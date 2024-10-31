Yankees defense errors, Gerrit Cole let Dodgers tie Game 5

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole had not allowed successful. The Yankees had constructed a five-run lead in Recreation 5 of the World Collection.

Then all of it unraveled in a single calamitous inning within the area.

With the Yankees main 5-0, the protection behind Cole dedicated a pair of errors plus one other defensive miscue to let the Dodgers again into the sport and tie it up with 5 runs within the fifth inning on Wednesday evening at Yankee Stadium.

By 4 innings, Cole had been cruising. He wanted 48 pitches to get by means of and solely issued a pair of walks whereas notching three strikeouts.

