WWE legend Sika Anoa’i, father of Roman Reigns, dead at 79

Sika Anoa’i, who was one half of the legendary Wild Samoans skilled wrestling tag group and the daddy of present WWE star Roman Reigns, died on Tuesday.

He was 79.

“My household and I thank everybody for the outpouring of assist within the identify of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will without end be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag group,” Reigns wrote on X. “My father had a profound impression on my whole household and we’re without end grateful for the muse he constructed for us. There’s no approach to fill the void left by his passing however my sisters and I’ll do our greatest to symbolize him and his legacy. Relaxation in Energy, Dad. We love you.”

The information was introduced on Instagram by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i.

“It’s with profound unhappiness that I share the information of the passing of Former Corridor of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He handed away peacefully on June twenty fifth. Sika was a celebrated determine whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His reminiscence will stay on by way of his achievements and the numerous lives he touched,” Jahrus wrote within the announcement.

“He was many issues: a tough working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished good friend to many, a loving member of the family whose heat and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to numerous people. His legacy will proceed to encourage and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impression one individual’s life can have on so many. Relaxation in love Uncle Sika.”

Brothers Sika and Afa Anoa’i fashioned the Wild Samoans in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Canada in 1973, and wrestled all through the regional territories within the Nineteen Seventies, together with the Continental Wrestling Affiliation (also called Mid-South, in Memphis) and varied NWA promotions.

They debuted within the then-WWF in 1980, and had two totally different runs there all through the last decade, together with three world tag group championship wins.

In between, they wrestled in different promotions together with New Japan, the AWA and Jim Crockett Promotions.

Sika later returned to the WWF for a 3rd run as a singles competitor.

The Wild Samoans have been inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame in 2007.

Sika is likely one of the roots of “The Bloodline” angle that has dominated WWE programming since 2020.

At one level, Sika and Afa offered Reigns with the “Ula Fala” necklace, signifying that he was the “Tribal Chief,” the chief of the Bloodline.

“The Anoa’i and Fatu Samoan household dynasty has grow to be the dominant household dynasty,” Paul Heyman, who manages the Bloodline, informed ESPN earlier than WrestleMania 39 final 12 months. “Extra so than the Harts and extra so than the Funks. Extra so than the Briscos. Extra so than the Rhodeses.”