WWE Star Roman Reigns Shares Heartfelt Post Following Passing of Father Sika Anoa’i

High WWE famous person Roman Reigns has launched a press release on the passing of his legendary father, Sika Anoa’i.
On Tuesday, Sika’s nephew, Jahrus, introduced the passing of the WWE Corridor of Famer. Sika was 79 years outdated. He and his brother, Afa, had been an iconic tag crew often called “The Wild Samoans.” Afa and Sika helped pave the way in which for quite a few elite-level Samoan wrestlers that we see immediately.
Reigns is on the high of that fashionable checklist, and he has expressed gratitude to those that have reached out following the passing of his father.
Roman Reigns shared the next heartfelt message on his ‘X’ account following the loss of life of Leati Sika Amituana’i Anoaʻi:
“My household and I thank everybody for the outpouring of assist within the identify of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will eternally be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag crew. My father had a profound affect on my complete household and we’re eternally grateful for the inspiration he constructed for us. There’s no solution to fill the void left by his passing however my sisters and I’ll do our greatest to characterize him and his legacy.
Relaxation in Energy, Dad. We love you.”
Right this moment, Samoan wrestlers proceed to play a pivotal position in WWE storylines. They comply with within the footsteps of legendary names such because the “Excessive Chief” Peter Maivia and The Wild Samoans.
Reigns actually made his ancestors proud, turning into one of many greatest stars within the business due to his position because the “Tribal Chief” in The Bloodline. That distinction was bestowed upon Roman by Sika himself again in 2020.
