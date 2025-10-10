WWE SmackDown Results From Perth, Australia – October 10, 2025

WWE SmackDown took place in Perth, Australia, on October 10, 2025. The event aired live internationally on Netflix, but the show will still air in its normal timeslot at 8 pm EST on Friday night on USA Network.

This week’s episode of SmackDown features WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn’s open challenge and a Last Man Standing match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. In addition, The Wyatt Sicks’ Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defend their tag team titles against The Street Profits.

Cody Rhodes comes to the ring and asks, “What do you want to talk about?” He says they could talk about Seth Rollins winning at Crown Jewel, but it’s clear that Rollins isn’t in touch with reality anymore. Rhodes says Rollins seems jealous of his “QB1” title, but the reality is Rhodes is the one guy that Rollins still cannot beat.

Chelsea Green approaches Stephanie Vaquer and asks about joining the Secret Hervice. Green leaves as Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton game plan for their tag team match on the show.

Cody Rhodes is approached backstage by Jacob Fatu, who says he wants a shot at Rhodes once Crown Jewel is over. Nick Aldis approaches Fatu and says he’d like to discuss something with him, but Drew McIntyre runs in and attacks him. McIntyre was finally pulled away by WWE officials.

United States Championship Open Challenge: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his televised return and enters the ring with his old theme song.

Nakamura looked to end the match with Kinshasa, but a hooded figure pulled him out of the ring and attacked him at the barricade. The man revealed himself as Tama Tonga, who was flanked by the rest of the MFT crew. They ended up beating down Nakamura and Zayn while Solo Sikoa watched them.

Result – the match ends in a disqualification, but Sami Zayn retains his title

Nick Aldis tells Drew McIntyre that he set up a match with Jacob Fatu for next week’s show. Fatu runs in and attacks McIntyre as a bit of revenge for the attack earlier in the show, but they are once again pulled apart by WWE officials.

Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia & Kiana James

The finish sees Vaquer dive on Giulia on the floor, while Stratton hits James with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pinfall win. Vaquer and Stratton then face off and tease their match at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Result: Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia & Kiana James

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss approach Zaria and Sol Ruca and tell them that they won’t be an easy night in the ring, and grant them a future title match.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Wyatt Sicks retain after hitting the Plague on Ford to pick up the pinfall win. After the match, Solo Sikoa and the MFTs reappear in the ring. They have a short staredown with the Wyatts, which got a huge ovation from the crowd. Solo says something to Nikki Cross before leaving the ring with his crew.

Result: The Wyatt Sicks defeat The Street Profits to retain

The Miz comments on turning on Carmelo Hayes last week. He says he turned on Melo first and he’s the real spotlight star. Miz finishes by saying ‘Melo missed.’

Last Man Standing Match: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

The end of the match sees Priest and Black fight into the crowd before climbing onto an elevated platform. Priest looks to finish Black off, but Zelina Vega (Black’s real-life wife) runs out and begs Priest to stop. Priest thinks about it, but says the hell with it, and goes after Black, who throws a fireball in his face. Black then hits Black Mass, sending Priest crashing to the floor, and he’s unable to make the ten count.

Result – Aleister Black wins due to Damian Priest not meeting the ten count

After the match, officials put a towel over Priest’s face while Black and Vega leave together.

