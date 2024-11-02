WWE Crown Jewel 2024 start time, how to watch, match card, predictions

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time in 2024 with the Crown Jewel premium reside occasion on Saturday, Nov. 2.

And this 12 months’s version of Crown Jewel guarantees to be larger than any of its earlier editions.

That is as a result of the occasion is introducing the Crown Jewel championships in two marquee matches.

It is champion vs. champion on the lads’s facet between Cody Rhodes and Gunther and on the ladies’s facet between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. They will every struggle for brand spanking new Crown Jewel titles which can be comprised of fifty carets of diamonds, which Chief Content material Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque launched at Unhealthy Blood final month.

If that is not sufficient, Roman Reigns, the Authentic Tribal Chief, reunites along with his cousins The Usos to face The Bloodline 2.0 in an enormous six-man tag crew match.

These three matches are a part of a seven-match card at Crown Jewel, the sixth such occasion since 2018. It is the twelfth WWE present in Saudi Arabia since WWE shaped its partnership with Basic Authority for Leisure. The ten-year settlement calls for 2 large-scale occasions within the nation every year (one in Riyadh and the opposite in Jeddah).

This is extra on watch Crown Jewel, the match card and predictions.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 begin time

Time: Midday CT

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

The WWE is again to Saudi Arabia for the second time this 12 months for a premium reside occasion. The opposite was the King and Queen of the Ring occasion in Jeddah in Could.

How one can watch WWE Crown Jewel: TV, reside stream

Crown Jewel streams on Peacock within the U.S. and on the WWE Community in all places else.

The place is Crown Jewel? Crown Jewel location

Crown Jewel is held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The present takes place contained in the 22,000-seat Mohammed Abdo Enviornment.

Crown Jewel match card

Matches aren’t so as.

Champion vs. Champion for Crown Jewel Championship: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Champion vs. Champion for Crown Jewel Championship: WWE Ladies’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Ladies’s World Champion Liv Morgan

Six-Man Tag Group Match: Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. “Huge” Bronson Reed

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

United States Championship Triple Risk Match: US Champion LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Deadly 4-Approach WWE Ladies’s Tag Group Championship Match: WWE Ladies’s Tag Group Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Inexperienced and Piper Niven

WWE Crown Jewel predictions