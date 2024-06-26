WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i of The Wild Samoans dies at 79

Sika Anoa’i, WWE Corridor of Famer and father of Roman Reigns, died on Tuesday, his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i introduced. He was 79.

“It’s with profound disappointment that I share the information of the passing of Former Corridor of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i,” Jahrus posted on Instagram Tuesday. “He handed away peacefully on June twenty fifth. Sika was a celebrated determine whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His reminiscence will dwell on via his achievements and the numerous lives he touched.”

A part of the legendary Anoa’i household and recognized professionally as Sika, Anoa’i rose to prominence within the late Nineteen Seventies together with his brother, Afa, to type the tag staff The Wild Samoans. Afa was educated by his uncle Peter Maivia and cousin Rocky Johnson, who then then educated his brother.

The duo arrived in WWE, then generally known as World Wrestling Federation, in 1979 and have become a dominant drive off the bat. They gained their first World Tag Staff Championship in April 1980 and after their reign lasted 4 months, they gained the title once more in September. The pair left the corporate that very same 12 months however returned in 1983 and gained the World Tag Staff Championship for a 3rd time.

Sika Anoa’i additionally participated within the WrestleMania 4 battle royal in 1988. He retired from competitors within the late Eighties, however he grew to become a coach and continued to affect the occupation for many years, coaching stars like Yokozuna, Rikishi and Batista.

“The Wild Samoans’ influence within the ring as performers was immense, they usually have continued to have a huge effect on the world of wrestling since their in-ring escapades ended,” WWE stated. “They now not have the unorthodox conduct that made them so harmful within the ‘70s, however they’ve over 30 years of wrestling information to share with their college students at The Wild Samoan Coaching Middle.”

Anoa’i used to be the daddy to 2 sons, Matthew and Joe, who went on to wrestle. Matthew carried out below the identify Rosey and hung out with WWE early in his profession earlier than he died in 2017. Joseph is named Roman Reigns, who has been a dominant drive in WWE since his debut in 2012. Reigns was Undisputed WWE Common Champion for 1,316 days till he misplaced the title at WrestleMania 40.

The Wild Samoans have been inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame in 2007. Anoa’i final appeared in WWE in 2020, when he joined his brother to have a good time Reigns’ win at Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns honors father

Reigns thanked individuals for the “outpouring of help” for his father.

“My father had a profound influence on my whole household and we’re without end grateful for the muse he constructed for us. There’s no strategy to fill the void left by his passing however my sisters and I’ll do our greatest to symbolize him and his legacy,” he stated. “Relaxation in Energy, Dad. We love you.”

Wrestling world, WWE Corridor of Famers pay tribute to Sika Anoa’i