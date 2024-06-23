Woody Harrelson on Why He Hasn’t Owned a Cell Phone in Three Years

Woody Harrelson doubtless received’t be responding to any texts or calls in a well timed trend.

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed on a latest episode of the The place Everyone Is aware of Your Title podcast that he hasn’t commonly carried a cellphone with him in years as a result of he discovered himself hooked on the gadget at one level.

“Let me clarify one thing about Woody: He doesn’t have a cellphone,” his podcast co-host and Cheers co-star Ted Danson mentioned. “He’s a kind of bullies in life that make different individuals carry his cellphone for him. ‘Hey, we have to know one thing instantly, name Woody.’ And I simply kinda snigger at whoever says that to me.”

“Properly, that’s not precisely true,” Harrelson responded. “I simply don’t wish to should be available to any human being at any time. And plus, that’s not the rationale. I wish to be in contact with individuals, in a manner, however I don’t just like the appendage on my appendage.”

The True Detective actor defined that he gave up utilizing a cellphone three and a half years in the past as a result of he was spending an excessive amount of time on it.

“I made a factor the place I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna set a two-hour restrict on my cellphone,’” he mentioned. “It’s like 9:30. I’ve already hit my restrict at 9:30. So I awoke and I’ve been on it two hours already, as a result of you understand how it could actually simply maintain going and going.”

Harrelson mentioned he even caught himself getting distracted by the cellphone when he was at dinner with somebody and there was a “lull within the dialog.” He additionally famous that he wasn’t sometimes utilizing apps or taking calls, however reasonably answering quite a lot of textual content messages.

“I by no means used it as a cellphone, ever,” the White Home Plumbers recalled. “Texting.”

Whereas Harrelson now lives a life undistracted by expertise, Danson admitted, “I like what you do with telephones, by the best way, Woody. I must emulate that.”