Xander Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

TROON, Scotland — Xander Schauffele gained the British Open on Sunday for his second main of the yr, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to beat a two-shot deficit and provides the People a sweep of the majors for the primary time since 1982.

Schauffele gained the PGA Championship at Valhalla two months in the past by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the ultimate gap. In a remaining spherical arrange for giant drama — 9 gamers separated by three pictures in the beginning — Schauffele made it appear to be a pleasant stroll alongside the Irish Sea.

He performed bogey-free in a powerful, chilly wind and pulled away with three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the again 9 to go from two pictures behind to main by as many as three.

He gained by two pictures over American Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, the 43-year-old from England who needed to undergo 36-hole qualifying simply to get into the sphere. They have been amongst 4 gamers who had at the least a share of the lead at one level Sunday.

They simply couldn’t sustain with Schauffele. Nobody may.

Given the wind, heavy air off the Firth of Clyde and punishing nature of Royal Troon, Schauffele’s 65 ranks among the many nice closing rounds in British Open historical past. Enjoying within the third-to-last group, he matched the spherical of the championship with a rating that was simply over eight pictures higher than the sphere common.

The 30-year-old from San Diego grew to become the primary participant since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win his first two majors in the identical season. And he prolonged American dominance on this Scottish hyperlinks because the seventh Open champion within the final eight visits to Royal Troon.Rose closed with a 67 and it was solely good for second place. Horschel, who began the ultimate spherical with a one-shot lead in his bid to win his first main, dropped again across the flip and birdied his final three holes for a 68 for his finest end in a significant.

The participant Schauffele needed to observe down was Thriston Lawrence of South Africa, who birdied three of 4 holes to finish the entrance 9 with a 32.

Schauffele was two pictures behind when all of it modified so immediately. Schauffele hit a wedge out of the left tough on the troublesome eleventh and judged it completely to three toes for birdie. He hit one other wedge to fifteen toes for birdie on the thirteenth, and capped his pivotal run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th.

Lawrence lastly dropped a shot on the twelfth and didn’t choose up any pictures the remainder of the day. He closed with a 68 and earned a small comfort — a visit to the Masters subsequent April, his first time to Augusta Nationwide.

Scottie Scheffler, who received inside one shot of the lead briefly on the entrance 9, misplaced his manner with a three-putt from 6 toes for a double bogey on the ninth gap. Scheffler completed his spherical by topping a tee shot on the 18th and making one other double bogey. The world’s No. 1 participant closed with a 72 and tied for seventh.

Schauffele went from the heaviest main trophy on the PGA Championship to the smallest and oldest, the famed claret jug that he’ll preserve for a yr.

He completed at 9-under 275 and earned $3.1 million, pushing him over $15 million for the season.