WWE Bad Blood 2024 results, winners, match grades; The Rock returns

WWE Unhealthy Blood started with a brutal and bloodied Hell in a Cell match and it ended with a pair iconic returns, highlighted by The Rock.

It was the primary Unhealthy Blood premium dwell occasion in 20 years. And this evening shall be remembered for a while, principally for the returning superstars.

CM Punk survived a bloody Hell in a Cell a match with Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax retained her ladies’s championship over Bayley due to an help from Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest obtained revenge on Finn Balor, whereas Raquel Rodriguez returned from months away to assist Liv Morgan maintain her championship in opposition to Rhea Ripley. And Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated The Bloodline within the monster tag group match after Jimmy Uso stunned everybody along with his look.

However The Rock’s return tops all of it.

The Journal Sentinel offered dwell protection from Unhealthy Blood, together with highlights, evaluation and grades of all of the motion.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who squared off at the last two WrestleManias, were victorious against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in their monster tag team match at Bad Blood on Saturday night.

WWE Unhealthy Blood highlights

Triple H on Goldberg throughout Unhealthy Blood press convention

Might we see Goldberg in a WWE ring once more? The Corridor of Famer stepped into the ring to confront Gunther after the WWE World Heavyweight champion known as him out at Unhealthy Blood. Goldberg was sitting ringside along with his son, Gage.

