WWE Bad Blood 2024 results, winners, match grades; The Rock returns

WWE Unhealthy Blood started with a brutal and bloodied Hell in a Cell match and it ended with a pair iconic returns, highlighted by The Rock.

It was the primary Unhealthy Blood premium dwell occasion in 20 years. And this evening shall be remembered for a while, principally for the returning superstars.

CM Punk survived a bloody Hell in a Cell a match with Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax retained her ladies’s championship over Bayley due to an help from Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest obtained revenge on Finn Balor, whereas Raquel Rodriguez returned from months away to assist Liv Morgan maintain her championship in opposition to Rhea Ripley. And Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated The Bloodline within the monster tag group match after Jimmy Uso stunned everybody along with his look.

However The Rock’s return tops all of it.

The Journal Sentinel offered dwell protection from Unhealthy Blood, together with highlights, evaluation and grades of all of the motion.

WWE Unhealthy Blood highlights

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-5XY5g8_r4o/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

Triple H on Goldberg throughout Unhealthy Blood press convention

Might we see Goldberg in a WWE ring once more? The Corridor of Famer stepped into the ring to confront Gunther after the WWE World Heavyweight champion known as him out at Unhealthy Blood. Goldberg was sitting ringside along with his son, Gage.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke about one other Goldberg match in the course of the Unhealthy Blood press convention.

“By no means say by no means,” Levesque stated.

Goldberg’s final match in WWE was in February 2022. Goldberg is 57 years previous.

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GwHwEkS1p9o/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

WWE Unhealthy Blood press convention

The Unhealthy Blood press convention featured Damian Priest, WWE ladies’s world champion Liv Morgan and WWE Chief Content material Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wLoJYvg8Mpc/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

The Rock returns at Unhealthy Blood

If followers although the return of Jimmy Uso was large they only needed to wait a couple of minutes for a good greater return.

The Rock!

The Last Boss, who was final seen on the Uncooked after WrestleMania in April, shocked the WWE universe along with his return.

He was carrying his Individuals’s Champion belt.

Reigns and Uso had entered the ring to assist Cody Rhodes after Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga returned to beat down the champion.

Reigns then gave Rhodes his championship belt. He raised the title and simply when viewers thought the present was over, The Rock’s iconic music hit.

The Rock stared down Reigns and Rhodes and exited with out saying something. What’s The Rock’s plans? Once we final noticed him he was entrenched within the Bloodline saga and competed in a tag group match at WrestleMania, teaming with Reigns in opposition to Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

A Conflict Video games match at Survivor Collection in November looks as if a robust risk. What group would he be part of? The place will The Rock match into the brand new Bloodline dynamics? And when will he resume his unfinished enterprise with Rhodes?

The Rock returning means large enterprise for the WWE.

Jimmy Uso returns, helps Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Jimmy Uso is again!

Uso, who has been out of motion for months, returned as he disguised himself at ringside to help Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes of their match in opposition to Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Uso delivered tremendous kicks to Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, who additionally entered the equation to supply Sikoa and Fatu with extra numbers.

The sold-out crowd and everybody else concerned within the match had been shocked by Uso’s return.

It allowed Reigns to ship a spear on Sikoa for the victory.

Uso had beforehand been an authentic Bloodline member when Reigns was in cost. However Sikoa and his new followers had no use for him after they took him out again in April.

Uso obtained payback in an enormous approach.

Sikoa, Fatu, Loa and Tongo grew to become the brand new Bloodline. Whereas Uso and Reigns had their disagreements previously, Uso was right here for Reigns. They hugged and Uso raised Reigns’ arm.

Earlier than the top of the match, Rhodes and Fatu had been engaged in a fierce battle outdoors the ring.

With Fatu lifeless on prime of the announcer’s desk, Rhodes seized the chance to take him out as soon as and for all.

Rhodes hit him with an unbelievable splash via the desk after he jumped off the highest put up. It was one of many moments of the evening.

Carnage was ringside as “Holy S—” and “That is Superior” chants echoed all through the State Farm Enviornment.

With each Rhodes and Fatu down the main target went again on the ring. That is when Uso appeared with a hoodie over his head and scarf protecting his face.

The group misplaced it as he revealed himself.

Rhodes and Reigns put their variations apart for the sake of taking out widespread enemies in Sikoa and Fatu. Fatu’s efficiency within the match deserves particular point out. His aggression was one thing that actually stood out and he went toe to toe with the champion Rhodes. Matches between these two could be must-see.

Grade: A

Unhealthy Blood essential occasion: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Sola Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Watch Roman Reigns’ entrance at Unhealthy Blood

Like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns acquired a particular entrance as nicely for his first match since WrestleMania in April. The Georgia Philharmonic performed Reigns’ entrance track.

Reigns walked to the ring and not using a championship round his waist for the primary time in over 4 years after dropping to Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Reigns, often known as the Authentic Tribal Chief of the Bloodline, is trying to set Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu straight. Sikoa declared himself the tribal chief after Reigns took time without work after WrestleMania after which introduced in a number of members of the Anoaʻi household.

Watch Cody Rhodes’ entrance at Unhealthy Blood with UAPB marching band

The College of Arkansas at Pine Bluff marching band performed the doorway track for the Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Band members surrounded the ring as Rhodes made his solution to the ring.

The particular entrances are usually reserved for the large premium dwell occasions like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. However Rhodes is wrestling in his hometown and he is about to compete in an enormous tag group match the place he’ll group with Roman Reigns in opposition to Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline.

Raquel Rodriguez returns at Unhealthy Blood to assist Liv Morgan maintain ladies’s championship vs Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan did not have Dominik Mysterio to assist her ringside in her championship match in opposition to Rhea Ripley. That is as a result of her boyfriend was trapped inside a Shark Cage outdoors the ring.

However Morgan did have support in serving to her retain her title. Her former tag group associate, Raquel Rodriguez, returned from harm and value Ripley the title.

Ripley gained by disqualification however all that issues is the championship. And that also is in Morgan’s fingers.

The turning level got here after Mysterio, Ripley’s former boyfriend, opened the cage. That distracted Ripley momentarily however she nonetheless hit Mysterio with a frog splash after which had her in submission. Ripley additionally hit her Rip Tide outdoors the ring as Mysterio watched from above.

Mysterio then fell out of the cage and was hanging helplessly. Ripley then obtained the clearance to go after Mysterio and the Eradicator telling the digital camera how she has “unfinished enterprise.”

She grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring and swung away at Mysterio and blasted him like a Pinata. Ripley screamed “Blissful Birthday to me.” Ripley turns 28 on Oct. 11.

However as Ripley was swinging away, Rodriquez got here out of nowhere and drilled her, leading to a DQ. Morgan remains to be the champion and now has her pal again in her nook. Morgan and Rodriquez gained two tag group championships a number of years in the past. Rodriguez had been out of motion since February after being identified with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome however now she’s absolutely positioned herself right into a prime storyline.

This rivalry between Morgan and Ripley simply added one other layer with Rodriquez again within the fold.

Grade: B+

Liv Morgan makes grand entrance with Dominik Mysterio

In a throwback to the late Eddie Guerrero, Dominik Mysterio rode Liv Morgan to the ring in a classic Lucha Low Rider.

Gunther calls out Goldberg at Unhealthy Blood

WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther made his solution to the ring after Triple H’s announcement about Crown Jewel.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than Gunther known as out wrestling legend Goldberg, who had a front-row seat along with his son, for the present. He poked the bear and the WWE Corridor of Famer responded.

Gunther’s newest rival, Sami Zayn, arrived on the scene and went for the assault.

Goldberg left the ring with the followers chanting his signature chant. The wrestling legend then appeared into the digital camera, telling Gunther that he is “subsequent.” Goldberg remains to be over as ever.

Might we see Goldberg within the ring once more in some unspecified time in the future?

Arn Anderson at Unhealthy Blood

Corridor of Famer Arn Anderson, who was a detailed pal of Cody Rhodes’ late father, Dusty Rhodes, is at Unhealthy Blood.

When is Crown Jewel 2024?

Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What was Triple H’s announcement?

Paul “Triple H” Levesque promised a history-making announcement at Unhealthy Blood.

WWE’s chief content material officer did so when he launched the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

“This yr we are going to make historical past,” he stated contained in the ring. “Will probably be the start of a brand new period in WWE.”

Levesque defined that the reigning WWE and world champions on RAW and Smackdown will sq. off in each the lads’s and ladies’s divisions on the Crown Jewel premium dwell occasion subsequent month. The winners shall be topped the 2024 Crown Jewel champion.

The huge title, which Levesque stated options 50 carats of diamonds, was revealed.

Damian Priest defeats Finn Balor

Damian Priest will get one other measure of revenge on Finn Balor.

Two months after Balor value him his WWE championship at SummerSlam, Priest stands tall with a victory over his former associate and pal.

Balor, now the chief of The Judgment Day after pushing out longtime member Priest from the group, got here out alone.

But it surely did not keep that approach.

Judgment Day members Carlito and JD McDonagh to the shock of nobody got here onto the scene to help Balor and make it a 3 on 1 combat.

It labored for a short time, but it surely did not final. Priest would quickly execute his signature South of Heaven on Balor for the win.

The run-ins from The Judgment Day had been anticipated and after months of feuding this must be it between Priest and Balor.

It is time for them to seek out new opponents.

Grade: C+

Finn Balor’s entrance for match vs Damian Priest

Balor’s entrance is a name again to one in every of his former characters.

Nia Jax overpowers Bayley with assist from Tiffany Stratton to retain ladies’s championship

Nia Jax used her energy and the help from Tiffany Stratton to retain her ladies’s championship with a win over Bayley within the second match at Unhealthy Blood.

Jax dominated a lot of the match however issues modified when the ref was knocked down. Bayley lastly had Jax down however nobody was there to make the depend.

That is when Stratton, who holds the ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution, got here operating to the ring. Was she going to money in her contract and make the match a triple risk? It appeared so however the ref was sluggish to stand up and by no means gave the sign for the cash-in. That is additionally when Jax sat as much as see what Stratton was as much as.

Stratton would assist Jax moments later when she distracted Bayley from the highest rope. That gave Jax sufficient time to get the benefit. She hit Bayley with a Samoan Drop from the second rope after which sat on her for the win.

Sooner or later, Stratton goes to money in on Jax. That second wasn’t tonight and Jax’s reign continues.

It was Bayley’s first try at her title since she misplaced to Jax at SummerSlam in August. Bayley gave a robust effort however Jax and finally Stratton had been an excessive amount of.

Grade: B+

Oshkosh native and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Unhealthy Blood Hell in a Cell Match

Oshkosh North Excessive College graduate Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star guard for the Indiana Pacers and Olympic gold medalist, has his eyes on Unhealthy Blood.

Haliburton, who was concerned in a WWE section in June with fellow NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, known as the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre “a traditional.”

Triple H responded to Haliburton’s tweet saying “the tone for the evening has been set” and promised “extra classics” on the way in which.

CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell in bloody match, highlights

Unhealthy Blood started with a number of blood shed inside Hell in a Cell.

Was the dangerous blood between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre lastly settled after this match of the yr candidate?

CM Punk did no matter it took to outlast McIntyre and the demonic Hell in a Cell construction to attain his second win over his longtime rival within the trilogy.

Punk hit his signature Go To Sleep transfer on McIntyre’s head whereas he had a series strapped to his leg after he poured a bag of beads on his opponent, which was symbolic on this feud.

It ended a vicious match the place each superstars had been a bloody mess in a combat that announcer Cory Graves at one level stated was “uncomfortable” for the sellout crowd at State Farm Enviornment.

It did not take lengthy for the weapons to emerge on this match with a desk introduced into the equation after which quickly a toolbox.

Punk used the desk’s legs as he pressed it into McIntyre’s throat to realize the upperhand early on.

“Contained in the thoughts of CM Punk is a scary, scary place,” stated announcer Corey Graves.

However the momentum shifted as McIntyre took management. And Punk was the primary to get busted open. McIntyre hit an enormous Claymore on Punk outdoors the ring after which he would dominate.

McIntyre, at one level, was heard telling him “I’m going to injure you and your spouse goes to go away you.” Their feud has gotten extraordinarily private with McIntyre stealing Punk’s beneficial bracelet that has his spouse’s title and canine on it.

McIntyre would then press down a wrench in Punk’s open wound as announcer Michael Cole screamed how “remorseless” McIntyre is.

Punk was a bloodied mess. Punk would get again within the match and alter his fortune when he hit McIntyre within the face with the toolbox. He hit him once more with the toolbox, together with off the highest rope.

One of many different large moments within the match got here when McIntyre put CM Punk via a desk outdoors the ring after he jumped from the highest of metal steps. However McIntyre additionally went via the desk and was in severe ache as he hit the bottom as nicely.

Punk would recuperate and obtained the GTS on McIntyre. However momentum shifted to the purpose that McIntyre executed a thunderous White Noise on Punk to the metal steps.

He then gave Punk a low blow as blood was coming down his face. What a visible. McIntyre was in management however he obtained cocky when he poured out a bag of beads onto Punk’s face. McIntyre was then going for a Claymore to complete CM Punk off however he obtained out of the way in which. McIntyre landed awkwardly on the metal steps and seethed in ache.

Punk then wrapped a series round his legs and subsequently shoved these beads into McIntyre’s face.

He then executed his GTS with metal hitting McIntyre’s head for the win.

“It appears to be like like against the law scene,” Graves stated afterward.

CM Punk wanted oxygen afterward as he was tended to by WWE medics.

This was bodily, private and punishing. It was Hell in a Cell at its best for WWE’s prime feud of 2024. Is that this lastly the top of Punk and McIntyre? If it was it was a hell of a solution to conclude the feud. These two left all of it within the cell.

Graves and Cole had been additionally spectacular on the decision, offering great emotion for the second and the suitable context all through the match. I favored the little element that Cole confirmed in noting McIntyre was sporting black arm bands to suggest that it could be CM Punk’s funeral.

Unhealthy Blood kicked off with a banger of a combat.

Grade: A+

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk

Unhealthy Blood begins with the Hell in a Cell match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

It is the third straight premium dwell occasion the 2 longtime rivals will meet in WWE’s feud of the yr that started at Royal Rumble in January.

Story of the tape: McIntyre is 0-2 in Hell in a Cell matches. CM Punk is 2-2 in Hell in a Cell matches however that is his first in practically 11 years.

Celebrities at Unhealthy Blood: Goldberg, Killer Mike

Invoice Goldberg, a WWE Corridor of Famer and wrestling legend, was entrance row along with his son, Gage, a freshman soccer participant at Colorado. Subsequent to them was Killer Mike, a Grammy award-winning rapper.

Naomi, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are the hosts of Unhealthy Blood

Metro Boomin is at Unhealthy Blood

Metro Boomin, a well-known report producer and songwriter who has over 4.9 million followers on X, is at Unhealthy Blood.

He posed for a photograph with WWE Chief Content material Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and arrived at Unhealthy Blood with Atlanta’s personal Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE champion who will group along with his arch enemy Roman Reigns in a essential occasion tag group match.

Badd Blood 1997

The primary Unhealthy Blood was held on this date 27 years in the past in St. Louis, Missouri. The occasion was then often known as “Badd Blood: In Your Home.” It was at that occasion the place the brutal Hell in a Cell match was launched.

Shawn Michaels beat The Undertaker in that match to develop into the No. 1 contender for the WWF championship at Survivor Collection. Michaels would go on to defeat Bret Hart to win the title.

Unhealthy Blood, with a brand new title, did not return on the WWE calendar till 2003. It was again in 2004 however then was faraway from the corporate’s premium dwell occasion schedule. A Hell in a Cell match has been a part of each Unhealthy Blood occasion.

Jackie Morent sits down with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Unhealthy Blood

Liv Morgan will put her ladies’s championship on the road in opposition to Rhea Ripley. She sat down with Jackie Morent to preview their match.

Morgan famous how the rivalry with Ripley dates again over two years when she was taken out by her former tag group associate on April 18, 2022. Morgan would develop into a two-time ladies’s tag group champion, one thing she says made Ripley “jealous.”

Ripley then put Morgan out of motion when she blindsided her on July 24, 2023. Morgan injured her shoulder and was out for months.

‘As an alternative of feeling sorry for myself I devised a bit of plan known as the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, which sole objective relied on taking each single factor away from rhea similar to she did to me,” Morgan stated.

Morgan did that when she took out Ripley after which later gained the championship that she needed to vacate. Morgan then stole Dominik Mysterio away from Ripley at SummerSlam.

Watch Unhealthy Blood Countdown Present

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KZFnPlqjQSU/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 begin time

Time: 5 p.m. Central time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

It is the primary Unhealthy Blood premium dwell occasion since June 13, 2004.

Find out how to watch WWE Unhealthy Blood: TV, dwell stream

Unhealthy Blood streams completely on Peacock in america and on the WWE Community in all places else.

Unhealthy Blood match card

Matches will not be so as

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Hell in a Cell Match : CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Girls’s World Championship Match : Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley with “Soiled” Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage

: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley with “Soiled” Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Girls’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

WWE Unhealthy Blood predictions