WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i of The Wild Samoans dies at 79

Sika Anoa’i, WWE Corridor of Famer and father of Roman Reigns, died on Tuesday, his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i introduced. He was 79.

“It’s with profound disappointment that I share the information of the passing of Former Corridor of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i,” Jahrus posted on Instagram Tuesday. “He handed away peacefully on June twenty fifth. Sika was a celebrated determine whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His reminiscence will dwell on via his achievements and the numerous lives he touched.”

