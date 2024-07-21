Xodex Price Prediction: XODEX Pumps 240% In A Month, But Investors Are Rushing To Buy This AI Meme Coin With Time Running Out

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Xodex worth plunged 25% within the final 24 hours after surging 240% within the final month to commerce at $0.0005412 as of 03:43 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 18% to $3.2 million.

This comes because the Xodex ecosystem, a go-to platform for environment friendly, low-cost cross-chain buying and selling, launches its Beta part.

XODEX BETA is now reside! We look ahead to listening to suggestions from our group. Please remember #XODEX is in beta and will probably be consistently bettering the consumer expertise. Earn $XODEX rewards for bug bounties over the following 48 hours by way of our open ticket on Discord. Buying and selling… pic.twitter.com/qnxNwQ9NPH — XODEX (@XODEXnetwork) July 15, 2024

Xodex Worth Invalidates The Rounding Backside Sample, A Reversal Coming?

The Xodex worth has been in a tear within the final month, because the bulls used the $0.0003499 to push the token as much as the $0.0007539 resistance, in line with information from GeckoTerminal. XODEX then dropped and rose thereafter, forming a rounding backside sample.

The bears invalidated the bullish stance, pushing the token down barely from the resistance stage.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is dropping down from the overbought area, hurtling in direction of the 30-oversold stage, coinciding with the slight retrace, which exhibits that the asset is at present undervalued, and will begin attracting shopping for positions from buyers.

If buyers begin shopping for, the value of Xodex may use the $0.0005370 assist to push the token again up, which may type a cup and deal with sample, additional including to the final bullish prospects of XODEX.

Conversely, if the bears carry on promoting, the value may retrace again to the $0.0004463 assist stage.

In the meantime, because the Xodex worth soars, different buyers are dashing to purchase WienerAI (WAI) after the mission introduced its presale will finish on July 31.

WienerAI Presale Surges In direction of $7.5 Million – Presale Ends Quickly

WienerAI has gained traction within the crypto area as a mission that introduces an revolutionary AI token and buying and selling bot.

In simply over two months, and regardless of the latest market downturn, WienerAI has been unstoppable, amassing nearly $7.5 million.

The WAI buying and selling bot, dubbed the ChatGPT of crypto, makes use of predictive know-how and a user-friendly interface to offer customers recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

WienerAI is analogous to a different latest canine-themed ICO referred to as Scotty the AI (SCOTTY), which garnered over $10 million in its presale.

Be part of the sausage military!! 🌭🌭 We’re rising quick 💪 pic.twitter.com/OnfAlIXSyz — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 9, 2024

The mission permits holders to stake tokens for an annual proportion yield (APY) of 151%.

Based on 99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube, $WAI may doubtlessly soar 100X after its launch.

You could be a part of the presale by shopping for WAI tokens for $0.00073 every. There are actually lower than 15 days left to hitch one of many hottest presales of 2024.

You should buy WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

