Would an acquisition of 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk be feasible for the Bills?

It’s at all times good to have goals and aspirations, however an vital a part of maturing is realizing that some targets are way more possible—and thus, achievable—than others.
The Brandon Aiyuk commerce saga is making a big variety of Western New Yorkers develop up rapidly.
The very public spat between the reigning second-team All-Professional and the San Francisco 49ers has reached HBO miniseries ranges of drama and size; the wideout, who’s at present set to make simply north of $14 million within the 2024 marketing campaign on the fifth-year choice of his rookie deal, has been looking for a brand new mega-contract all through the complete offseason, and the reigning NFC Champions, so far, haven’t budged. He requested a commerce from the 49ers in mid-July earlier than ‘holding in’ on the workforce’s coaching camp (he reported however just isn’t taking part); regardless of experiences from nameless Twitter accounts and movies of the pass-catcher shaking palms in Santa Clara, a decision has not but been reached.
San Francisco has lengthy been outspoken in its unwillingness to commerce Aiyuk, however this, too, has shifted in latest days, with ESPN’s Mike Reiss reporting on August 6 that the workforce is now keen to take heed to provides on the previous first-round draft decide. He talked about the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots as attainable touchdown spots, but it surely’s a totally different northeastern AFC membership that the Buffalo devoted has posited as a vacation spot.
The Buffalo Payments, on paper, are a match made in heaven for the 26-year-old weapon. An abundance of accessible targets? The Payments have 241 unaccounted for following the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. A brilliant offensive coordinator who can take advantage of Aiyuk’s distinctive skillset? Joe Brady checks that field. An otherworldly signal-caller who can constantly get the receiver the ball? Josh Allen is fairly dang good, no matter what the NFL High 100 Gamers vote would counsel.
Throw in the truth that Buffalo spent the offseason higher positioning itself for long-term monetary flexibility and the concept it is working with an extra premium choice in subsequent 12 months’s draft after the Diggs commerce, and this appears possible, proper? The idea of Aiyuk donning the charging buffalo helmet in Orchard Park subsequent 12 months—and for the foreseeable future—doesn’t appear too preposterous at an preliminary look.
Whereas great from a 30,000-foot view, it’s upon additional inspection that the hypothetical loses a little bit of steam for causes each monetary and philosophical. Beginning with the payroll, Buffalo can not afford to roster Aiyuk this season. The workforce, based on OverTheCap, at present has simply north of $10 million in out there wage cap house; the wideout has a 2024 cap variety of $14.1 million. Cowl 1 wage cap skilled Greg Tompsett famous on Twitter that the Payments would want to restructure six of its present contracts to easily abdomen the one 12 months remaining on Aiyuk’s present deal, and doing so would financially encumber the workforce all through the common season.
This isn’t even bearing in mind the concept Buffalo would want to promptly lengthen Aiyuk and make him one of many league’s highest-paid pass-catchers; Reiss famous in his report that the previous Arizona State Solar Satan has “balked” at a number of contract provides within the $28 million common annual worth vary, so one might safely assume that an final extension would see him earn north of that mark every season. The Payments, based on OverTheCap, are at present set to be $3 million… over the cap subsequent season; common supervisor Brandon Beane will in the end make strikes to create respiratory room, however this provides you an concept that the workforce’s wage cap woes, whereas maybe improved in contrast to some months in the past, will not be completely resolved.
Buying Aiyuk just isn’t a monetary impossibility, however it could require the workforce to kick a number of cans down the highway, which merely isn’t one thing that it’s positioned to do at the moment.
Bringing the two-time 1,000-yard vast receiver to One Payments Drive would additionally sign a big departure from the personnel technique Buffalo has operated with all through the 2024 offseason. The workforce didn’t pursue a bonafide alpha wideout within the wake of Diggs’ departure, as a substitute opting to assemble its receiving corps of neglected, versatile weapons whom Allen can disperse the ball amongst evenly. The offensive revamp appears intentional; quite than funneling the offense by a receiver who calls for 160 targets per 12 months, the Payments can now take an egalitarian method to aerial manufacturing, one which sees a bevy of weapons getting concerned and enjoying in important roles.
Joe Brady summarized this offensive philosophy in 5 easy phrases: “Everybody goes to eat.” The technique is exhibiting early returns at coaching camp, as third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, free agent signee Curtis Samuel, rookie Keon Coleman, and second-year tight finish Dalton Kincaid have all constantly flashed; buying Aiyuk would stop Buffalo from ever implementing the schematic technique that it centered its complete offseason method round.
And whereas it’s true that Aiyuk wouldn’t demand the goal share beforehand allotted to Diggs, he has recorded over 70 receptions and 100 targets in every of the previous two seasons; he would objectively turn out to be the No. 1 vast receiver in a receiving corps that, by design, doesn’t have a main choice. This isn’t even to say the concept Buffalo has spent the offseason ‘elongating its championship window’ and injecting youth into the roster; parting methods with premium draft belongings in change for Aiyuk would stop the Payments from including additional youth to their roster in future offseasons.
Aiyuk would objectively elevate each the ground and ceilings of Buffalo’s offense in each the quick and lengthy phrases, and it could definitely be enjoyable to look at a participant as versatile and dynamic because the All-Professional catch passes from Allen all through their primes. That mentioned, it’s merely not a transfer that, whereas attainable, the Payments are positioned to make at this juncture. The workforce might be able to place itself as a big participant in subsequent 12 months’s free company interval, however given the fast monetary and strategic reshuffling an Aiyuk acquisition would require, it appears as if Buffalo could sit this sweepstakes out.
