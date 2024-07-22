Xander Schauffele | The 152nd Open

“It is a utterly completely different type of golf to what now we have in America,” he mentioned.

“It makes you play photographs and have completely different ball positions. There’s a lot threat/reward when the wind’s blowing 20 miles an hour and it begins raining. There’s so many alternative variables that come into play.

“It actually is an honour to win this. To me it is massive. To me, profitable the Scottish Open was massive as a result of it meant my recreation may journey. So to double that up and win a serious in Scotland is even cooler.”

Schauffele might give the impression of being an ice-cool character however that belies the fireplace which burns inside.

He has already made historical past by turning into the primary participant since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in a single yr and he will certainly break extra data within the years to observe.

Simply don’t anticipate him to be pumping his chest and roaring his strategy to glory.

“Everybody in my household is aware of how aggressive I’m. I will not be the man operating round fist pumping, however that is simply who I’m,” he mentioned.

“I sort of understand how I must be to carry out at a excessive degree.

“If I am sitting there snapping a membership, that will be the identical as me operating round fist pumping. It could take too lengthy for me to regulate earlier than my subsequent shot to hit an excellent one.

“There’s clearly a hearth burning deep inside, or I would not have a pair majors sitting by my facet.”

He’ll head to Royal Portrush subsequent yr because the defending Champion Golfer, going in quest of the legendary double triumph.

However earlier than consideration turns to his return of the Claret Jug, there may be one vital and long-standing query to reply.

“I am simply curious to see what my dad goes to select as a primary drink to drink out of this,” he added. “He’s going to have to determine what he desires to place in there as a result of he is taking the primary gulp.”