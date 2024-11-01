World Series 2024 TV Ratings Are the Best in 7 Years

The 2024 World Sequence goes within the books as essentially the most watched Fall Basic since 2017.

The Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished their five-game sequence win over the New York Yankees with 7-6 win Wednesday. Fox Sports activities shops (the published community, Fox Deportes and streaming companies) averaged 18.6 million viewers for the sport, additionally a seven-year excessive for a World Sequence recreation 5. The primary Fox broadcast drew 18.15 million viewers.

The sequence as a complete averaged 15.81 million viewers throughout all platforms, making it the largest World Sequence because the Houston Astros’ seven-game victory over the Dodgers in 2017 averaged 18.93 million. This yr’s sequence delivered the fourth largest viewers for Main League Baseball’s championship since 2010, trailing solely the 2016 (22.85 million viewers), 2017 and 2011 (16.52 million) editions. All three of these sequence went a full seven video games.

The 2024 World Sequence additionally posted big features over final yr, which sunk to an all-time low of 9.11 million viewers per recreation. The 15.81 million viewers this yr represents an almost 74 % enhance yr to yr.

Wednesday’s deciding recreation peaked with 21.27 million viewers from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET, and the complete telecast was up by 58 % over final yr’s recreation 5 (11.48 million viewers), which was additionally a clincher.

The large features for the World Sequence — which featured marquee groups from the nation’s two largest media markets — construct on a robust postseason for MLB. The three earlier rounds of the playoffs improved by about 17 % over 2023.