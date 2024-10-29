WWE star Ric Flair shares emotional tribute after stepson Sebastian Kidder’s suicide

Your assist helps us to inform the story This election continues to be a useless warmth, in keeping with most polls. In a struggle with such wafer-thin margins, we want reporters on the bottom speaking to the individuals Trump and Harris are courting. Your assist permits us to maintain sending journalists to the story. The Unbiased is trusted by 27 million People from throughout the complete political spectrum each month. In contrast to many different high quality information shops, we select to not lock you out of our reporting and evaluation with paywalls. However high quality journalism should nonetheless be paid for. Assist us maintain deliver these important tales to gentle. Your assist makes all of the distinction. Shut Learn extra

Skilled wrestling legend Ric Aptitude has shared his emotional response to the loss of life of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder, who was 24.

Kidder died by suicide on Saturday (October 26), his mom Wendy Barlow confirmed to TMZ. The next day, 75-year-old WWE Corridor of Famer Aptitude (actual title Richard Morgan Fliehr) shared a put up to Instagram reflecting on the rising musician’s premature passing.

“I Have Spent Hours Questioning What To Say. After Listening to The Information Of Sebastian’s Passing,” he started the prolonged caption. “I Can Solely Think about What Wendy @thewonderouswendy & Paul Are Going By means of Having Misplaced A Son Roughly The Identical Age In 2013. I Know The Ache Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Relaxation Of Your Life.”

Aptitude’s son Reid died in March 2013 at age 25 following an unintentional drug overdose. He was found in a lodge room in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I Nonetheless Each Day Of My Life Assume About Reid As You Will Proceed To Assume About Sebastian,” he continued. “You Can’t Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Finest Buddy As a substitute Of Being A Good Mother or father. Generally We Get So Shut To Our Children, We Neglect That They Want Us In So Many Completely different Methods.

The skilled wrestler went on to share how “grateful” he was “for the time” he shared with Kidder.

WWE legend Ric Aptitude (left) says he’s ‘grateful’ for the time spent along with his stepson earlier than his loss of life ( Getty Photographs/Instagram )

“I Have So Many Nice Recollections & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up! He Stood Tall By His Mom Alongside With The Entire Household- Sophia, Paris, And Summer time, Whereas I Was Dying. He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mom With Me As I Was Dying. And Additionally, At The Passing Of My Son Reid.

“He Was Multi-Proficient & In Everyone’s Eyes A Big Success And Will All the time Be Remembered That Means. I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Keep Robust & Don’t Let Something Deter You From All Your Profitable Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Each! Relaxation In Peace Sebastian! 🙏🏻 @sebastianonthemic,” Aptitude concluded the put up.

Police are nonetheless investigating the circumstances surrounding his loss of life. In a press release, his mom instructed TMZ: “I’m devastated and shocked. That is an epidemic together with your younger males and psychological well being.”

Fidder is the son of Barlow from a earlier relationship. Nonetheless, Aptitude had been a fixture within the musician’s life for greater than a decade earlier than he married Barlow; she performed “Fifi the Maid” alongside Aptitude at World Championship Wrestling (WCW) occasions. Whereas Aptitude and Barlow held a Florida wedding ceremony ceremony in 2018, they later instructed Folks that they by no means obtained a wedding certificates.

Aptitude introduced their separation in September after 13 years collectively. The pair beforehand introduced they have been separating in January 2022, however reconciled in Could of that 12 months. He thanked Barlow for her assist throughout his 2017 well being disaster when he was hospitalized for abdomen pains. He later suffered early levels of kidney failure and near-congestive coronary heart failure, prompting medical doctors to take away a part of his bowel and insert a pacemaker.

“Wendy And I Loved 13 Nice Years. As With Each Couple, We Have Skilled Our Ups And Downs,” Aptitude shared in a social media assertion on September 23. “I Assume It’s Necessary For Everybody To Know Proper Now That We Have Determined To Half Methods Respectfully.”

“I’ll By no means Ever Be Ready To Thank Her Sufficient For Standing By My Aspect By means of My Horrible Well being Disaster In 2017. She By no means Left My Aspect! And For That I Will All the time Be Grateful!”

“We Each Are Working On Completely different Tasks At The Present Time & It Turns into Tough With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work,” Aptitude concluded. “I Want Her The Finest Of Luck With Her Tasks, And I Know That She Helps Mine!”

Kidder launched his debut album, Beneath The Moon, in July. He made an look on Good Day Atlanta in June, by which he spoke about rising up with the WWE legend.

“Rising up with Ric as a stepdad, it was very completely different, very distinctive, that’s for certain,” Kidder stated. “You exit for a household meal and also you’re simply surrounded by followers and also you’re already uncovered to that at an early age, everyone developing, wanting footage, autographs, stuff like that.”

Barlow can be mom to 3 daughters. In the meantime, Aptitude has been married 4 instances. He welcomed two youngsters – daughter Megan and son David – along with his first spouse of 12 years, Leslie Goodman. He shares one other daughter, Ashley, and his late son Reid along with his second spouse, Elizabeth Harrell.

His daughter Ashley signed with the WWE in 2012, adopting the ring title Charlotte Aptitude. On X/Twitter, she subtly reacted to Kidder’s loss of life by posting a prayer fingers emoji, a damaged coronary heart emoji, and a dove emoji.

In case you are primarily based within the USA, and also you or somebody you understand wants psychological well being help proper now, name or textual content 988 or go to 988lifeline.org to entry on-line chat from the 988 Suicide and Disaster Lifeline. This can be a free, confidential disaster hotline that’s accessible to everybody 24 hours a day, seven days every week. In case you are out of the country, you may go to www.befrienders.org to discover a helpline close to you. Within the UK, individuals having psychological well being crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or [email protected].