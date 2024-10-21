Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways

New York journal and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have determined collectively to “half methods” after studies that she had a private digital relationship with a supply whereas masking the 2024 marketing campaign.

The journal mentioned Monday that its personal inside evaluate and an investigation by a regulation agency it enlisted discovered no points with Nuzzi’s accuracy or bias.

“Nonetheless, the journal and Nuzzi agreed that one of the best course ahead is to half methods,” the publication mentioned in a publish on its web site, which it framed as an replace to readers. “Nuzzi is a uniquely gifted author and we have now been proud to publish her work over her almost eight years as our Washington correspondent. We want her one of the best.”

Final month, the e-newsletter Standing, which broke the story, and The New York Instances each cited unnamed sources in figuring out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because the particular person concerned with Nuzzi. She has not confirmed Kennedy’s involvement and Kennedy mentioned in an announcement that he had solely met her as soon as.

David Haskell, New York journal’s editor in chief, mentioned in a observe to employees members after the information broke that Nuzzi instructed them the connection started final December, “after we had printed her November profile.” Nuzzi’s solely printed profile that month was of Kennedy. The connection reportedly led to August, Haskell wrote.

The publication mentioned on the time that if it had been conscious of the connection, Nuzzi wouldn’t have been permitted to cowl the presidential marketing campaign.

Final month, Nuzzi mentioned in an announcement to Standing that the character of some communication between herself and a former reporting topic turned private early this 12 months.

“Throughout that point, I didn’t immediately report on the topic nor use them as a supply,” she mentioned. “The connection was by no means bodily however ought to have been disclosed to forestall the looks of a battle. I deeply remorse not doing so instantly and apologize to these I’ve upset, particularly my colleagues at New York.”