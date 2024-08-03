WWE SummerSlam 2024 Preview and Predictions | Wrestling Wrap Up

SummerSlam is mere days away so I’m spittin’ out a nitty gritty ditty all in regards to the “Greatest Social gathering of the Summer season” or regardless of the tagline was again when the posters was once Santino on a curler coaster, eyes crossed, trying like he was gonna barf.

In two years this occasion’s going to be two nights, in Minneapolis, so it is a gently special day. We don’t know if subsequent yr’s ‘Slam will one or two nights. The 2025 Indianapolis deal is bizarre because it’s, like, they get Royal Rumble 2025 after which “a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years.” So it’s not all three taking place in a single yr. Which leaves ‘Slam ‘25 nonetheless open.

My level is that, wherever subsequent yr’s Slam is, this simply may be the ultimate one-night SummerSlam ever, so we should always elevate our glasses accordingly. A triumphant toast to a lean seven-match card that will probably be over at an inexpensive time for many because it’s EST. And hometown homeslice Miz is internet hosting so he’ll maintain that s*** tight.

It’ll be as straightforward as a Cleveland…I dunno. I don’t know Cleveland sayings. F*** you? No, that’s each metropolis’s motto. Does Cleveland have a sort of meals? Like, some bizarre omelet? A sandwich? A sauce? Is the pizza simply tomato soup ice cubes? Anyway, I like cities. I grew up in a significant metropolis. My favourite half is when one thing occurs the individuals are like “Solely in [this city].” And it’s simply somebody being odd or offended.

Okay, so you know the way this goes: Some dumb ideas on every match after which my winner decide adopted by the almighty Reverse Momentum decide (which isn’t at all times calculable if there’s no clear go-home TV violence)…

SummerSlam 2024 Preview and Predictions

Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Bron Breakker

Given Bron’s massive push I can’t readily see Sami Zayn beating him twice. Heck, Zayn’s first victory, at MITB, even shocked me. So I’m going with Bron. And with Sami getting a win over Dominik on RAW, OM goes with Bron too.

Winner: Bron Breakker

OM Choose: Bron Breakker

Logan Paul (United States Champion) vs. LA Knight

Imagine it or not, there are much more causes to boo Logan Paul today, outdoors of his pure heel-bilities. And at this level, there’s nobody propped up sufficient to beat this part-timer except for LA Knight, who nonetheless has not seen true dividends since his meteoric rise a yr in the past. So if Knight can’t do the job then…who? Jay Uso? If he in some way has an interbrand feud with Paul?

As soon as, there might have been worth to protecting the strap on Paul, only for his villainous virtues, however he’s slowly proving to be extra PR bother than he’s price. Going with Knight right here.

Yeah.

Based mostly on SmackDown although, the place Paul’s Primemoble obtained stolen by Knight, he is protecting the gold.

Winner: LA Knight

OM Choose: Logan Paul

Damian Priest (World Heavyweight Championship) vs. Gunther

“You mentioned bear with me and but there are not any bears with you!”

It is a difficult one as a result of Damian Priest’s destiny is kind of additionally tied to Rhea Ripley’s, from a “leaders of The Judgement Day” standpoint. These two got here out of ‘Mania 40 with the gold and had just one week collectively as prime dawgs. Will WWE need to reclaim that, and mend the oft-fractured Judgement Day?

There are a dozen methods to go right here. Firstly, there might be a DQ and these two may get a rematch. Secondly, Judgement Day may activate Priest and align with Gunther. Or Liv Morgan. Or each. Priest’s story is that he hasn’t had a clear title protection, regardless of his eager to show he can go it alone. Will this be that clear win? Or will he should ditch Judgement Day to do that?

The fascistic-coded European criticizing the Puerto Rican “avenue child” angle juuuuust barely veers away from being completely icky and it’s helped construct up this match in a brief time frame. However whereas Gunther is certainly a future World Champm I believe Priest takes this one. One way or the other. If he loses, it’ll in all probability be as a result of his goons activate him.

The OM Gods have been maintaining a tally of Priest beating Gunther’s ass as Uncooked went off the air, nevertheless.

Winner: Damian Priest

OM Choose: Gunther

Liv Morgan (Ladies’s World Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hearth Watch With Me.

Will this mark the top of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour? Or does Liv have yet one more trick up her sleeve? Is her bitter “breakup” with Dominik all a ruse or is he actually again with Mami (a victory for line cooks all over the place).

I’d prefer to assume Dom’s taking part in Rhea for a idiot and that there’s extra worth now in Rhea chasing Liv a bit longer. As soon as, it appeared like Liv might have received over Finn and JD, given their tag crew title win, however that ploy hasn’t actually been explored any additional. Nonetheless, I believe Dom’s being additional soiled today and since Liv was a crying, spiteful mess on Uncooked, the OM overlords are giving this one to her too.

Winner: Liv Morgan

OM Choose: Liv Morgan

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship) vs. Solo Sikoa

The brand new Bloodline has a ton of expertise however Solo, as a usurper, doesn’t have the magnetism of a Roman Reigns. A part of that’s the entire level, nevertheless it simply appears super-duper uncertain that he’s ending Cody’s run. Solo’s an excellent, strong adversary for Cody, because the Bloodline nonetheless continues on as a beatdown squad, however his fundamental eventer story ends when Roman returns – which can, actually, be at SummerSlam (particularly now that the match is Bloodline Guidelines). The Bloodline’s massive MITB win might have arrange this bout, nevertheless it didn’t arrange a Solo Sikoa victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

OM Choose: n/a simply an in-ring promo phase, however the Bloodline profitable the tag titles offers the OM Choose to Cody

Bayley (WWE Ladies’s Championship) vs. Nia Jax

Sadly, this title match feels misplaced within the shuffle, although the added Tiffany/MITB contract side makes it a bit extra intriguing. I really feel like I want to look at this week’s SmackDown to get a greater deal with on this one however general it simply appears like a hard-fought Bayley win, with some Tiffany shenanigans. I’ve already picked my title modifications so Bayley’s secure…for now

Winner: Bayley

OM Choose: n/a only a video package deal, although Nia did give Tiffany a pink MITB case…

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (particular visitor ref: Seth Rollins)

“You are merely the Setht, higher than all of the retht.”

Everybody hates everybody on this match and I’d actually love to provide this one to Drew McIntyre, given how a lot nice work he’s performed for the final eight months, virtually carrying this feud whereas Punk’s been on the shelf, however…I simply can’t see Punk shedding his first one-on-one match in WWE in a decade.

However man, I reaalllly need to give it to Drew. I don’t assume I’ve rooted this a lot for a HEEL to get payback in endlessly.

After all, if Drew loses, Seth’s there to take the blame. And the identical goes for Punk. Seth’s the buffer right here, to guard whoever takes the “L” however whatever the consequence, let’s give it up for this match typically. This feud. This construct. There are 4 title matches at SummerSlam however that is the “fundamental occasion.” I hope it goes on final. I believe when grudge matches are this massive and enjoyable they will shut out a present.

One end may have been the Wyatt Sicks coming in and demolishing everybody, organising an uneasy alliance between Drew, Punk, and Seth that takes us to Survivor Sequence however they’re not preventing Gable and the Creed Brothers at SummerSlam. They’ve obtained ‘em on Uncooked which suggests they should stay babyfaces till then. Proper?

Winner: CM Punk

OM Choose: n/a it’s was only a three-way promo (however will Seth do not forget that he promised by no means to let Punk get his revenge?)

