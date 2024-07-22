Xander Schauffele Wins British Open: ‘I Feel Very Honored’

Xander Schauffele has been topped the most recent champion of the British Open.

“Oh man, thanks all people,” Schauffele, 30, stated on Sunday, July 21, per The Open’s official X account. “I’d wish to thank my total household, my group, everybody on my group, they know who they’re. It’s been fairly a journey. I really feel very honored.”

He continued, “Listening to your title known as with Open Champion proper after is one thing I’ve dreamt of for a really very long time.”

Schauffele famous that every one gamers really feel “very honored” to partake within the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon in Scotland. He gushed that the followers have made Scotland really feel like a “second house,” including, “I can’t wait to return again.”

The win on Sunday marked Schauffele’s second victorious main of the yr. (Schauffele beforehand gained the PGA Championship in Could at Valhalla Golf Membership in Louisville, Kentucky.)

“It’s a dream come true to win two majors in a single yr,” he stated, per AP Information. “It took me ceaselessly simply to win one, and to have two now’s one thing else.”

Schauffele famous that profitable the primary “helped” him Sunday on the again 9. “I had some feeling of calmness come via. It was very useful on what has been one of many hardest again nines I’ve ever performed in a match,” he stated.

Schauffele’s victory grew to become the seventh consecutive main win by an American golfer. That is the longest streak since there have been 13 wins in a row from 1974 to 1977.

That is the primary yr since 1982 that every one 4 majors had been gained by U.S. golfers. (Scottie Scheffler gained the Masters in April and Bryson DeChambeau claimed the U.S. Open in June along with Schauffele’s two titles.)

Schauffele additionally grew to become the primary golfer since Brooks Koepka to win two majors in a single season. (Koepka, 34, beforehand gained the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2018.)

Schauffele achieved his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 and earned a spot within the Open Championship. He was awarded Rookie of the 12 months by his {golfing} friends on the finish of the season.

Whereas he didn’t play in addition to anticipated in his first Masters look in 2018, Schauffele made a comeback the subsequent yr. In April 2019, he tied for second place and ended one stroke behind Tiger Woods.

Via all of it, Schauffele has had his spouse, Maya Lowe Schauffele, by his aspect. The twosome tied the knot in July 2021 after seven years of relationship.