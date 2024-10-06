WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results, Winners And Grades As Roman And Cody Win

The Rock returned at WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 Credit score: WWE

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 from the State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta, Ga. marketed 5 matches. This included two title matches as Nia Jax defended the WWE Girls’s Championship in opposition to Bayley whereas Rhea Ripley seemed to regain the WWE Girls’s World Championship in opposition to Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio suspended in a shark cage.

Unhealthy Blood additionally marketed a closely anticipated showdown between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell. The primary occasion featured Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes teaming collectively for the primary time ever to tackle the Bloodline. If Reigns and Rhodes weren’t sufficient with regards to star energy, The Rock returned on the finish of the evening.

Final week’s broadcast of WWE Uncooked garnered 1.516 million viewers.

WWE Unhealthy Blood Outcomes On October 5, 2024

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 Ticket Gross sales

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 Venue: State Farm Enviornment (Atlanta, Ga.)

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 Tickets Distributed: 14,274

WWE Unhealthy Blood 2024 Tickets Obtainable: 83

CM Punk Def. Drew McIntyre

The Massive 3 (Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi) kicked off the present because the hosts, after which WWE instantly lowered the cage as they talked up the uncommon quantity of hate Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have for each other.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk referred to as again to Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin with a bloody sharpshooter. They then gave the impression to be doing a callback to Hell in a Cell 1998 with thumbtacks, however as an alternative, they have been plastic beads for a friendship bracelet.

The primary elements for this match have been a wrench, a metal step, a desk and friendship beads. All of it mixed to inform a incredible story that referred to as again to ‘90s WWE whereas protecting continuity with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s literal blood feud.

For extra particulars on CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, see this text.

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Grade: A

Nia Jax Def. Bayley

Nia Jax wore Bloodline pink for her newest title protection, which can or is probably not a coincidence.

Poor Bayley and Nia Jax have been tasked with having to comply with a brutal Hell in a Cell match. They really did an excellent job getting the group into it, particularly when Bayley teased an influence bomb on Nia Jax. Nia countered with a particularly awkward hurricanrana and it briefly killed the group.

Followers chanted “Tiffy Time!” and “we wish Tiffy” because the match soldiered on. Bayley performed to the group by pointing to her wrist.

Jax has been higher than ever throughout this present run, however botched a number of spots, together with pop-up Samoan Drop on Bayley. Bayley got here again with a Samoan Drop of her personal.

Whereas Jax was stirring, she landed on referee Jessika Carr. This led to inevitable hypothesis of Tiffany Stratton hitting the ring. As Bayley caught Nia in a visible three-count, Stratton hit the ring and bludgeoned Bayley with the briefcase. Stratton woke Jessika Carr up, however Nia Jax sat up like The Undertaker.

After a teased cash-in from Stratton, Jax defeated Bayley with an excellent Samoan Drop and an Annihilator.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley Grade: B-

Damian Preist Def. Finn Balor

WWE legends and stars in attendance embrace Quavo, Lil Child, Goldberg, X-Pac, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Diamond Dallas Web page, Killer Mike, Booker T and Metro Boomin.

Followers gave the impression to be fatigued for this match, which had the least stakes of any on the cardboard. Balor’s technique was to cut down the large tree, and followers rallied behind Priest as he fired up. Priest has nice fireplace, and is on his technique to changing into an elite babyface.

As Priest closed in on a win, Carlito hit the ring and distracted the referee. JD McDonagh attacked Priest on the skin, resulting in a Coup de Grace however Priest kicked out.

Priest took on the entire Judgment Day, however when he went for a South of Heaven, Balor turned it right into a rollup for an additional nearfall. Again got here Balor with two extra Coup de Graces to the again. Priest hit the South of Heaven for the win.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor Grade: B

Triple H Declares WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Triple H introduced 16,092 followers, WWE’s sixtieth sellout of 2024. He additionally introduced the largest-grossing enviornment occasion in State Farm Enviornment historical past.

Triple H appeared alongside a championship belt as he introduced that in simply 4 weeks, the WWE world champion and the WWE champion will face off. Neither title can be on the road, however there can be a definitive winner, and the winner can be topped the Crown Jewel champion.

GUNTHER interrupt Triple H and referred to as out Goldberg. After saying Goldberg was his favourite wrestler simply final month, he turned on his former idol by calling him a “one trick pony.”

Earlier than Goldberg and GUNTHER may do battle—after GUNTHER insulted Goldberg as a father—Sami Zayn hit the ring and attacked GUNTHER. For extra on the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, click on right here.

Rhea Ripley Def. Liv Morgan By DQ

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan arrived in Dom’s famed low rider, however Dom was promptly thrown within the cage. The cage was raised over the ring, however not in the midst of the ring.

After Rhea Ripley dominated the early goings of this match, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea’s leg.

Liv Morgan debuted a singular new transfer—the Homewrecker—on Rhea Ripley for a nearfall. An awesome title for a transfer, however she ought to have debuted it as an alternate finisher. The Homewrecker is a modified Made in Japan.

Dominik Mysterio was in a position to open the shark cage door guess was nonetheless suspended in midair.

Raquel Rodriguez returned to pressure a disqualification. There was an ungainly second the place Rodriguez tried to drape Morgan over Ripley for the pin, however the referee had already referred to as for the DQ.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan Grade: B-

Rhodes And Reigns Def. The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes was performed out by an HBCU Marching Band (College of Arkansas, Pine Bluff), whereas Roman Reigns was performed out by a full orchestra (the Georgia Philharmonic). In the meantime, in AEW, their foremost occasion steady is impressed by the skinhead film Romper Stomper. Professional wrestling has one thing for everyone.

Jacob Fatu was stored as robust as anyone, and wasn’t taken out till he was put by a desk by a Cody Rhodes splash. This protected him from taking a pin.

Jimmy Uso returned, serving to Roman Reigns win as he pinned Solo Sikoa. After the match, The Rock made his long-awaited (and rumored) return. This units up what needs to be one other nice WarGames match at Survivor Sequence.

Rhodes and Reigns vs. The Bloodline Grade: A-