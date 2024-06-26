WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, father of Roman Reigns, dies at 79

WWE Corridor of Famer Sika Anoa’i, the daddy of professional wrestling’s prime star, Roman Reigns, has died, the group introduced Tuesday. Anoa’i used to be 79.

Anoa’i used to be a three-time WWE tag-team champion as one-half of The Wild Samoans alongside his brother, Afa. They had been inducted into the Corridor of Fame in 2007.

Following their in-ring profession, the tag crew educated wrestlers — together with Batista — at The Wild Samoan Coaching Facility. In addition they educated their nephew, WWE Corridor of Famer Yokozuna.

Brothers Afa and Sika Anoa’i fashioned The Wild Samoans in WWF, a tag crew who would go on to win the titles on three totally different events for the promotion. WWE

Anoa’i’s household tree is among the many biggest in wrestling historical past. WWE’s long-running “Bloodline” storyline options Reigns because the chief of a faction comprised of Samoans who’re relations and longtime household mates.

The Rock entered the “Bloodline” program in February forward of a WrestleMania 40 tag-team foremost occasion in April alongside his shut household good friend, Reigns.

“My father had a profound affect on my whole household and we’re eternally grateful for the inspiration he constructed for us,” Reigns posted Tuesday on X. “There isn’t any technique to fill the void left by his passing however my sisters and I’ll do our greatest to characterize him and his legacy.”

Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE tv since WrestleMania 40 in April, when he misplaced the WWE undisputed championship to Cody Rhodes. That ended Reigns’ 1,316-day title reign, fourth longest in WWE historical past.