Xander Schauffele Details British Open Rager That Lasted Until 2:30 AM

Xander Schauffele is aware of find out how to have fun.

After profitable the 152nd Open Championship on Sunday, July 21, Schauffele, 30, basked within the glow of victory together with his household and buddies till the early morning hours.

“A bit little bit of ingesting, slightly little bit of reminiscing, slightly little bit of speaking, slightly little bit of smoking,” Schauffele solely informed Us Weekly concerning the festivities.

Schauffele emerged victorious at Scotland’s Royal Troon after charging up the crowded leaderboard with a last spherical 65, profitable the oldest main in golf by two strokes. Justin Rose and Billy Horschel completed in a tie for second place.

Within the aftermath, the two-time Main champion — Schauffele additionally received the PGA Championship in Could — revealed that the famed Claret Jug, awarded to the winner of the Open Championship, was put to good use.

“Crimson wine was the very first thing that was poured into it,” Schauffele mentioned. “A couple of different folks had been in a position to take some gulps out of it, which was very cool. They spilled it throughout themselves.”

Schauffele shared a victory cigar together with his father, Stefan, and his buddy and caddie, Austin Kaiser, which Schauffele documented through Instagram. All informed, the raucous celebration meant the following morning got here up quick.

“I believe Austin was getting picked up at 4 a.m., my dad and mom left the home at 7 a.m.,” Schauffele recalled. “We went to mattress at 2:30. We had been on a pair hours of sleep.”

Earlier than the crew went to mattress, nonetheless, Schauffele was additionally to share a really particular, quiet second together with his dad and mom that may certainly be etched in reminiscence for a very long time to return.

“The trophy was sitting there on the counter and I handed it with my dad and mom on the finish of the night time, at 2:00 a.m. or one thing,” Schauffele remembered. “We simply gave one another an enormous hug. Not many phrases wanted to be mentioned. We simply checked out one another and began smiling. It was form of like, ‘Holy smokes, this occurred. This actually occurred.’”

Schauffele continued, “I believe everybody was actually appreciative of how large the second was. It was cool to share with everybody.”

After tasting victory in Scotland, Schauffele remained in Europe with one other potential milestone instantly on the horizon.

“I’m nonetheless abroad, my caddy’s abroad, my uncle’s abroad and my dad and mom are abroad,” he defined. “I believe my brother is the one one which went house. I’m simply attempting to take all of it in and prepare for the Olympics.”

Schauffele will symbolize Crew USA when the 2024 Summer season Olympics kick off in Paris this week, with the lads’s particular person stroke play scheduled to tee off Thursday, August 1.

Is perhaps time to fill up on the wine and cigars — simply in case.