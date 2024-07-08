Wrongful death suit against Bethesda prep school can proceed, judge rules

A Montgomery County Circuit Courtroom choose has dominated {that a} couple’s wrongful-death lawsuit in opposition to Bethesda’s Landon Faculty over their teenage son’s suicide can proceed, ruling that Daybreak and Scott Schnell had raised ample allegations that the personal boys faculty may have foreseen what would happen. [The Washington Post]

Hearth at Rockville ladies’s shelter displaces residents

A July 4 electrical fireplace at Interfaith Works’ homeless shelter for ladies in Rockville left about three dozen residents displaced. The fireplace broken the shelter’s kitchen and toilet, however nobody was injured, in response to Interfaith Works. [WUSA9]

County prompts hyperthermia alert for Monday

Montgomery County has activated a hypothermia alert from 11 a.m. to eight p.m. Monday, marking the fifth consecutive day that officers have issued such an alert. A hypothermia alert is issued when temperatures are anticipated to be above 95 levels, in response to the county. [MyMCMedia]

Immediately’s climate: Largely sunny and scorching, with a excessive close to 97

