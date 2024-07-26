Wreckage of schooner that sank in 1893 found in Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Marine archaeologists have found the wreckage of schooner that sank in Lake Michigan within the late 1800s.

The Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Affiliation introduced this month that its searchers discovered the Margaret A. Muir in 50 ft (15.2 meters) of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, on Could 12.

The Muir was a 130-foot (39.6 meters), three-masted schooner that was inbuilt 1872. The ship was en route from Bay Metropolis, Michigan, to South Chicago, Illinois, with a cargo of bulk salt. It had nearly reached Ahnapee, which is now often called Algoma, when it sank throughout a storm on the morning of Sept. 30, 1893.

In keeping with the affiliation, the six-member crew and Captain David Clow made it to shore in a lifeboat, however Clow’s canine went down with the ship. Clow remarked that “I might quite lose any sum of cash than to have the brute perish as he did,” in response to an affiliation information launch.

The affiliation’s president, Nice Lakes shipwreck researcher Brendon Baillod, persuaded the group to undertake a seek for the Muir final 12 months after narrowing the search grid to about 5 sq. miles utilizing historic information. Searchers had been making their last cross of the day on Could 12 and had been retrieving their sonar tools after they ran over the wreck.

Photos of the wreck present the vessel’s deck has collapsed and the edges have fallen outward.