Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as John Stones nets winner in late drama

Manchester Metropolis have been rescued by John Stones whose late winner secured a 2-1 win on their travels to Wolves within the Premier League.

Metropolis dominated possession and seemed to push the struggling Midlands aspect deep into their very own half. From the beginning, Pep Guardiola’s group seemed to take management, however they have been hit on the break and surprisingly went behind within the seventh minute.

Large Bueno switched the ball out to the fitting wing the place Nelson Semedo introduced it below management and swept up the pitch. He curled a beautiful move into the far aspect of the field and Jorgen Strand Larson was ready for a tap-in.

Wolves then seemed to dig in and restrict the area for Metropolis’s free flowing forwards. They have been restricted to photographs from vary regardless of 218 touches in Wolves remaining third within the first half alone. A type of photographs obtained by means of, Josko Gvardiol getting ahead and lacing a curling proper foot end into the far high nook.

Metropolis threw attacking wave after attacking wave on the Wolves defence, boosted by second half substitutes Phil Foden and Jack Grealish however there was no manner by means of till Stones met Foden’s nook kick and nodded house to win the defending champions all three factors.

Wolves vs Man Metropolis

John Stones strikes late as Man Metropolis beat Wolves with controversial aim

90+5’ GOAL! John Stones scores late header (WOL 1-2 MCI)

53’ SAVE! Sa turns Dias’ long-range effort extensive (WOL 1-1 MCI)

45+2’ SAVE! Sa drops low to disclaim Savinho (WOL 1-1 MCI)

33’ GOAL! Gvardiol smokes within the equaliser (WOL 1-1 MCI)

9’ CHANCE! Silva forces a fantastic save from Sa (WOL 1-0 MCI)

7’ GOAL! Wolves strike first by means of Strand Larsen (WOL 1-0 MCI)

6’ CHANCE! Doku cuts in from the left and blazes one excessive (WOL 0-0 MCI)

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 – 2 Manchester Metropolis FC

John Stones strikes late as Man Metropolis beat Wolves with controversial aim

16:34 , Mike Jones

John Stones scored a last-gasp header, which was topic to a dramatic VAR name, to earn Manchester Metropolis a 2-1 win at Wolves.

Metropolis seemed like failing to capitalise on Arsenal’s slip-up at Bournemouth as they have been being held after Jorgen Strand Larsen’s early opener for the dogged hosts was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol.

However Stones climbed highest within the fourth minute of added time to energy house Phil Foden’s nook and spark wild scenes of celebration.

They have been lower quick after Bernardo Silva was ultimately flagged for offside as he stood in entrance of goalkeeper Jose Sa, a lot to the delight of the Molineux crowd. Nevertheless, after referee Chris Kavanagh checked the pitchside monitor he dominated {that a} backtracking Silva was not interfering with play and the aim stood.

John Stones strikes late as Man Metropolis beat Wolves with controversial aim

Bernardo Silva 'impacted' Jose Sa – Pundits react to controversial late Man Metropolis aim in win over Wolves

16:36 , Mike Jones

John Stones once more proved the late hero for Manchester Metropolis on Sunday, scoring a last-minute winner within the Premier League to sink a resilient Wolves aspect, simply weeks after notching late on to salvage a draw towards Arsenal.

This time, although, there was somewhat extra controversy over Metropolis’s late strike to take the three factors, as Bernardo Silva was flagged offside for standing in entrance of goalkeeper Jose Sa as Stones ship his header into the web.

A VAR evaluate then suggested referee Chris Kavanagh to verify the pitchside monitor to see if the Portuguese was interfering with play or impeding the goalkeeper, to which he was adjudged to not be doing – permitting the aim to face, a lot to an incensed Wolves bench’s fury.

Pundits react to controversial late Man Metropolis aim in win over Wolves

FT: Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

16:24 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola is subsequent to talk to Sky, and he praises the “aggressive, robust” efficiency from Wolves.

“We aren’t a group who scores so much from set items, however the dedication was there and the efficiency was excellent,” he mentioned.

“We performed actually good, the affect of the gamers who got here on was unbelievable. To win that manner feels good,” he provides.

“11 gamers within the eighteen-yard field is tough. For the best way they play, they’ve moments the place they play actually good, however actually happy.

“We now have been within the place that they’re in, the place you lose on the finish. That they had a gameplan, they did it very well, and in the long run we have been fortunate.

“However I’m actually happy that we performed the best way we wish to play.”

16:20 , Chris Wilson

One other huge sport on the high of the desk this afternoon, and it kicks off in 10 minutes.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield, and you may observe all of the motion with our devoted reside weblog – simply click on on the hyperlink under!

FT: Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

16:14 , Chris Wilson

That end result places Metropolis high of the desk, although Liverpool may overtake them in the event that they beat Chelsea later at present. Metropolis sit high on 20 factors, with Liverpool second on 18.

Wolves sit rock-bottom of the league with only one level from eight video games.

Stones speaks to Sky

16:09 , Chris Wilson

Match-winner John Stones is the primary participant to talk to Sky after that late drama.

“It was a tricky sport,” he says.

“These second don’t come usually for us. Credit score to wolves, how they stopped us from creating possibilities, and made it tough for us.

“We needed to be on our greatest, on the again particularly. [We’re] actually happy to win it in that trend,” he provides.

“They did it final season, we got here right here and didn’t get the end result. They made it actually tough, it wasn’t how they often play.

“Their factors this season don’t mirror how they’re enjoying. Credit score to them, and credit score to us for believing.

“[But] it’s so good to rejoice ike that, particularly within the final minutes of the sport. Actually happy to assist the group, and we pushed proper to the top at present.”

FULL-TIME! Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

16:05 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Loads of dialogue across the aim right away on Sky!

Because the nook was taken, Silva was backing in to Sa, stopping him from popping out to try to punch the ball.

Nevertheless, because the ball was headed by Stones, Silva had backed away from Sa, and was not in his line of imaginative and prescient.

This one will provoke some actual dialogue.

FULL-TIME! Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

15:58 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME!

The referee blows the ultimate whistle and Metropolis take a probably controversial three factors!

The away aspect actually deserved it on the entire, however it was a valiant effort from Wolves to carry out for therefore lengthy.

Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

15:57 , Chris Wilson

98 minutes

Is there time for extra drama? In all probability not, however we’ll see.

GOAL GIVEN! Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

15:56 , Chris Wilson

97 minutes

The referee is distributed to the VAR evaluate display screen, however he provides it! The aim is allowed!

2-1, and there can’t be lengthy left on this one.

Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

15:54 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

There’s a VAR verify for the aim as Silva was in an offside place. Sa seems to be to have a transparent, unobstructed view although. This could be harsh to rule it out.

GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Man Metropolis

15:54 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

GOAL! And Metropolis win it late on!

There’s a succession of Metropolis corners and Foden delivers their 18th of the match.

It’s an ideal supply and John Stones is there to energy a header previous Sa with maybe the ultimate kick of the sport!

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:52 , Chris Wilson

94 minutes

Wolves followers desire a free-kick in a harmful space as Guedes is taken down by Nunes, however he gained the ball pretty.

Metropolis counter and it ends with Nunes firing a shot in the direction of aim that goes over – it took a deflection although, and there’ll be a Metropolis nook.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:51 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes

Loads of nerves across the Molineux, for each side. Metropolis have the ball, as you’d count on.

There’s loads of passing across the fringe of the Wolves field. Grealish threads one other nice ball to an overlapping runner, however Dias’ cross is lower out by a superb sliding sort out.

From the nook, Grealish floats in a cross that’s collected by Jose Sa.

15:48 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

No respite for Wolves as Metropolis work the ball on the left, however the probability ends with Silva rifling an effort towards the side-netting.

There’ll be 5 minutes of added time on the Molineux, as Joao Gomes comes off for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:47 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes

Grealish will get the higher of Semedo as soon as extra and clips in a cross to the again publish, which is turned behind for a nook. Foden takes and there’s some pinball within the field earlier than it bounces out to Grealish, however the winger can solely energy a shot straight at Sa.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:45 , Chris Wilson

87 minutes

Metropolis convey on Matheus Nunes for Kovacic, and the previous Wolves man is given loads of boos and expletives as he takes to the sector towards his former membership.

Grealish slips a move to Foden, who’s made a fantastic overlapping run, however the Englishman’s cutback is deflected into the gloves of Sa.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:43 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes

Wolves do win it again and so they have an opportunity to assault, however they really decelerate the play. A daring tactic with 10 minutes left.

Semedo threads it to Gomes however his cross is a drained one and it’s out of play.

Metropolis assault and it seems to be harmful as Haaland collects on the sting of the field, however Dawson pounces and makes the sort out, to the delight of the house followers.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:41 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes

Grealish’s ball forwards is lower out however Semedo overhits the move and Metropolis will come once more. Wolves look drained now.

Grealish feeds the ball into the trail of the overlapping runner, however the cutback is cleared earlier than a second Grealish shot ends with Foden rifling a shot towards a physique within the field. It seems to be like Rico Lewis might need blocked a goal-bound effort!

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:40 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

Round 10 minutes of regular time left, plus what you’d count on to be a very good chunk of added time. Metropolis are nonetheless dominant, however they’ve simply lacked the ultimate contact thus far this half, as Wolves clear as soon as once more for a throw.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:37 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes

Some good work from Grealish as he makes area for the cross and hangs one other one to the again publish, however there’s no person on the top of it.

Gvradiol angles in one other cross however the offside is given towards Gundogan.

Wolves convey on Gonçalo Guedes for Strand Larsen.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:36 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes

Silva ultimately makes his manner again onto the pitch and we’re again underway.

Metropolis maintain working it however it’s the unsuitable gamers within the unsuitable positions, with Dias unable to seek out area for the cross from the left-hand fringe of the field.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:33 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes

Grealish’s first involvement sees him dangle up a cross to the again publish, however Sa collects.

Silva is down in the mean time with a lower to the top after he collided with Foden’s boot whereas attempting to get onto the top of the cross.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:32 , Chris Wilson

73 minutes

Savinho cross is lower out and Forbs leads the Wolves counter, earlier than enjoying it again to Ait-Nouri. They’re pressured lengthy once more however they win the ball this time, and so they have some sustained possession for the primary time shortly, however Forbs is ultimately flagged offside. No manner by means of for the house aspect.

Savinho comes off for Jack Grealish.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:29 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes

Metropolis proceed to stress however their newest assault is lower out by Lemina. Wolves can be delighted by how that is going, although 20-plus minutes is a very long time to carry out like this.

Silva weaves his manner into the field earlier than placing in a cross that finds its solution to Savinho, however the Brazilian can solely hook his effort over the bar along with his weaker foot.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:26 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes

Nice play from the house aspect as Doyle leads the break ahead and slides the by means of ball into the trail of Forbs. He takes a few touches earlier than mishitting a shot that nearly runs into the trail of Strand Larsen, however goes out for a aim kick.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:25 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes

Strand Larsen is having to press on his personal in the mean time, and there are some tired-looking Wolves legs on the market. Foden remains to be ready to return on too!

Ait-Nouri does brilliantly to slip in on Doku, win the ball after which win a throw after knocking the ball off the Belgian.

Doku is then changed by Phil Foden, whereas Wolves convey on Carlos Forbs for Cunha.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:23 , Chris Wilson

65 minutes

Nothing comes from the nook and Sa launches one other ball lengthy, however Metropolis win it again instantly.

Doku drives in the direction of the field and squares it to gundogan, however the shot takes a deflection off Dawson and rolls to Sa.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:21 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes

Kovacic is scythed down proper on the sting of the penalty space by Lemina. It’s arguably a bit smooth, however it’ll current a fantastic probability for the away aspect.

Savinho, Silva and Gundogan are all standing over the ball. There’s a protracted delay although because the referee must reset the wall, after which books Gomes for wrestling along with his man.

Savinho lays it off to Gundogan and it comes off the wall for a nook.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:18 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes

Near an opportunity as Savinho’s cross virtually bounces to Gvardiol 4 yards out, however Sa collects.

Wolves are as soon as once more struggling to get out of their half, thought not as a lot as within the first 45.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:17 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes

The Metropolis stress hasn’t fairly been as suffocating thus far on this half, although Metropolis come once more as Foden will get prepared to return on.

Savinho’s cross is deflected behind off Semedo.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:15 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes

Wolves have their second foray ahead in as many minutes, however Gvardiol does nicely to chop it out.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:15 , Chris Wilson

56 minutes

Guardiola is slicing an exasperated determine on the touchline as he makes his manner again to his seat. For all Metropolis’s dominance, they haven’t been capable of carve any actual clear-cut possibilities within the Wolves field.

Gomes is penalised for bundling over Gundogan, and Metropolis have possession on the sting of the field, however Ait-Nouri wins it again earlier than carrying into the Metropolis half. He lays it off to Cunha, who goes for the trouble from distance, however it flies extensive of the far publish.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:12 , Chris Wilson

54 minutes

Good work from Gomes to win the ball on the sting of his space, however Wolves can’t mount a counter as Semedo misses the prospect for the move.

Metropolis assault and Gvardiol lays it off to Dias, who has a pop from round 20 yards out, forcing one other good save – this one low to his left – from Sa.

From the nook, Doku cuts in and fires off-target.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:10 , Chris Wilson

51 minutes

Gvardiol makes one other surge into the Wolves field however Doyle is there to go the cross behind this time.

Gundogan takes this nook, and Bueno heads it away. Kovacic picks it up and tries to ship a cross to the again publish, however it goes out for a aim kick.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:08 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes

Savinho skips previous Semedo and fizzes a cross into Haaland, however the Norwegian can’t get clear contact and it comes off his heel.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:07 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes

A stat flashes up for ‘profitable passes accomplished within the remaining third’. Metropolis have 218, Wolves have…5. They gained’t care if it stays like this although.

The away aspect assault once more, with Doku shaking off a problem earlier than profitable a throw. The Belgian has switched wings with Savinho for the second.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:05 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

Metropolis win an early nook and Savinho delivers, however Dawson heads clear earlier than Silva is flagged for offside.

KICK-OFF! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:04 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Wolves make a change at half-time as Andre comes off for Tommy Doyle.

We’re again underway on the Molineux.

HALF-TIME! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:03 , Chris Wilson

The 2 groups are coming again out of the tunnel, so the second half is barely moments away.

HALF-TIME! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

15:01 , Chris Wilson

As anticipated, Metropolis have dominated a lot of this sport, although the truth that they went behind early on was removed from anticipated.

An excellent counter-attacking aim from the house aspect pressured Metropolis to take management of the half, and so they have achieved simply that, although their equaliser got here from a spectacular effort from Josko Gvardiol. On the entire, their attacking play has simply missed that one remaining contact after they get into the field.

Wolves have struggled since their aim, maybe as anticipated, although they did trend yet another sensible probability that Semedo was unable to transform.

Most individuals will solely see this second half going a technique, however can Wolves spring one other shock?

HALF-TIME! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:55 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:49 , Chris Wilson

The referee blows the half-time whistle, and the 2 sides head into the break degree at 1-1!

An entertaining match for the impartial, although you do get the sensation that Wolves can’t go on like this for much longer.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:49 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

SAVE!

Santi Bueno’s clearing header briefly will get Wolves out of hassle, although Metropolis come once more.

Silva lays it again to Savinho on the sting of the field. His low, highly effective shot makes it by means of a sea of Wolves shirts however Sa as soon as once more will get down brilliantly to drive it behind.

Nothing comes from the nook.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:46 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes

Wolves briefly have a little bit of possession however they’ll’t mount an assault.

Metropolis’s first try and create one thing fails, and so they construct from the again with Dias. It’s performed extensive to Doku, who wins a nook after his cross deflects off Semedo.

There’ll be two minutes of added time as Gundogan traces up the set-piece.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:44 , Chris Wilson

43 minutes

Gundogan virtually slips by means of a fantastic move to Gvardiol, however a mixture of Wolves defenders will get it clear. Savinho swings in a cross however it’s too straightforward for Sa to gather.

Wolves want the half-time whistle right here, and Sa does his greatest to run down the clock a bit.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:42 , Chris Wilson

41 minutes

Virtually excellent play from Metropolis as Savinho feeds the overlapping runner and it’s flicked again to Lewis, however he simply can’t get the shot away.

Wolves counter, led by Ait-Nouri down the left, however his cross in the direction of Strand Larsen is lower out.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:41 , Chris Wilson

39 minutes

Simply what the house aspect wanted as Cunha skips previous a problem and tries to launch a counter solely to be knocked over by Savinho.

The Metropolis man is booked for the problem.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:40 , Chris Wilson

38 minutes

Lewis does nicely to evade a few challenges close to his field and Metropolis break, with Gvardiol attempting to latch onto Doku’s by means of ball into the field, however the Croatian can’t fairly lower it again to Silva and Jose Sa collects.

Metropolis win it again rapidly and are again on the sting of the Wolves field, however the assault breaks down as Kovacic’s effort from vary solely goes so far as a Wolves physique.

Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:37 , Chris Wilson

36 minutes

Metropolis’s relentless stress continues, although Haaland narrowly misses latching onto a by means of ball this time.

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Man Metropolis

14:35 , Chris Wilson

33 minutes

GOAL! Metropolis are degree, and it’s brillaint from Gvardiol.

It seems to be so easy too, because the Croatian exchanges a few passes with Doku earlier than receiving it on the sting of the field. He cuts inside and opens his physique up, curling an effort previous a diving Sa and into the far nook!

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:33 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes

Metropolis are actually knocking on the door now. Doku slips it to the overlapping Kovacic, whose cutback is put behind for a nook.

Gundogan swings it in, however the whistle is blown for a foul on Sa.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:31 , Chris Wilson

30 minutes

Gvardiol works the prospect and feeds in Doku, who finds area to fizz a ball throughout aim, however for as soon as Haaland is just not there to capitalise and Wolves clear.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:29 , Chris Wilson

29 minutes

Good from each side as Metropolis work it although to Gundogan on the overlap within the field, however Toti does nicely to get throughout and head away the German’s cross.

Wolves handle to clear however Metropolis are profitable it again virtually immediately each time. The stress is constructing!

14:28 , Chris Wilson

27 minutes

Gomes is maybe fortunate to flee a yellow as he makes two fouls in about 10 seconds. The second provides Metropolis a free-kick in a harmful space to the left of the penalty field.

Gundogan swings it in and it bounces throughout to Savinho, who fails to make contact with the volley.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:26 , Chris Wilson

25 minutes

Good work from Joao Gomes as he wins the ball off Doku in his personal field after which wins a foul off the Belgian. A quick respite for the house aspect, as Sa launches it ahead.

Metropolis win it straight again, unsurprisingly.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:25 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes

Up to now so good for Wolves, and so they’ve had the 2 greatest possibilities, however Metropolis are starting to threaten.

Doku skips previous two defenders and cuts it again into the trail of Gundogan, however Dawson is there to clear for a nook.

From the ball in, Wolves head away and Metropolis are pressured to construct once more.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:23 , Chris Wilson

22 minutes

Gvardiol clips in a really harmful ball in the direction of the again publish however it narrowly misses each Haaland and Gundogan.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:22 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes

Semedo is rapidly booked moments after that probability, as he drags again Savinho on the counter.

Metropolis assault once more, however Ait-Nouri will get the higher of Savinho this time.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:21 , Chris Wilson

19 minutes

Beautiful play from Lewis to pick Gundogan within the field, however Lemina is there to chop it out.

Wolves break rapidly, and Gomes skips previous a problem earlier than feeding it to Larsen. He performs it again to Gomes, who releases Semedo with a by means of ball and the Portuguese is clear by means of!

He’s below stress from Gvardiol as he surges into the field, and he scuffs his try and has to accept a nook.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:19 , Chris Wilson

17 minutes

Metropolis look to carve an opportunity however they’re penalised for handball within the Wolves field. That’s adopted by Wolves’ first bit if sustained possession for the reason that aim, however they rapidly give it away to Ederson.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:17 , Chris Wilson

15 minutes

Two Metropolis gamers are lining up for the free-kick, with Dias and Stones discussing a tactic. It’s Savinho to take, however he hits the wall. From the rebound, Doku can’t create the area to get a shot by means of.

Metropolis with possession close to the Wolves field once more.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:15 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes

Toti is performed into loads of hassle on the sting of his personal field and he’s dispossessed by Savinho, with the Brazilian profitable a free-kick because the Wolves man was pressured to tug him down.

Toti is booked too.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:13 , Chris Wilson

11 minutes

Savinho’s dinked ball in briefly seems to be harmful however it’s ultimately cleared. Strand Larsen is down and receiving therapy, however he’ll be okay to hold on.

Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:11 , Chris Wilson

9 minutes

CHANCE! An excellent save from Sa.

The move is fizzed in to Gundogan and he flicks it on to Bernardo within the field. His effort is an effective one, forcing Sa to stretch low to his proper to get a powerful hand to it.

Loads of noise on the Molineux now.

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Man Metropolis

14:09 , Chris Wilson

7 minutes

GOAL! Out of nowhere for the house aspect!

Metropolis are urgent Wolves excessive however Ait-Nouri manages to flee the problem in his personal half. Wolves work it to the other wing and Semedo drives in the direction of the field earlier than enjoying an early cross.

It’s proper within the hall between the ‘keeper and defenders and it goes all the best way throughout to Strand Larsen, who bundles it in!

Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:07 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes

CHANCE!

Extra sustained possession from Metropolis and it ends with Doku exchanging passes with Gundogan to make some area within the field, earlier than the Belgian blazes a shot over the bar.

Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:06 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes

Semedo ultimately clears the nook, although Metropolis have the ball once more right away. Loads of affected person build-up, with Lewis moving into midfield.

Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:05 , Chris Wilson

4 minutes

Savinho beats Ait-Nouri too simply down the fitting however his cross is cleared. Metropolis come once more and Doku feeds in Haaland, although the Norwegian is pressured to go backwards earlier than Savinho then wins a nook.

Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:04 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes

Higher from each side as they every string just a few passes collectively. Wolves attempt to break ahead however Gvardiol is the same as Semedo within the foot race.

Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:02 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Finish-to-end firstly, although not in time period of attacking. Each side have lumped the ball up the sector a few occasions every as they appear to settle.

KICK-OFF! Wolves 0-0 Man Metropolis

14:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

The house aspect get us underway within the Midlands.

Wolves vs Man Metropolis

13:58 , Chris Wilson

The 2 sides have emerged from the tunnel on the Molineux, so we’re moments from kick-off.

How you can watch Wolves v Man Metropolis

13:53 , Chris Wilson

A reminder that this afternoon’s match can be reside on Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion, Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Extremely HDR. Protection began at 1pm BST.

Subscribers may also have the ability to watch on a reside stream on-line by way of the Sky Go app.

Wolves vs Man Metropolis LIVE

13:50 , Chris Wilson

How the league desk seems to be

13:45 , Chris Wilson

There wasn’t a whole lot of motion on the very high of the Premier League yesterday, with Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth which means they missed an opportunity to go high of the desk. They continue to be in third, on 17 factors, degree with Metropolis and one level behind Liverpool, who play Chelsea later at present. Each side have a sport in hand over the Gunners although.

Villa’s win over Fulham moved them into fourth, degree on factors with Arsenal, whereas Brighton’s 1-0 win away at Newcastle moved them into fifth, on 15 factors.

Chelsea sit in sixth forward of their sport towards Liverpool, having gained 14 factors from seven video games. Spurs’ win yesterday took them into seventh, on 13 factors, whereas Newcastle sit a spot behind on 12 factors.

Manchester United eased a few of the stress on Erik ten Hag with a 2-1 win over Brentford, although they nonetheless sit eleventh after eight video games performed, with simply 11 factors.

Match info

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis have gained seven of their final eight Premier League conferences with Wolves, scoring 25 objectives throughout these video games.

Metropolis are unbeaten in 30 Premier League video games, profitable 24 and drawing six. That is the joint-longest run of their league historical past (additionally 30 from April 2017 to January 2018). In English top-flight historical past, there have solely been six events when a aspect has gone greater than 30 matches with out shedding, the latest being Liverpool’s run of 44 video games from January 2019 to February 2020.

Metropolis have fallen behind in 4 of their final six Premier League video games, though they’ve recovered a league-high 10 factors from shedding positions within the competitors this time period. They’ve gained 9 of the final 11 league video games through which they’ve trailed (D2)

Erling Haaland has scored eight objectives in 4 Premier League appearances towards Wolves – he averages a aim as soon as each 40 minutes towards them. Nevertheless, solely certainly one of these eight objectives has come at Molineux.

Match info

13:32 , Chris Wilson

Wolves gained this fixture 2-1 final season, although they haven’t gained consecutive house league conferences with Manchester Metropolis since a run of three between 1982 and 1996.

Wolves have thus far did not win any of their opening seven video games of a league season for the primary time since 2004/05, when the membership was within the Championship. Solely in three earlier campaigns have that they had an extended winless run from the beginning of a league season: 1922/23 (8), 1926/27 (10), and 1983/84 (14).

Wolves are the one aspect to lose all of their house video games within the Premier League this season. By no means earlier than of their league historical past have they misplaced their opening 4 house video games of a marketing campaign.

Matheus Cunha has misplaced every of the final 4 Premier League video games through which he has scored, together with all three this season.

What the managers are saying

13:25 , Chris Wilson

Wolves supervisor Gary O’Neil says that he has “100 per cent religion in myself and the enjoying group to point out everybody we are able to compete on the degree”.

“[i’m] actually assured and actually snug I might help the group on this second and switch issues round,” he added.

“We sit right here seven video games in with one level. Should you don’t look into the depths of how and why it seems to be like a catastrophe.

“However, for those who do take the time to look into the state of affairs and the fixtures you’ll simply see there may be sufficient there to have an actual clear view we are able to flip this round.”

“The Brentford sport was a shock. If we’re not at it, it’s not simply the highest groups that may beat you. It may well’t occur. We conceded some objectives that have been virtually unexplainable.”

On the problem going through his aspect at present, he mentioned: “The important thing [last season] was self-discipline, counter-attacking and combat. It’s a tricky sport I’m trying ahead to. We now have to carry out in a solution to unite the followers.”

What the managers have mentioned

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Forward of the sport, Guardiola insisted that “Wolves is my precedence, and my gamers – how they arrive again from the worldwide groups”.

“That’s my solely concern.

He added that “it’s at all times robust” towards Wolves –“they’ve obtained much less factors than they deserve”.

On his future, he added: “I mentioned many occasions I didn’t take a choice already and after I take it, I’ll inform you 100 per cent.

“That’s why there is no such thing as a information, and I don’t have so as to add anything.”

The Catalan went on to say that “nonetheless I like coming right here each morning to work, I like it”.

“Fascinated with Wolves, and what are the messages that I’ve to inform them, the pictures I’ve to see, the coaching periods I’ve to organize – nonetheless I prefer it. And that is the primary cause that I’m a supervisor.

“After I don’t really feel this, it’s not simply leaving Man Metropolis, I might not be a supervisor, I might not prepare, that’s for certain!”

Guardiola’s future

13:15 , Chris Wilson

With the announcement of Begiristain’s departure, maybe essentially the most intriguing query surrounds the way forward for Guardiola himself.

The Spaniard was teammates with Begiristain at membership degree and labored with the previous Barcelona winger throughout his time managing the Catalan membership, with Begiristain influential in appointing Guardiola as Barca supervisor in 2008.

Begiristain later joined Metropolis as director of soccer and performed a key half in bringing Guardiola to the membership in 2016.

With Guardiola out of contract on the finish of the summer season, questions stay over his rapid future. Varuious reviews have prompt that he may go away the membership on the finish of the season, although others recommend that Guardiola might be tempted to remain – maybe out of defiance – relying on the result of the case towards Metropolis’s 115 prices.

Guardiola’s eight seasons accountable for Metropolis is way longer than any of his different managerial tenures, having been at Barca between 2008 and 2012, and Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

Pep Guardiola: A part of me will go away Man Metropolis when Txiki Begiristain goes

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola admits a part of him will go away Manchester Metropolis subsequent summer season with the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

However the Metropolis supervisor maintains he has not decided about his personal future, though he admits an curiosity in worldwide soccer.

Guardiola, winner of six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his eight years on the Etihad Stadium, is out of contract on the finish of the season.

Pep Guardiola: A part of me will go away Man Metropolis when Txiki Begiristain goes

I'm an emotional man: Pep Guardiola embarrassed by his touchline reactions

13:05 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola insists he’s as captivated with soccer as ever – a lot so he’s generally embarrassed by his personal touchline antics.

Manchester Metropolis’s inspirational boss usually cuts a frenetic determine within the technical space, which he says comes from his emotional involvement in video games and the membership.

Regardless of recurring hypothesis over whether or not this is likely to be his final season on the Etihad Stadium, he insists he has misplaced none of his drive and dedication to succeed.

I'm an emotional man: Pep Guardiola embarrassed by his touchline reactions

Workforce information

13:00 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola has made three adjustments to the aspect that beat Fulham 3-2 final outing.

In defence, Manuel Akanji drops out for John Stones. In midfield, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are changed by Jeremy Doku – who scored towards Fulham – and summer season signing Savinho.

Workforce information

12:55 , Chris Wilson

Wolves have made two adjustments to the aspect that misplaced 5-3 to Brentford earlier than the worldwide break.

In aim, Jose Sa replaces Sam Johnstone, whereas in defence, Santiago Bueno is available in and Carlos Forbs drops to the bench as Wolves transfer to a again 5.

Line-ups

12:48 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Andre, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.

Metropolis XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee

At the moment’s Metropolis squad! 📋 XI | Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/ZpSz4jf3zO — Manchester Metropolis (@ManCity) October 20, 2024

Workforce information

12:40 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the early group information for at present. The road-ups needs to be introduced in round 5 minutes…

Wolves ahead Hwang Hee-chan misses out after injuring his ankle enjoying for South Korea becoming a member of Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.

In the meantime, Manchester Metropolis are positively with out Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Oscar Bobb with the latter two long-term absentees.

Nathan Ake stays a doubt.

Pep Guardiola says he would advise on Man Metropolis successor when he ultimately leaves the membership

12:35 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola could be ready to advise Manchester Metropolis when the membership start their seek for his successor. Metropolis’s serial-winning supervisor is within the remaining 12 months of his contract and hypothesis over his future is rife.

The Catalan insists he’s but to decide on whether or not or not he’ll lengthen his keep into a tenth season on the Etihad Stadium.

But when the time involves depart, he could be keen to supply the membership his ideas on the particular person to take over, though he wouldn’t count on to assist.

Pep Guardiola says he would advise on Man Metropolis successor

Head-to-head

12:30 , Chris Wilson

The 2 sides have met a complete of 130 occasions, with the primary assembly relationship again to 1899.

Total, Metropolis have gained 55, Wolves have gained 50, and 25 matches have ended as attracts.

Final season, Wolves gained 2-1 on the Molineux earlier than struggling a 5-1 defeat on the Etihad in early Could.

Arsenal confronted 'unimaginable job' all the way down to 10 males at Bournemouth, claims Mikel Arteta

12:25 , Chris Wilson

It’s nonetheless early days within the Premier League, however right here’s the report on a probably pivotal night on the south coast yesterday…

Mikel Arteta lamented the “unimaginable job” confronted by Arsenal following William Saliba’s purple card as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth to overlook the prospect to go high of the Premier League.

The defender was dismissed after half-hour following a VAR evaluate for hauling down striker Evanilson close to the midway line and denying him a transparent run on aim.

It set the stage for a primary league loss this season for Arteta’s aspect who conceded a second-half rocket to Ryan Christie earlier than Justin Kluivert’s late penalty, although the story may have been totally different had Gabriel Martinelli not fired a golden probability straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga moments earlier than the Scot’s opener.

Arsenal confronted 'unimaginable job' all the way down to 10 males at Bournemouth, claims Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola reacts to Thomas Tuchel appointment however dodges questions over England talks

Friday 18 October 2024 16:22 , Jack Rathborn

Pep Guardiola refused to say whether or not he was approached over the England job earlier than the Soccer Affiliation appointed Thomas Tuchel, as he wished the German “the perfect” accountable for the nationwide group.

The Unbiased reported that Guardiola was seen because the best choice for the England job following Gareth Southgate’s resignation and the FA have been ready to attend for the Manchester Metropolis boss forward of the 2026 World Cup.

Nevertheless, talks between the FA and Tuchel accelerated earlier this month after preliminary contact was made in August and the German will take cost in January with interim Lee Carsley overseeing subsequent month’s camp.

FA chief government Mark Bullingham revealed at Tuchel’s unveiling that “roughly 10 candidates” have been interviewed, together with some from England, though Newcastle boss Eddie Howe mentioned he was not contacted.

Guardiola reacts to Tuchel appointment however dodges questions over England talks

Face to face file favours Metropolis

12:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester Metropolis have gained seven of the final eight league conferences, scoring a complete of 25 objectives in these video games. Their solely defeat throughout that interval was by 2-1 at Molineux final season.

Can Wolves beat Man Metropolis once more?

12:10 , Mike Jones

Wolves are aiming to win consecutive house league video games towards Manchester Metropolis for the primary time since a run of three between 1982 and 1996.

Metropolis have dropped factors in three of their six Premier League visits to Molineux.

Wolves vs Man Metropolis group information: Kevin De Bruyne damage newest, hosts face health disaster

Friday 18 October 2024 15:51 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester Metropolis have been dealt an damage set-back with Kevin De Bruyne unable to start out their fixture towards Wolves because the Premier League resumes after the worldwide break.

De Bruyne had missed the final 5 matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s aspect, and has requested to not be thought of for Belgium obligation throughout the following couple of months as he balances a busy schedule forward of the Membership World Cup subsequent summer season.

And whereas there have been hopes that he could also be match to characteristic absolutely because the champions journey to Molineux for a gathering with Wolves, Guardiola on match eve offered an unencouraging replace on the health of the Belgian and teammate Nathan Ake.

Wolves vs Man Metropolis group information: De Bruyne damage newest, hosts face health disaster

Wolves vs Man Metropolis early group information

12:00 , Mike Jones

Wolves ahead Hwang Hee-chan misses out after injuring his ankle enjoying for South Korea becoming a member of Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.

In the meantime, Manchester Metropolis are positively with out Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Oscar Bobb with the latter two long-term absentees.

Nathan Ake stays a doubt.

Good afternoon!

10:04 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Unbiased’s protection of at present’s Premier League motion as Manchester Metropolis journey to the midlands to face Wolves in Sunday’s early kick off.

The champions got a lift yesterday as title rivals Arsenal slipped up with a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after William Saliba was despatched off for denying a goal-scoring alternative when he dragged down ahead Evanlison.

If Metropolis triumph at Molineux at present they may transfer to the highest of the desk forward of Liverpool’s essential conflict with Chelsea. It’s an equally essential encounter for Wolves.

They’re struggling within the desk, sitting nineteenth having collected only one level from their first seven matches. Supervisor Gary O’Neil is below stress however taking factors off the reigning champions can be a giant success.

We’ll have all of the group information, line-ups and newest updates all through the afternoon so keep on with us as we construct as much as kick off at 2pm.