Aug 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees fall with a thud against the woeful White Sox in their Windy City opener

CHICAGO – Something in need of a South Aspect sweep would’ve been unacceptable to Yankees Universe, getting into a three-game set at Assured Charge Area.

In spite of everything, it’s the house of MLB’s worst staff, attempting to keep away from a record-setting season of futility.

Final week, the White Sox snapped a 21-game shedding streak however had misplaced 24 of their final 25 video games getting into Monday evening towards the Yankees, who have been tied for the AL East lead.

Wasn’t this the traditional definition of a big-league mismatch?

“Once we don’t win it’s often catastrophic. Once we do win, it’s what’s is,’’ mentioned Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone, virtually anticipating the query earlier than Chicago’s surprising 12-2 win.

