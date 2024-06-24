Yankees acquire J.D. Davis in trade with A’s

NEW YORK — The Yankees added an skilled nook infielder on Sunday, buying J.D. Davis and money concerns from the Athletics in trade for infielder Jordan Groshans.
Davis, 31, was batting .236 (29-for-123) with 4 residence runs and 5 RBIs in 39 video games for Oakland this season, showing defensively at first base and third base. The A’s designated Davis for task on June 18.
The Yankees have been looking for assist on the infield corners. First baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured his proper arm on Sunday in Boston, prompting New York to name up rookie catcher/first baseman Ben Rice, the membership’s No. 12 prospect based on MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old Rice had 5 hits in 17 at-bats (.294) by Sunday’s motion.
The Yanks have additionally been platooning DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera at third base. Davis must be within the lineup for Tuesday’s Subway Collection opener, spelling a return to Citi Discipline for Davis, who performed for the Mets from 2019-22.
Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned that he envisions utilizing Davis principally because the right-handed-hitting half of a platoon with Rice at first base, noting that Davis has posted strong numbers in opposition to lefties (.779 profession OPS). The Mets are scheduled to begin left-handers David Peterson and Sean Manaea in opposition to the Yanks this week.
“Hopefully he can come right here and provides us a bit of spark, particularly if I get him in there in opposition to left-handed pitching,” Boone mentioned. “Simply the place we’re, a few accidents down, hopefully he could be a little shot within the arm and be a chunk to assist us win some video games.”
A .259 profession hitter over components of eight massive league seasons, Davis has been reduce unfastened twice already this season. He signed a Main League contract with the Giants in February earlier than being launched on March 11, then signed with Oakland 5 days later.
Davis is incomes $2.5 million this season, with one other $1 million in potential incentives.
He performed final season with the Giants, batting .248/.325/.413 (105 OPS+) with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 homers and 69 RBIs in 144 video games. He has beforehand been with the Astros (2017-18), Mets (2019-22), Giants (2022-23) and A’s (’24).
Groshans, 24, has performed this season at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 50 video games, Groshans was batting .232/.310/.280 with 5 doubles, a homer and 15 RBIs.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred right-hander Nick Burdi to the 60-day injured listing.