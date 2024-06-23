Yankees acquire J.D. Davis in trade with Athletics

NEW YORK — The Yankees, looking for reinforcements after accidents, acquired first baseman J.D. Davis from the Athletics together with money in change for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans on Sunday.

The Yankees just lately have been hit by accidents to Anthony Rizzo (damaged forearm) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring pressure).

Davis hit .232 with 4 homers and 5 RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the A’s, who signed him to a $2.5 million contract in mid-March and designated him for project on Tuesday. He was awarded a $6.9 million wage as a part of a nonguaranteed contract then was launched by the San Francisco Giants and given $1,112,903 in termination pay.

A 31-year-old right-handed hitter, Davis has a .273 common with 119 homers and 386 RBIs in eight seasons with the Astros (2017-18), Mets (2019-22), Giants (2022-23) and A’s.

Rizzo broke his proper forearm June 16 and is predicted to be sidelined till August. Stanton, the Yankees’ major designated hitter, strained his left hamstring Saturday and was positioned on the injured listing.

New York referred to as up Ben Rice from the minors to fill in at first in Rizzo’s absence.

Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone informed reporters Sunday that they deliberate on utilizing the right-handed Davis in a platoon at first base, relying on the pitching matchups. Davis, who may also play third base and might function designated hitter, is batting .265 this 12 months in opposition to left-handers and .225 in opposition to right-handers.

“Hopefully, [Davis can] come right here and provides us somewhat spark,” Boone mentioned.

Groshans, 24, hit .232 with one dwelling run and 15 RBIs in 50 video games this 12 months with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset. He was claimed by the Yankees off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Feb. 13.

“I am assuming that he’ll most likely go to Double-A for us to play shortstop day-after-day,” A’s supervisor Mark Kotsay mentioned of Groshans. “I believe as early as subsequent week, Jack Wilson will probably be again with the Triple-A workforce. And clearly, Nick Allen’s there. So there’s some depth within the center proper now. It is simply good to have one other participant that may play the center.”