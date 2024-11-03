WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

The match WWE selected to open Crown Jewel was the Bloodline Civil Battle with Reigns’ and Sikoa’s respective variations of The Bloodline preventing in a six-man tag group match. Tanga Loa was not a part of the bout however was nonetheless current.

The gang in Riyadh went wild for The Unique Tribal Chief and The Usos. The present’s intro and the entrances took a mixed 20 minutes, so it took some time for the match to get underway.

Jey and Tama began for his or her groups and took their time taunting one another between strikes. Jimmy bought the primary tag of the match and the primary tag between The Usos in nearly 18 months, however he solely scored a two-count.

When Reigns requested for a tag, Jey tagged his brother as an alternative. The indicators of friction had been starting to indicate as Sikoa tagged in.

This contest was consistent with most of what we’ve got seen from The Bloodline since its inception. This wasn’t a work-rate match with the very best chain wrestling or probably the most harmful strikes.

This was concerning the story they had been telling. It is the definition of sports-entertainment.

Nonetheless, we do not need to take something away from the six rivals within the ring. Everybody put forth an excellent effort to make this enjoyable, however it could be a deceive say it was probably the most action-packed and aggressive bout from the PLE.

All that being stated, this performed out precisely the best way it wanted to. The brand new Bloodline was a cohesive unit whereas the OG Bloodline handled communication and belief points.

The OTC and The Avenue Champ tagged in on the similar time and started buying and selling punches. Each males survived one another’s greatest pictures, but it surely was Sikoa who emerged because the victor after taking out Reigns with three Samoan Spikes.

Sikoa and his crew continued to assault Reigns and The Usos after the match was over. Sami Zayn’s music hit and he marched his solution to the ring. Sikoa held out his arms for a hug and needed Zayn to hitch him, however the babyface unleashed an exploder suplex as an alternative.

Zayn ended up by chance kicking Reigns when Sikoa prevented the hit. Jey, Jimmy and Zayn argued whereas Reigns tried to get well.

Consequence: New Bloodline defeated OG Bloodline

Notable Moments and Observations