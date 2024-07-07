WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live updates, results, winners, matches

Cash within the Financial institution 2024 is offering WWE followers with loads of highlights to this point.

Drew McIntyre gained the Cash within the Financial institution after which had a failed cash-in due to CM Punk, Sami Zayn had a successsful title protection vs. Bron Breakker and John Cena introduced his retirement.

The boys’s cash within the financial institution ladder match kicked off WWE’s Cash within the Financial institution premium dwell occasion tonight.

The Scottish Warrior McIntyre defeated 5 different males to win his first MITB ladder match of his profession in entrance of 19,858 followers at Scotiabank Area in Toronto. McIntyre did not wait lengthy to attempt to win the title when he made the Damian Priest-Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship match a triple risk. However his nemesis CM Punk continues to price him his championship matches.

The boys’s MITB was a part of a five-card match that additionally consists of the ladies’s MITB ladder match. The winners of every MITB ladder match will get a contract for a assured championship match.

After which there’s a enormous six-man tag group match that includes Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, who’s concerned as soon as once more in a feud with the ever-growing Bloodline household, solely this time Roman Reigns and The Rock aren’t right here — for now.

Oh, and WWE Corridor of Famer Trish Stratus is the host of Cash within the Financial institution.

Observe right here for dwell updates from Cash within the Financial institution, one in all WWE’s most thrilling nights at Scotiabank Area.

Tiffany Stratton wins the Cash within the Financial institution match

It is Tiffy Time!

Tiffany Stratton is the winner of the ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution, a match that announcer Michael Cole referred to as “one of many best cash within the financial institution ladder matches I’ve witnessed.”

Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution highlights

The ladies’s MITB match is displaying off the opponents’ athleticism, aggression and fearlessness.

And so they’ll do no matter it takes to win the briefcase, having no regard for his or her our bodies.

Early within the match, Tiffany Stratton delivered an Alabama Slam on Naomi to the ladder. And that was solely the start.

“This has been a rattling carwreck,” Michael Cole mentioned in the course of the match.

However the match additionally offered a second of levity. And never surprisingly, Chelsea Inexperienced was on the heart of it. It is why followers love Inexperienced.

Have a look:

Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match

The ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match is underway. The match options Iyo Sky, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Inexperienced, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark.

Sky is trying to turn out to be the primary lady to win the MITB ladder match two years in a row. CM Punk is the one man to win the MITB briefcase in back-to-back years.

Summerslam 2024: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

With Damian Priest retaining his title after a chaotic WWE World Championship match in Cash within the Financial institution, the stage is now set for his subsequent premium dwell occasion match.

Priest will put his title on the road in opposition to Gunther at Summerslam subsequent month. Gunther earned his championship alternative after profitable the King of the Ring event on Could 25.

Drew McIntyre fails his Cash within the Financial institution money in, CM Punk will get final chortle, Damian Priest retains his WWE World Heavyweight championship

Wow.

After a hard-hitting affair between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins within the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Drew McIntyre entered the fray and cashed in his Cash within the Financial institution briefcase that he simply gained about an hour earlier.

That made it a triple risk match.

It was solely the second time in WWE historical past {that a} money in has turn out to be a triple risk. The opposite was when Rollins efficiently cashed in at Wrestlemania in 2015 to win his first WWE championship.

McIntyre wouldn’t have a profitable money in. He can thank CM Punk for that.

Punk, who price McIntyre the championship final month at Conflict of the Fort, did it once more. Punk has been out of in-ring motion since his return to WWE on the Royal Rumble in January when he injured his shoulder by the hands of McIntyre continues to be a thorn in McIntyre’s aspect.

Punk got here out of nowhere as he entered the ring, taking out McIntyre within the course of, getting some assist from a steal chair. And for good measure, Punk hit McIntyre throughout the pinnacle with the world title belt.

That arrange Priest to ship his ending transfer — the South of Heaven powerslam — on McIntyre for the victory.

Not solely did Punk price McIntyre the championship however Rollins as effectively. Rollins, who is not any fan of Punk’s, was livid after the match.

Because the summer season heats up the rivalry betwen McIntyre, Punk and now Rollins is scorching scorching proper now. Might we see a Triple Risk match between the three at Summerslam?

Damian Priest (champion) vs. Seth Rollins: World Heavyweight championship match

Seth Rollins appears to be like to regain the championship he misplaced at Wrestlemania XL on April 7, whereas Priest appears to be like to proceed his title reign on “Monday Evening Uncooked.”

Listed here are the stipulations for the match: If Priest loses he not solely loses his title but additionally he should go away his faction The Judgment Day. If Rollins loses he can now not problem for the world title so long as Priest is the champion.

The matchup options the one two males in WWE historical past who’ve cashed within the MITB contract at Wrestlemania. Priest gained his championship this yr after he cashed in on Drew McIntyre, who defeated Rollins months earlier. Priest held the briefcase for 281 days, which is longer than any males’s winner in WWE historical past.

Rollins, in the meantime, efficiently cashed in his MITB contract at Wrestlemania 31 in 2015. He had the tables turned on him when Brock Lesnar cashed in his MITB briefcase on him in 2019 at Excessive Guidelines.

John Cena proclaims his upcoming retirement from WWE

John Cena simply introduced his retirement plans from the WWE. He final appeared at Wrestlemania XL in April when he made a run-in throughout the primary occasion match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Cena mentioned subsequent yr’s Wrestlemania from Las Vegas might be his final. He plans to compete within the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber in early 2025 earlier than wrestling in Wrestlemania 41 subsequent April.

Cena is 47.

He started his WWE profession in 2000 and went on to have a Corridor of Fame profession. Cena is now a film star as he transitioned to the leisure world.

John Cena is at Cash within the Financial institution

WWE legend John Cena, whose wrestling appearances are few and much between today, made a shock look tonight at Cash within the Financial institution.

Trish Standing launched Cena to the gang, who gave the 16-time WWE champion a thunderous ovation.

Intercontinental championship match: Sami Zayn retains

Bron Breakker appeared like a star as he challenged for the Intercontinental Championship in opposition to Sami Zayn.

The son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner (the Steiner brothers) is clearly on an upward trajectory towards greatness along with his hard-hitting type.

However that can are available in due time.

Zayn’s reign continued after he received the higher hand simply as Breakker appeared like he was in management and completed off Breakker along with his helluva kick. Zayn, the final word underdog, had the largest title protection to this point.

Cash within the Financial institution WWE Intercontinental Championship highlights

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Intercontinental championship match

The second match on the MITB card is the Intercontinental Championship match.

Zayn, who gained the Intercontinental Championship over Gunther at Wrestlemania XL in early April, faces an enormous problem in opposition to Bron Breakker. Zayn’s win ended Gunther’s historic reign, which was the longest in WWE historical past.

Breakker is a former NXT champion who’s a newcomer to the primary roster. And all Breakker has achieved since his arrival to RAW is break individuals, wreaking havoc on nearly each opponent.

Drew McIntyre reacts to his Cash within the Financial institution win

How lengthy will Drew McIyntre maintain onto his briefcase earlier than cashing it in for a championship match? After CM Punk price him the title finally month’s Conflict on the Fort in his residence nation it is probably McIntyre will not maintain the briefcase so long as the 2023 MITB winner did when he waited 9 months.

Might he money in tonight on both Priest and even Cody Rhodes later tonight? It is potential. Each of them are nonetheless in motion.

Cash within the Financial institution winner: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre wins his first Cash within the Financial institution ladder match of his future Corridor of Fame profession.

McIntyre climbed the ladder to win the match after throwing a ladder at Jey Uso who was inches away from grabbing the briefcase. That knocked Uso, a fan favourite, from the ladder and out of the image and paved the way in which for McIntyre to climb the ladder and seize the victory.

McIntyre now has the chance to regain a championship after dropping it minutes after profitable the world title at Wrestlemania to Damian Priest, who used the MITB contract he gained final yr on the premium dwell occasion on McIntyre.

Cash within the Financial institution highlights

Andrade offered one of many massive strikes of the match when he executed a sundown powerbomb flip on Carmelo Hayes onto a ladder. It eliminated each of them from the equation within the match and had followers on their toes. It was the second such high-risk transfer Andrade and Hayes did collectively involving a ladder.

Chad Gable additionally had a powerful displaying within the match. His suplex on LA Knight onto a ladder outdoors the ring prevented Knight from profitable the match. That allowed Gable to climb the ladder within the ring however Jey Uso well eliminated the ladder from beneath Gable. Gable then held on for expensive life to the strap holding the briefcase earlier than crashing to the mat.

It appeared Uso had the clear for the win till McIntyre entered the image.

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match

The boys’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match kicks issues off from Scotiabank Area. Six males are competing within the match with the aim of climbing up a ladder to retrieve a briefcase 20 toes above the ring. The briefcase offers the winner a future championship match.

Jey Uso comes out first and comes via the gang with an electrifying entrance.

Andrade, who returned to WWE earlier this yr after spending time in rival firm AEW, got here out subsequent.

“I consider this man is the darkhorse on this match,” announcer Michael Cole mentioned as Andrade made his entrance.

LA Knight got here out to his typical massive pop. He is as over as ever. Knight participated in final yr’s MITB match after which went on a fantastic run over the past yr, even incomes a WWE championship match in opposition to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2023.

Chad Gable made his solution to the ring subsequent. The chief of Alpha Academy will compete in his first ladder match of his WWE profession.

About Carmelo Hayes, one other participant within the match: “I’ve by no means met a person extra assured in his skills than Carmelo Hayes.”

Drew McIntyre, the veteran within the match who might be competing in his sixth MITB match, got here out targeted to win his first MITB briefcase and get one other alternative at a championship. He must be the favourite however I’ve a sense his rival CM Punk will play a job in him arising quick, probably via a distraction.

Trish Stratus welcomes crowd to Cash within the Financial institution

Trish Stratus, the host of Cash within the Financial institution, welcomed the almost 20,000 WWE followers to the premium dwell occasion at Scotiabank Area.

“It’s so good to be residence and I’m so excited that I get to introduce you to the evening that can change WWE perpetually,” Stratus mentioned. “Welcome to Cash within the Financial institution.”

She then launched ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who carried out the Star-Spangled Banner.

Cash within the Financial institution winners, historical past

Edge (Wrestlemania 21)

Rob Van Dam (Wrestlemania 22)

Mr. Kennedy (Wrestlemania 23)

CM Punk (Wrestlemania 24)

CM Punk (Wrestlemania 25)

Jack Swagger (Wrestlemania 26)

Kane (MITB 2010)

The Miz (MITB 2010)

Daniel Bryan (MITB 2011)

Alberto Del Rio (MITB 2011)

Dolph Ziggler (MITB 2012)

John Cena (MITB 2012)

Damian Sandow (MITB 2013)

Randy Orton (MITB 2013)

Seth Rollins (MITB 2014)

Sheamus (MITB 2015)

Dean Ambrose (MITB 2016)

Carmella (first ladies’s MITB winner in 2017)

Baron Corbin (MITB 2017)

Alexa Bliss (MITB 2018)

Braun Strowman (MITB 2018)

Bayley (MITB 2019)

Brock Lesnar (MITB 2019)

Asuka (MITB 2020)

Otis (MITB 2020)

Nikki A.S.H (MITB 2021)

Large E (MITB 2021)

Liv Morgan (MITB 2022)

Austin Concept (MITB 2022)

Damian Priest (MITB 2023)

Iyo Sky (MITB 2023)

Cash within the Financial institution success price

Should you win the MITB briefcase you are assured a championship match in opposition to the champion of your selecting. You’ve got a yr to make use of money it in.

Winners of the MITB have cashed within the briefcase with an 80% success price (19 of 24). Girls have a 100% success price (6 of 6).

When was the primary Cash within the Financial institution?

The primary Cash within the Financial institution ladder match befell at Wrestlemania 21 in 2005. Edge gained the inaugural match. The MITB ladder match was a part of the Wrestlemania card till 2010.

Cash within the Financial institution was launched as its personal standalone pay-per-view (now referred to as premium dwell occasions) in July 2010 with two males’s ladder matches for every of its manufacturers (Uncooked and Smackdown).

The primary ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match befell on the premium dwell occasion in 2017. Carmella gained the primary match.

Triple H feedback on WWE Cash within the Financial institution

Paul Levesque, WWE’s chief content material officer, is in the home.

He tweeted on Saturday as he made his solution to Scotiabank Area that :”Te total panorama of WWE is about to alter.”

Seth Rollins appears to be like forward to difficult WWE World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest at Cash within the Financial institution

Seth Rollins will compete in his first premium dwell occasion since he misplaced the WWE World Heavyweight championship to Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania XL in early April.

He took a pair months off and returned to Uncooked just a few weeks in the past trying to regain a title he held for almost a yr.

Damian Priest, who cashed in his Cash within the Financial institution contract that he held onto from final yr’s MITB on McIntyre at Wrestlemania, issued the problem to Rollins.

The stakes are excessive for the match. If Priest loses he not solely loses his championship however he additionally then should go away The Judgment Day. If Rollins loses he can now not problem for the title so long as Priest is the champion.

Cash within the Financial institution predictions

Jey Uso will win the boys’s cash within the financial institution ladder match

Tiffany Stratton will win the ladies’s cash within the financial institution ladder match

Bron Breakker will win the WWE Intercontinental championship over Sami Zayn

Damian Priest will retain his WWE World Heavyweight championship (anticipate The Judgment Day to become involved)

The Bloodline will win the six-man tag group match over Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn is prepared for Bron Breakker

How is Sami Zayn feeling about his WWE Intercontinental championship match in opposition to the powerhouse and seemingly unstoppable Bron Breakker?

WWE Summerslam 2024

Tonight is Cash within the Financial institution!

However what is going to the fallout be from the occasion?

Following Cash within the Financial institution is Summerslam in lower than a month.

The 37th annual Summerslam might be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cash within the Financial institution is a must-see occasion on WWE’s calendar given the stakes at hand. The 2 MITB ladder matches headline the present with the winners incomes themselves future championship alternatives. The winner is the primary particular person to seize the MITB briefcase that’s hanging excessive above the ring.

Whereas the ladder supplies the means to the briefcase it additionally offers the wrestlers a weapon to make use of all through the match that leaves opponents bruised and battered. It’s a spectacle.

The contract contained in the briefcase offers the winner an computerized title match in opposition to the champion of their selecting any time, anywhere inside a yr.

The place is WWE Cash within the Financial institution? MITB location

WWE has taken over Toronto all weekend.

Earlier than Cash within the Financial institution, “Smackdown” befell inside Scotiabank Area on Friday. Cash within the Financial institution now takes heart stage on Saturday earlier than NXT’s Warmth Wave occasion closes out the weekend on Sunday at Scotiabank Area.

NXT is the WWE’s growth model.

What time is it in Toronto?

Toronto is within the Japanese Time Zone. The occasion begins at 7 p.m. EDT.

WWE trending:Bayley will get a customized Bucks jersey, has a blast on court docket with Bango mascot at recreation in Milwaukee

Cash within the Financial institution match card, lineup

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match

Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match

WWE World Heavyweight Championship match : Damian Priest (champion) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (if Priest loses he should go away The Judgment Day; if Seth Rollins loses he can now not problem Priest for the title.)

: Damian Priest (champion) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (if Priest loses he should go away The Judgment Day; if Seth Rollins loses he can now not problem Priest for the title.) Six-man tag group match: Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa)

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Bron Breakker

Who’s within the males’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match?

Andrade

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

LA Knight

Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso

The contributors within the match all gained qualifying matches within the weeks previous to earn their manner into the ladder match at MITB. Not one of the six wrestlers have gained the match earlier than. Drew McIntyre has probably the most expertise. This might be his sixth Cash within the Financial institution ladder match. His first MITB ladder match got here again in 2010 at Wrestlemania XXVI.

LA Knight competed within the MITB ladder match final yr.

Who’s within the ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution ladder match?

Chelsea Inexperienced

Naomi

Iyo Sky

Zoey Stark

Tiffany Stratton

Lyra Valkyria

Iyo Sky is the reigning Cash within the Financial institution on the ladies’s aspect. After profitable the MITB match in 2023 she had a profitable money in a month later at WWE Summerslam to win her first ladies’s championship.

Trish Standing is host of WWE Cash within the Financial institution

WWE legend and Corridor of Famer Trish Stratus will host the present. Stratus is a Toronto native and appeared on the occasion’s kickoff present on Friday.