WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live results: Winners, highlights

Who will seize the championship alternative of a lifetime?

It’s time for WWE Cash within the Financial institution, one of many greatest premium stay occasions on the wrestling firm’s calendar. The occasion is headlined by the lads’s and ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution matches, the place the winner of every match will earn a contract for a championship alternative at any level within the subsequent yr. Every match may have six rivals however just one particular person will be capable to climb up the ladder and snatch the coveted briefcase.

There are additionally three different matches happening Saturday evening. The World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships will likely be on the road, and the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline will attain a brand new chapter in a six-man tag crew match.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities for all of the motion from Toronto:

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline

Match in progress.

Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution match

It was clear Chelsea Inexperienced was the group favourite after the pop on her entrance and Samantha Irvin’s signature announcement. Inexperienced additionally acquired the match began with fun by making an attempt to leap to get the briefcase as soon as the match began.

Every star acquired their very own likelihood to shine, like when Zoey Stark utilized the ladder in a number of methods to punish Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton launched herself off the highest turnbuckle and took out different stars. It took time for somebody to climb up and make an try and seize the briefcase, and as soon as Valkyria was the primary to take action, all stars then duked to get on the ladder. After back-and-forth blows utilizing the ladder, Naomi was standing alone able to seize the briefcase, just for Inexperienced to emerge to cease the menace and hit her opponent’s face off the ladder. Final yr’s winner Iyo Sky and Stark met on the prime of the ladder and Sky delivered a depraved piledriver onto the perpendicular ladder.

Inexperienced was open and simply when she grabbed the briefcase, Stratton got here out and never solely shook the ladder, knocked Inexperienced off and into the tables out of the ring in a hard-hitting spot. Stratton was left alone, and he or she grabbed the briefcase to grow to be Ms. Cash within the Financial institution.

Evaluation: What a spectacular match this was. The ladies laid all of it out on the road and deserve main props for all of the wild bumps they’d. The creativity within the match was among the many finest in latest Cash within the Financial institution match reminiscence and lift the bar for the way good it may be.

Stratton had a fast rise on the principle roster, but it surely regarded prefer it wasn’t going to quantity to a lot and he or she can be a flash within the pan. As a substitute, Cash within the Financial institution is on “Tiffy Time,” and it is an important transfer for WWE to place one other girls’s star within the dialog as one of many faces of the model. There’s a cause why she’s already over with the group; she will be able to discuss on the microphone and he or she backs it up within the ring. The Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution winner has all the time ended up as a champion, and it regarded like Stratton shouldn’t be removed from having gold round her waist.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre’s menace of cashing in his Cash within the Financial institution contract on Saturday loomed massive within the championship match. Each stars had a way of urgency to get the match over and get out of the sector as shortly as attainable.

With Damian Priest and Seth Rollins on excessive alert, they every tried to land massive strike after massive strike in a match that was by no means gradual. Rollins and Priest traded powerbombs, then had a sequence of kicks to one another. Rollins landed his patented curb-stomp and went for the pin however Priest kicked out. The champion went for his personal knockout transfer together with his razor-edge, ending in the identical outcome: Rollins getting out of the pin. There was a complicated second when Rollins hit the falcon’s arrow and went for the pin on Priest, and despite the fact that it did not seem like Priest kicked out, the referee did not depend to a few.

McIntyre then got here out and cashed his Cash within the Financial institution contract, making it a triple-threat match. McIntyre went for the claymore kick on Rollins to take the title, however Priest got here out to clothesline him.

Then identical to at Conflict on the Citadel, CM Punk emerged and unleashed a relentless assault on McIntyre, hitting him with a chair and choking him out with a cable. Punk took the championship title and knocked McIntyre out with it. Priest delivered a choke-slam to McIntyre to retain his title.

Punk has price McIntyre once more by losing his contract, and he additionally price Rollins from chasing the title so long as Priest is champion.

Evaluation: The CM Punk-Drew McIntyre rivalry continues to ship. Followers knew neither Priest nor Rollins was going to win this match with out the 2024 Males’s Cash within the Financial institution winner getting within the fold. Punk’s interference was his most ruthless assault on McIntyre but, certainly sending a message he’s near formally competing within the ring. The match did not actually set the following steps for Priest and his championship, and the botched pin spoiled it, however Punk and McIntyre are one step nearer to lastly getting a match and placing on a banger within the ring.

John Cena surprises

There’s something about Cash within the Financial institution and John Cena.

Trish Stratus introduced a shock visitor on Saturday: 16-time WWE Champion Cena. His music hit and the group erupted, making one other entrance like he did at Cash within the Financial institution 2021.

Cena then revealed he’ll retire from WWE in 2025, and it seems WrestleMania 41 will likely be his final match.

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn had the house nation benefit, however Bron Breakker wasn’t fazed by it, going shortly after the champion. Nevertheless, Zayn is not just a few squash opponent; he has finesse and is among the smartest wrestlers within the firm, and he confirmed he would not go down simple, taking some photographs that appeared to shock the challenger.

There have been spots the place Breakker would ship considered one of his signature hard-hitting counters to get on offense, together with a Franken-steiner to Zayn off the highest rope. Breakker had phrases for Zayn after he kicked out and so they went outdoors of the ring. Breakker tried to do his top-speed spear across the ring, just for Zayn to leap over. Breakker did not run into the metal steps, so he had time to recuperate, get onto the mat and ship a flying clothesline to Zayn off the announcer’s desk.

Breakker had the opening and went for the ultimate blow. Zayn acquired out of the way in which with clipped him. With the challenger hanging off the turnbuckle, Zayn delivered a helluva kick, knocking Breakker out and getting the pin to retain the title.

Evaluation: Anybody may have made the case for both star to win, but it surely made sense for Breakker to get his first massive push now. He has limitless potential and a win would have launched his profession to new heights. Zayn is the perfect champion that may compete with anyone on the roster and is not somebody that’ll go down simply.

A significant theme within the match was whereas Breakker was in a position to showcase his energy and pace, he realized his opponents aren’t simply going to be out in seconds. It takes ability to win, and it will be one thing for him to work on as he works his means as much as the highest. Do not be stunned if this is not the one assembly between the 2.

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution match

The chaos began as quickly because the bell rang, and Drew McIntyre emerged as the primary particular person to try to seize the briefcase, just for the fast ending to be spoiled by Chad Gable and Andrade. “El Idolo” then did a powerful Spanish fly to Hayes and onto the ladder. The group was clearly loving the vitality.

LA Knight and Jey Uso have been the fan favorites and so they traded barbs on the prime of the ladder, with the group chanting “yeet” and “yeah” with each blow. Hayes disrupted the second and had an opportunity to seize the ladder, solely to once more be taken out by Andrade. Andrade then delivered an insane sundown flip energy bomb to Hayes onto the ladder. Moments later, Gable launched LA Knight out of the ring and to a ladder out of the ring.

Gable went to get the briefcase, however Uso moved the ladder, leaving Gable hanging off the briefcase. He could not seize it and fell face first onto the mat. Uso had a chief likelihood to win, just for McIntyre to hit Uso with a ladder. It knocked him off, and McIntyre was all by himself. He climbed up the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to safe his championship alternative.

Evaluation: There have been loads of spots on this one to create some gorgeous strikes {that a} Cash within the Financial institution match is predicted to have. It was simple to inform there have been solely three contenders that basically had an opportunity to win, and whereas it was anticipated, McIntyre’s victory is sensible given he has one of the best story happening proper now since WrestleMania. The win provides intrigue to the World Heavyweight Championship match since he mentioned he’ll money in in a while within the evening? Will he accomplish that? Or does CM Punk have one other shock up his sleeve?

Trish Stratus kicks off Cash within the Financial institution

WWE Corridor of Famer and Toronto native Trish Stratus is the host of Cash within the Financial institution, and he or she acquired the evening began by welcoming the group to Scotiabank Area. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin then sang the U.S. nationwide anthem and artist Rylan James sang the Canada nationwide anthem.

When is Cash within the Financial institution 2024?

Cash within the Financial institution 2024 will likely be July 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

The place is Cash within the Financial institution 2024?

Cash within the Financial institution will happen in Toronto, Canada. It is going to be held in Scotiabank Area.

The best way to watch Cash within the Financial institution 2024

The occasion might be streamed on Peacock, however you have to have their premium or premium-plus subscription to look at. Internationally, it will likely be out there on WWE Community.

Cash within the Financial institution 2024 match card

Matches not so as

How profitable are Cash within the Financial institution winners?

Profitable the Cash within the Financial institution match means a title bout in opposition to any champion anyplace, at any time, and it’s usually successful.

On the lads’s aspect, 19 of 24 (79%) briefcase holders went on to assert the title they money in on. The ladies’s aspect has seen perfection with all seven holders changing into champions.

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution match historical past

The Cash within the Financial institution match was launched at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and it was yearly held at WWE’s premier occasion till it turned its personal premium stay occasion in 2010. For a number of years, there have been two males’s Cash within the Financial institution matches till there turned a sole males’s match.

Right here is the historical past of winners:

2005: Edge (at WrestleMania 21)

2006: Rob Van Dam (WrestleMania 22)

2007: Mr. Kennedy (WrestleMania 23)

2008: CM Punk (WrestleMania 24)

2009: CM Punk (WrestleMania 25)

2010: Jack Swagger (WrestleMania 26)

2010: Kane

2010: The Miz

2011: Daniel Bryan

2011: Alberto Del Rio

2012: Dolph Ziggler

2012: John Cena

2013: Damien Sandow

2013: Randy Orton

2014: Seth Rollins

2015: Sheamus

2016: Dean Ambrose

2017: Baron Corbin

2018: Braun Strowman

2019: Brock Lesnar

2020: Otis

2021: Large E

2022: Austin Concept

2023: Damian Priest

Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution match historical past

The Ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution match was added in 2017 and has been held yearly since then. Right here is the historical past of the match:

2017: Carmella

2018: Alexa Bliss

2019: Bayley

2020: Asuka

2021: Nikki A.S.H.

2022: Liv Morgan

2023: Iyo Sky

Triple H: ‘Few surprises within the tank’ for Cash within the Financial institution

Will there be a stunning ending or dramatic return on Saturday evening?

Forward of Cash within the Financial institution, WWE chief content material officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque dropped a touch that followers could get one thing additional through the premium stay occasion.

“Acquired a number of surprises within the tank. So, it’s going to be a enjoyable evening,” Levesque mentioned on social media.

World Heavyweight Championship match stipulation

There will likely be some excessive stakes within the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. If Rollins wins, then Priest should depart The Judgment Day, but when Priest wins, then Rollins can’t problem for the title so long as Priest stays champion.

Why Bron Breakker can grow to be WWE’s subsequent famous person

Cody Rhodes says previous to his entrance music “Wrestling has multiple royal household,” and whereas it’s true, there’s one other WWE star making a strong case for his household to be within the image.

Son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner – each WWE Corridor of Famers – Bron Breakker has exploded onto the scene ever since he arrived on the firm in 2021. He gained the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Crew Championship, and since his callup to the principle roster, he’s grow to be somebody with limitless potential. He’s been nothing however dominant since his arrival, and he’ll have the most important match of his younger profession Saturday when he challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship throughout WWE’s 2024 Cash in The Financial institution occasion.

So despite the fact that he isn’t precisely a “genetic freak” like his uncle, Breakker has confirmed there isn’t any star like him.

“With what I am doing, I am not so certain anybody’s ever executed it earlier than,” Breakker instructed USA TODAY Sports activities.

Learn extra about Bron Breakkerright here.

Who’s in The Bloodline?

This isn’t the identical model of The Bloodline WWE followers acquired used to seeing only a few months in the past.

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen since he misplaced the Undisputed Common Championship at WrestleMania 40, and taking his place is Solo Sikoa, who was beforehand appointed the Tribal Chief in-waiting. He’s introduced on some extra household too, first bringing in Tama Tonga in April. At Backlash France, Tonga’s brother Tanga Loa debuted. Lastly, Jacob Fatu joined the faction in June.