The Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live results: Winners, highlights

Who will seize the championship alternative of a lifetime?

It’s time for WWE Cash within the Financial institution, one of many greatest premium stay occasions on the wrestling firm’s calendar. The occasion is headlined by the lads’s and ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution matches, the place the winner of every match will earn a contract for a championship alternative at any level within the subsequent yr. Every match may have six rivals however just one particular person will be capable to climb up the ladder and snatch the coveted briefcase. 

There are additionally three different matches happening Saturday evening. The World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships will likely be on the road, and the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline will attain a brand new chapter in a six-man tag crew match.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities for all of the motion from Toronto:

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline

Match in progress.

Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution match

It was clear Chelsea Inexperienced was the group favourite after the pop on her entrance and Samantha Irvin’s signature announcement. Inexperienced additionally acquired the match began with fun by making an attempt to leap to get the briefcase as soon as the match began.

