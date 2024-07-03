Xbox Live is down – The Verge

A widespread Xbox outage is stopping gamers from connecting to Xbox Dwell and taking part in on-line video games, downloading video games, or utilizing different companies, with many seeing the message “Error 0x87DD0033.” In a submit at round 3PM ET, Xbox says it’s “conscious that some customers have been disconnected from Xbox Dwell” and that the corporate is “investigating.”

Bethesda, which is now owned by Microsoft, printed the same message, saying the Xbox Dwell is “at present experiencing a service interruption” and to remain tuned to Xbox’s standing web page. The web page says Xbox’s account and profile companies are experiencing a “main outage.”

“It’s possible you’ll not have the ability to sign-in to your Xbox profile, could also be disconnected whereas signed in, or produce other associated issues,” the replace says. “Options that require sign-in like most video games, apps and social exercise received’t be accessible.”

Points with Xbox Dwell appeared to have began round 2PM ET, with Downdetector stories starting to rise round that point. There’s nonetheless no indication when Xbox might restore service. At round 4:10PM ET, Xbox mentioned its investigation is “taking longer than anticipated.” The Verge reached out to Microsoft with a request for extra data however didn’t instantly hear again.

