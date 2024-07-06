LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine College girls’s soccer staff introduced its 2024 schedule, which is comprised of 18 video games, together with 11 in Atlantic Solar Convention motion.

Underneath first-year head coach Callie McKinney , Bellarmine’s slate is tilted barely towards highway motion, because the Knights will journey for 10 video games whereas internet hosting eight contests in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Bellarmine will heat up with a preseason matchup Aug. 11 at Miami (Ohio) College (8-10-1 final season). The Knights will open the season Aug. 15 at Louisville (4-9-5), which is McKinney’s alma mater.

Bellarmine will make its house debut Aug. 25 towards D3 Asbury (2-9-4) and welcome NCAA Match staff Morehead State (9-6-5) on Aug. 29. The Eagles are the defending Ohio Valley Convention Match champions.

Bellarmine closes the nonconference portion of the schedule with three of 4 video games on the highway. The Knights will play Sept. 1 at Center Tennessee (6-9-3) and return house for a Sept. 5 outing with Indiana State (2-6-10) earlier than heading to Horizon League Match runner-up Northern Kentucky (8-4-8) on Sept. 12 and Southern Indiana (4-8-7) on Sept. 15.

The early phase of Bellarmine’s ASUN slate is house heavy. The Knights open convention play by internet hosting Austin Peay (5-11-5, 3-5-3) on Sept. 19 earlier than a Sept. 22 contest at reigning regular-season champion Lipscomb (14-5-1, 10-0-1) precedes matchups with Stetson (3-12-3, 3-6-2) on Sept. 26 and defending ASUN Match champion FGCU (12-5-5, 7-1-3) on Sept. 29 at Frazier Stadium.

Bellarmine travels Oct. 3 to North Alabama (11-5-6, 5-3-3) and Oct. 6 to Central Arkansas (8-7-5, 7-1-3) earlier than returning house for an Oct. 10 contest with Queens (4-7-8, 2-3-6) and an Oct. 13 matchup with new member West Georgia (6-7-4), which, like BU, is a D2 transplant.

The latter represents Bellarmine’s regular-season house finale. The Knights are posed with a demanding three-game highway stretch to finish the common season, heading Oct. 17 to North Florida (4-9-5, 2-6-3), Oct. 20 to Jacksonville (3-11-4, 1-8-2) and Oct. 25 to Jap Kentucky (5-8-6, 4-3-4).

For extra protection of Bellarmine athletics, observe BUKnights on X (previously Twitter), Instagram and Fb.




