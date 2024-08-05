Women’s gymnastics uneven bars final at Olympics – NBC Chicago

NOTE: Watch gymnastics on the Olympics dwell beginning at 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 or stream it on Peacock.

Suni Lee would be the solely U.S. athlete competing within the uneven bars Sunday — and she or he might finish with one more Olympic medal.

Lee will compete within the girls’s uneven bars last on the 2024 Paris Olympics, three years after taking bronze within the occasion on the Tokyo Video games. Her famed teammate, Simone Biles, didn’t qualify for the occasion.

After serving to Biles and the U.S. girls win group gold and taking bronze within the all-around competitors in Paris, the bars will mark Lee’s finest probability at one other medal.

Lee will face fierce competitors, together with from Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, who burst onto the scene in the course of the group {qualifications}, and earned a spot each within the uneven bars competitors and within the girls’s all-around occasion. Nemour certified for first place in uneven bars, adopted by Qiyuan Qiu and Lee.

Curious concerning the full lineup? Discover it beneath.

Kaylia Nemour – Algeria Qiyuan Qiu – China Suni Lee – USA Nina Derwael – Belgium Yihan Zhang – China Alice D’Amato – Italy Rebecca Downie – Nice Britain Helen Kevric – Germany

The ladies’s uneven bar finals will happen at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.

The right way to watch

The ladies's uneven bar finals will happen at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel every occasion will air or stream on, click on right here.