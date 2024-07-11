Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 50 miles away

TOKYO (AP) — A Chinese language girl who was swept out to sea whereas swimming at a Japanese seashore was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring greater than 80 kilometers (50 miles) within the Pacific Ocean, officers stated Thursday.

Japan’s coast guard launched a seek for the lady, recognized solely as a Chinese language nationwide in her 20s, after receiving a name Monday night time from her pal saying she had disappeared whereas swimming at Shimoda, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The girl was noticed by a cargo ship early Wednesday, about 36 hours after she disappeared, off the southern tip of Boso Peninsula, the coast guard stated.

The cargo ship requested a passing LPG tanker, the Kakuwa Maru No. 8, to assist. Two of its crew members jumped into the ocean and rescued the lady, officers stated. She was airlifted by a coast guard helicopter to land, they stated.

The girl was barely dehydrated however was in good well being and walked away after being examined at a close-by hospital, the officers stated.

The coast guard stated she had drifted greater than 80 kilometers (50 miles) and was fortunate to have survived regardless of the hazards of warmth stroke underneath the solar, hypothermia at night time or being hit by a ship at the hours of darkness.