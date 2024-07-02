Women’s National Team Dominates with Canada Day Victories at the 2024 Canada Cup

Ottawa – The Girls’s Nationwide Crew celebrated Canada Day with a powerful begin on the Canada Cup match, securing a 9-0 win over New Zealand and a 9-1 victory over Mexico. The workforce showcased their offensive energy, with 18 hits throughout each video games, 12 being extra-base hits. The pitching workers was equally dominant, permitting simply 7 hits and 1 run mixed.

Sport 1: Canada vs. New Zealand

Canada wasted no time making an impression in opposition to New Zealand. After drawing three walks to load the bases, Zoe Hicks (Boissevain, Man.) launched the primary pitch for a grand slam, giving Canada an early 4-0 lead. Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.) adopted with a single and was pushed in by Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge, B.C.), extending the result in 5-0 within the first inning.

Within the second inning, Erika Polidori (Brantford, Ont.) hit a two-run homerun, including to Canada’s tally. The ultimate runs got here within the fourth inning with a triple by Hicks, scoring CC Wong (Port Coquitlam, B.C.), and a double by Messmer, scoring Hicks to make it 9-0.

Pitcher Katie Korstrom (Abbotsford, B.C.) saved New Zealand scoreless, pitching 5 innings, giving up solely three hits, and placing out six batters.

Sport 2: Canada vs. Mexico

Canada started within the discipline in opposition to Mexico with Daybreak Bodrug (Georgetown, Ont.) within the circle, who struck out 5 of the primary eight batters permitting her workforce to get on the board first within the second. Within the backside of the second, Franklin bunted for a success, adopted by Jana Need’s (Stoney Creek, Ont.) single, organising Janet Leung (Mississauga, Ont.) to maneuver each runners into scoring place. Hicks then hit a double to usher in the primary two runs for Canada.

Mexico would add their solely run to the rating within the high of the third off a single to left discipline after a throwing error by Canada nevertheless, Bodrug would shut down Mexico by placing out the subsequent two batters to finish the inning. Canada responded within the backside of the third with a single by Callum Pilgrim, scoring Wong.

Canada’s bats got here alive within the fourth inning. With one out, Hicks on third, and Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.) on second, Polidori hit a double, scoring each runners. Wong then cleared the bases with a two-run homerun, making it 7-1. The ultimate two runs got here from consecutive doubles by Pilgrim, Messmer, and Franklin.

Morgan Rackel (Calgary, Alta.) got here in for aid within the fifth inning, retaining Mexico scoreless to safe the win. Bodrug completed with 4 innings pitched, permitting two hits and placing out eight batters. Rackel struck out two and gave up two hits in a single inning.

Canada will play right this moment July 2nd at 6:00pm native time in opposition to the Philippines for recreation 3 of the Canada Cup.