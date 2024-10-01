WWE’s Titus O’Neil on Vince McMahon Doc: ‘I Don’t Have Any Bad Words’

WWE’s Titus O’Neil has no drawback expressing his gratitude for Vince McMahon following the discharge of Netflix’s docu sequence in regards to the scandal-ridden former CEO.

O’Neil — who now works as a worldwide ambassador for WWE after a prolonged in-ring profession with the corporate — lately began watching Netflix’s six-part sequence Mr. McMahon, which premiered September 25 and particulars the legacy of McMahon, 79, who’s at present beneath a federal probe following allegations of intercourse trafficking and sexual assault by a former worker.

“On the finish of the day, what he constructed can’t be erased,” O’Neil, 47, solely informed Us Weekly Saturday, September 28, on the 2024 HollyRod Basis DesignCares Gala in Los Angeles. “It’s unhappy that the state of affairs got here to what it got here to, however I don’t have any dangerous phrases for Vince.”

O’Neil added, “It’s very attention-grabbing to listen to totally different views on issues, however on the finish of the day, I’ll eternally be pleased about what Vince McMahon constructed, the platform that he constructed for therefore many individuals. He’s human, similar to anybody else.”

McMahon, in the meantime, has denied the allegations, although he stepped down from his place with the corporate the day after the lawsuit was filed.

“Do I condone among the issues that I’ve learn? No,” O’Neil continued. “However I don’t know all of the insides and outs of what’s occurring and what’s not occurring. All I do know is that my life was modified as a result of I had a possibility to change into a WWE celebrity. So many individuals’s lives have been modified as a result of they’d a possibility to work for that firm.”

O’Neil, who retired from in-ring motion in 2021, mentioned his interactions with McMahon have “all the time been skilled.”

“Have we had our variations of opinion on sure issues? Completely,” O’Neil, who’s father to sons TJ and Titus and daughter Leah, added. “However on the finish of the day, he primarily helped me change my life. My children are in school due to the chance that I’ve with WWE. They went to non-public college. All three of my youngsters are in school on a scholarship doing effectively. I’ve been in a position to present an ideal life for my household. I’ve been in a position to present an ideal life for the folks locally.”

O’Neil mentioned he started watching Mr. McMahon with a “very open thoughts” and argued that a lot of the narrative — which entails a narrative about McMahon drafting a storyline the place he would impregnate real-life daughter Stephanie McMahon, amongst different sordid tales — occurred earlier than he signed with WWE’s developmental model in 2009.

“I wasn’t there within the ‘90s, I wasn’t there within the ‘80s,” O’Neil urged. “I wasn’t there within the early 2000s. I simply know I used to be there from 2009 to the current. I’m grateful for the folks in that locker room.”

All six episodes of Mr. McMahon can be found to stream now on Netflix.

– Reporting by Mike Vulpo