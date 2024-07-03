Xbox Live Goes Down

Xbox Reside, Microsoft’s multiplayer gaming and digital media community, was struggling a significant outage Tuesday as 1000’s of customers reported issues accessing it.

Consumer-reported issues with Xbox Reside started to spike at about 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, in line with monitoring web site Downdetector. As of two:25 p.m., greater than 23,000 outage experiences had been logged with the positioning, with greater than three-fourths indicating they had been having points logging in. Some Xbox Reside customers reported seeing error message saying the service was present process “scheduled upkeep.”

Different Microsoft-operated companies, together with Minecraft and the Microsoft Retailer, additionally had a excessive degree of person error experiences on Downdetector.

The official Xbox Assist account on X posted at 2:55 pm. ET, “We’re conscious that some customers have been disconnected from Xbox Reside. We’re investigating!” The message directed customers to the Xbox standing web page — which ultimately was up to date to say {that a} main outage of the “Account & profile” service was reported at 2:07 p.m. ET. “You might not have the ability to sign-in to your Xbox profile, could also be disconnected whereas signed in, or produce other associated issues,” the message on the Xbox standing web page stated. “Options that require sign-in like most video games, apps and social exercise gained’t be accessible.”

Microsoft requires customers to have an Xbox Reside account (which is free to arrange) to play video games on-line and entry different experiences on the Xbox console, Home windows PC and Xbox cell apps.

Xbox Reside customers took to social media to vent in regards to the technical issues:

@XboxSupport what’s taking place? Can’t log in. Can’t watch YT, can’t play video games… whatsup xbox /microsoft 😭?? — hold swimming (@lostislander00) July 2, 2024

@XboxSupport any cause why that is taking place? It’s been 20 minutes and I nonetheless can’t log in. I logged in effective this morning. Additionally I can’t register the outage on the Microsoft web site 🤬 pic.twitter.com/A0XuNaP6N6 — Chris Topher (@topbottom23) July 2, 2024