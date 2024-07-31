Yankees acquire Cubs reliever ahead of MLB trade deadline

PHILADELPHIA – In strikes to handle bullpen wants, the Yankees swung separate trades for Mark Leiter Jr. and fellow right-hander Enyel De Los Santos earlier than Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

However with large names shifting elsewhere, a disillusioned fan base was left questioning “is that every one there may be?”

The Yankees despatched minor league prospects Jack Neely and Ben Cowles to the Chicago Cubs for the veteran reliever Leiter Jr., and moved minor league outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the San Diego Padres for De Los Santos and minor league right-hander Thomas Balboni Jr.

After swinging Saturday’s deal for the energetic infielder-outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees’ commerce deadline haul lacked the form of influence arm that Yankees Universe anticipated including down the stretch.

Specifically, the Yankees had a necessity for a lefty reliever, with ex-White Sox setup man Tim Hill now the lone lefty after the underperforming Caleb Ferguson was flipped to the Houston Astros on Tuesday for a minor league pitcher and worldwide bonus pool cash.

Yankees’ less-than-sizzling commerce deadline haul

Earlier than Tuesday’s MLB commerce deadline, the Yanks noticed prized lefty nearer Tanner Scott transfer to the Padres, from the Marlins.

On a lesser scale, veteran Andrew Chafin went to the Rangers from the Tigers, and Tanner Banks moved to the Phillies from the White Sox.

Unwilling to pay the excessive price ticket for the controllable Lucas Erceg, the Yanks noticed the right-hander swapped to the Royals from the Athletics.

The equally impactful Michael Kopech went to the Dodgers from the White Sox, and starter Jack Flaherty – additionally the topic of Yankees’ curiosity – went to the Dodgers from the Tigers.

Mark Leiter Jr. “will match proper in” with the Yankees

The son of Mark Leiter (who made his MLB debut with the 1990 Yankees) and nephew of Mets and Yankees lefty Al Leiter, the right-handed Mark Leiter Jr. is beneath staff management by means of the 2026 season.

With the Cubs this 12 months, Leiter Jr., 33, posted a 4.21 ERA in 39 video games, with 53 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36.1 innings.

Previous to their recreation in opposition to the Phillies at Residents Financial institution Park, the Yanks optioned reliever Yoendrys Gomez to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Leiter Jr. posted an ERA-plus of 126 final 12 months, versus 99 this season (a hair beneath league common), however he’s restricted right-handed hitters to a .188 batting common and .528 OPS; in opposition to lefty hitters, it’s .200/.532.

“He is acquired a whole lot of swing and miss,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake mentioned of Leiter Jr., that includes a signature splitter. “That is one thing, clearly, we have been on the lookout for a little bit bit.”

As soon as the commerce went by means of, Blake mentioned he heard from ex-Yankee and present Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon, who mentioned of Leiter Jr., “you will love this man, he is a dawg. He’ll match proper in.”

Blake foresees the Yankees using Leiter Jr. wherever from the sixth to the ninth inning, relying on who is out there, and in high-leverage spots “not dissimilar” to the utilization of Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver, although not with Weaver’s size.

In De Los Santos, 28, the Yankees get one other skilled big-league reliever, however one with a 4.46 ERA in 44 video games this 12 months with San Diego and 11 homers allowed in simply 40.1 innings.

De Los Santos has 48 strikeouts vs. 13 walks this 12 months, and lefty hitters have tagged him for a 1.012 OPS (.777 vs. righty hitters).

Yankees gave up “an enormous arm” in Jack Neely

Neely, 24, was a possible consideration for a late-season call-up by the Yankees, having not too long ago been promoted to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 3.38 ERA in 9 aid appearances.

“He was proper on the doorstep and clearly you’ve acquired to present one thing to get one thing,” mentioned Blake. “(You are buying and selling) a little bit little bit of management (of a younger pitcher) for present success within the main leagues.”

One MLB scout likes Neely’s potential as a late-inning reliever near the majors. “Cubs acquired a very good arm.”

At Class AA Somerset this season, Neely posted a 2.61 ERA with 51 strikeouts vs. 12 walks in 31 innings, masking 22 aid appearances.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Neely was ranked the Yankees’ No. 22 prospect based on MLB Pipeline and the 6-foot, 180-pound Cowles was at No. 29.

A right-handed hitting infielder, Cowles, 24, was batting .294 with an .848 OPS at Somerset this 12 months, with 9 homers and 51 RBI in 88 video games.

In Lockridge, 27, the Yanks gave up a former fifth-round draft choose batting .295 at Triple-A with a .787 OPS in 72 video games.

The Yankees are additionally taking a flyer on former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips who’s attempting a big-league comeback as a pitcher, as first reported by Francys Romero.

“I noticed on Twitter he threw 97 (mph) and I noticed that we signed him,” mentioned Blake.