Yankees acquire Cubs reliever ahead of MLB trade deadline

PHILADELPHIA – In strikes to handle bullpen wants, the Yankees swung separate trades for Mark Leiter Jr. and fellow right-hander Enyel De Los Santos earlier than Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

However with large names shifting elsewhere, a disillusioned fan base was left questioning “is that every one there may be?”

The Yankees despatched minor league prospects Jack Neely and Ben Cowles to the Chicago Cubs for the veteran reliever Leiter Jr., and moved minor league outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the San Diego Padres for De Los Santos and minor league right-hander Thomas Balboni Jr.

After swinging Saturday’s deal for the energetic infielder-outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees’ commerce deadline haul lacked the form of influence arm that Yankees Universe anticipated including down the stretch.

