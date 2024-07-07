WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Results, Winners And Grades As Cena Retires

WWE Cash within the Financial institution match that includes Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso and LA Knight. Credit score: WWE.com

WWE Cash within the Financial institution 2024 from Toronto, Canada introduced two Cash within the Financial institution matches and a world championship match. The boys’s Cash within the Financial institution featured Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Chad Gable, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. The ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution featured Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Inexperienced and Tiffany Stratton. Seth Rollins challenged Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, whereas the Cash within the Financial institution Premium Reside Occasion was hosted by Trish Stratus.

This week’s broadcast of WWE Uncooked garnered a formidable 1.878 million viewers.

WWE Cash In The Financial institution Outcomes | July 6, 2024

Drew McIntyre wins Males’s Cash within the Financial institution Match

Sami Zayn def. Bron Breakker | WWE Intercontinental Title

Damian Priest def. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre | WWE World Heavyweight Title

Tiffany Stratton Wins Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution Match



WWE Cash In The Financial institution 2024 Ticket Gross sales

WWE Cash In The Financial institution 2024 Venue: Scotiabank Area (Toronto, Canada)

WWE Cash In The Financial institution 2024 Tickets Distributed: 19,858

WWE Cash In The Financial institution 2024 Tickets Accessible: 0

WWE Cash In The Financial institution 2024 Winners And Grades

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Males’s Cash In The Financial institution

Samantha Irvin (American) and Ryland James (Canadian) every sang their nation’s nationwide anthem to start out the present.

Jey Uso obtained one other celebrity entrance because the digital camera panned by means of followers backstage earlier than Jey Uso walked out. The fireflies had been out in full pressure, too.

This had the makings of being one of many wildest Cash within the Financial institution matches ever given all of the wrestlers concerned in bitter feuds. This match might set the document for many outdoors interference in a single Cash within the Financial institution match.

Michael Cole famous that Jey Uso’s uncle, and Roman Reigns’ father, was buried in the present day. Jey needed to be there, however Sika would have needed him to compete in Cash within the Financial institution.

After a wild, emotional response to Jey Uso’s celebrity entrance, there was little-to-no response for Andrade’s entrance. This stuff take time.

LA Knight thumbed jhis nostril at superstition and walked underneath the ladder on his option to the ring.

The Boys sponsoring this match, along with Cody Rhodes portraying Homelander, is likely one of the most meta moments you’ll ever see on WWE TV.

Chad Gable trapped McIntyre in a formidable Determine 4 arm lock atop the ladder, and it was damaged up by an Andrade springboard legdrop. Carmelo topped this second with a springboard clothesline on Andrade. Andrade received his get-back with an inverted Spanish Fly on Melo. The spot obtained “holy s—t” chants.

Followers chanted “CM Punk” to irk Drew McIntyre each probability they may.

Chad Gable ran wild on the sphere, and regardless of the actual fact he’s a heel, followers cheered the second. Followers then got here to their senses and chanted “you continue to suck!”

Chad Gable as soon as once more impressed with an ankle lock on Hayes whereas in between two ladders.

Now it was Hayes’ flip to run wild as he tipped over a ladder with McIntyre and Knight, dove onto Chad Gable and hit Noting However Internet on Jey Uso. Andrade then blocked Hayes’ try to climb the ladder and caught one ladder perpendicular to the opposite. In a desperation transfer, Andrade hit a Canadian Destroyer by means of the ladder on Hayes as Knight tried to cease him from grabbing the briefcase.

Simply because it was about to be Yeet within the Financial institution, Drew McIntyre yeeted a ladder at Jey and grabbed the briefcase. Put together for CM Punk.

WWE Males’s Cash within the Financial institution Grade: A

Sami Zayn Def. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn, because the hometown hero, was the clear favourite on this match. Nonetheless, it was onerous to know if followers had been booing Breakker or barking at him in assist.

Bron Breakker hit a 23 mph clothesline, and Corey Graves corrected Michael Cole by calling it a “Steinerline.”

The story of this match was Bron Breakker overpowering Zayn, however Zayn obtained many hope spots all through.

The Frankensteiner stays spectacular, and followers popped enormous for it as soon as once more when Breakker hit the transfer on Zayn. They even chanted “that is superior!”

Breakker went for his 360 spear, however Zayn as soon as once more leaped over Breakker. Sensible past his years, Breakker stopped in need of the steps and hit a flying clothesline on Zayn, who landed on the desk.

Shockingly, and disappointingly, Sami Zayn received this match with a Helluva Kick. You possibly can argue that Zayn’s final two championship wins towards Chad Gable and Breakker had been unwarranted.

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn Grade: B+

John Cena Retires From WWE

Trish Stratus introduced out John Cena, and the response peaked at round 111 decibels.

John Cena formally introduced his retirement from WWE. Followers chanted “no!”

John Cena tearfully mentioned whether or not WWE is sizzling or chilly, Canadians at all times present up. And that’s why he selected to retire in Canada.

Cena vowed to be at WWE Uncooked on Netflix. He additionally mentioned the 2025 Royal Rumble and the 2025 Elimination Chamber can be his final. He additionally introduced WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be the final WrestleMania he’ll compete in.

Cena mentioned he’ll be fielding any and all questions on his retirement on the WWE Press Convention. He kissed his spouse earlier than leaving the ring. There have been no main angles following his retirement speech, so it appears to be a authentic retirement for now.

John Cena Retirement Speech Grade: A

Damian Priest Def. Drew McIntyre And Seth Rollins (McIntyre Cashes In Cash In The Financial institution)

Previous to this match, Damian Priest demanded that Judgment Day don’t intrude in his match. Finn Balor agreed earlier than sarcastically calling Priest “boss.” Balor goes to activate Priest any day now.

Michael Cole famous Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Kane, Dean Ambrose and Bayley all cashed of their Cash within the Financial institution contract the identical night time they received it. This was not a coincidence as McIntyre has vowed to money in his Cash within the Financial institution contract tonight.

The referee stopped in need of the three rely regardless of the actual fact Damian Priest’s shoulders had been on the bottom. This was as a result of WWE missed the musical cue for Drew McIntyre, whose music hit as he tried to money in.

After all, CM Punk crashed Drew McIntyre’s cash-in, resulting in Damian Priest beating McIntyre. This infuriated McIntyre, but in addition Seth Rollins who technically misplaced a world title match due to CM Punk. Cinema.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins and Damian Priest Grade: A

Ladies’s WWE Cash In The Financial institution Match

Chelsea Inexperienced obtained an enormous response in her residence nation of Canada. After all, Inexperienced got here out in Trish Stratus put on with a cowboy hat. Had it not been for Chelsea, Tiffany Stratton would have obtained the most important response.

Naomi, wearing Inexperienced Bay Packer colours, hit a formidable split-legged leg drop on Zoey Stark whereas she was on the ladder.

Amid a sea of “Tiffy Time” chants, Tiffany Stratton hit a slow-moving dive on the sphere after strolling up the ladder.

Followers exploded when it appeared Stratton was going to climb the ladder to the briefcase. Stratton was promptly pulled out of the ring.

At one level, Inexperienced hilariously tried to dive for the briefcase within the heart of the ring regardless of the actual fact there was no ladder.

The spot of the match was Iyo Sky hitting a sickening (learn: superior) modified piledriver on a ladder. This opened the door for Stratton to shove Inexperienced off the ladder by means of two tables and win the ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution briefcase. An insane, unbelievable match.

Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution Match Grade: A

The Bloodline Def. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens And Randy Orton

This match began with chants of “F U Solo…”

Jacob Fatu no-sold the long-lasting Randy Orton draping DDT to formally begin his WWE principal roster profession.

Corey Graves: “I’m fairly certain a prison document was a job requirement in ECW, and nonetheless, Paul Heyman was terrified of those Tongans.”

As Owens continued to get pummeled by The Bloodline, followers chanted “we would like Roman” and “Battle, Owens, Battle!”

There was a ref bump simply as Solo Sikoa was dead-to-rights. Solo took a number of finishers from the babyfaces, however there was no referee to rely. An ensuing Owens Frog Splash on Fatu led to a “that is superior” chant.

The Bloodline sealed the match with outdoors interference, adopted by a Thumb strike to Rhodes after a freakish Fatu recovered from a desk spot.

Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton Grade: B+