WVU hires Mario Barge as associate vice president of Talent and Culture | E-News

Mario Barge will be a part of West Virginia College in August as affiliate vp of Expertise and Tradition.

Barge is an skilled human assets government with 24 years within the insurance coverage, well being care and consulting industries. With expertise throughout many facets of the human assets business, he has created and overseen nationwide, enterprise-wide packages and led groups of various sizes for a number of Fortune 100 corporations through the years.

Most just lately, Barge served as principal of Geneva Govt Companions, an human assets consulting agency that he co-founded. In that capability, he offered consulting, improvement and training companies for purchasers throughout a mess of industries. Barge additionally beforehand served because the vp of human assets for Unified Ladies’s Healthcare for which he oversaw the human assets wants of 13,000 staff and associates spanning over 20 states and a pair of,600 suppliers.

Different notable chapters in Barge’s skilled profession embody his function as a regional human assets government for the Centene Company the place he oversaw a workforce that supported over 3,500 staff and varied positions with Nationwide the place he created quite a lot of human resources-related packages, together with ones targeted on human assets compliance governance, ADA/FMLA go away administration, knowledge and analytics expertise swaps, human assets auditing and sexual harassment coaching.

Barge has a ardour for creating, constructing and supporting numerous workplaces and cultures. He has a juris doctorate from Lewis and Clark Legislation College and a bachelor’s diploma from Dartmouth School.

In August 2023, the College introduced reorganization efforts for the Expertise and Tradition unit to higher serve our College. Expertise and Tradition groups started reporting to Stephanie Taylor in November 2023 amid a reorganization of the previous Strategic Initiatives unit, which was dissolved when the previous vp of the unit left the College.

This spring, as a part of efforts to create larger efficiencies inside Expertise and Tradition with a stronger customer support mindset, the Human Assets Companion, Expertise Technique, Management and Organizational Growth, Medical Administration and Tasks and Operations groups in addition to three Shared Companies groups have been restructured. These efforts resulted in a financial savings of roughly $500,000.

As well as, efficient instantly, Sarah Seime will transition from her function as director of Worker Relations to government director of Worker Engagement and Options. On this function, Sarah will proceed her administrative oversight of Worker Relations, Investigations, Medical Administration and Management and Organizational Growth and can direct key strategic tasks for the development of WVU staff and Expertise and Tradition.

RaeLynn Regula will now function director of Worker Relations and Investigations.

Barge will report back to Taylor when he begins his function on Aug. 6.