Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and reaction as Salah penalty gives unconvincing Reds win

Liverpool face Wolves in immediately’s late kick-off on the Molineux, with Arne Slot’s aspect trying to retain a spot close to the highest of the Premier League desk.

The Reds convincingly beat Bournemouth final day out, recovering from a 1-0 loss to Forest by placing three previous their opponents, with Luis Diaz scoring a double.

Wolves took the lead in opposition to Aston Villa of their Midlands derby final week, solely to lose 3-1 due to late objectives from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. Gary O’Neil’s aspect at present sit backside of the league, with only one level gained and 14 objectives conceded, and are searching for their first win of the season in what is going to certainly be a tough sport in opposition to Slot’s creating Liverpool group.

Liverpool edge to slender 2-1 win over Wolves

Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty secures all three factors to ship the Reds high of the Premier League desk

Basement membership Wolves confirmed coronary heart however stay rooted to the foot of the desk

FULL-TIME! Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

61’ GOAL! Salah provides Liverpool the lead after Semedo introduced down Jota [WOL 1-2 LIV]

56’ GOAL! Ait-Nouri ranges it after a defensive mix-up from Liverpool [WOL 1-1 LIV]

50’ CLOSE! Salah misses an open internet after Lemina’s poor go throughout objective [WOL 0-1 LIV]

47’ GOAL! Konate heads Liverpool in entrance simply earlier than half-time [WOL 0-1 LIV]

Arne Slot additionally spoke to Sky Sports activities, and he says that within the brief time period, the outcomes are extra vital than the efficiency.

“For the long run you must have a look at the efficiency. I don’t assume we began nicely however you must give credit score to Wolves.

“They overloaded our proper aspect so much with many gamers. That’s why it was tough at the beginning however second half we got here out a lot better.

“The power and depth was a lot increased than the primary quarter-hour.

“I noticed the primary objective and what stands out is the endurance we’ve. Generally we had been rather more affected person.

The Dutchman goes on to reward Gravnberch and Mac Allister, earlier than addressing Liverpool’s standing as potential title contenders.

“Now we have so much to show after we come throughout the highest sides. It’s good that we’re the place we’re in the meanwhile.

“I at all times attempt to be life like, Jurgen’s work has been improbable. Now we have to show we will do it within the Champions League and Premier League.”

Toti Gomes is the Wolves participant talking to Sky, and he calls it “a troublesome defeat”.

“We began nicely and we had been a bit unfortunate struggling the primary objective, however we responded instantly within the first half.

“We weren’t taking note of some particulars. We deserved one thing from this sport – not less than a degree.

“All the small print rely particularly in opposition to the massive groups. In case you do little errors they’ll make a objective and we are going to endure.

“It’s not straightforward, however it’s a matter of time [until results improve].

“We aren’t in part, however we’ve to stay collectively. Now we have had powerful defeats in opposition to huge groups however we’re going to preserve preventing and we’ve so much to show.

“I ask the followers to stay with us, as we’re going to preserve enhancing.”

Konate and Gravenberch have been talking to Sky Sports activities, and the previous says that the group are “actually completely satisfied”.

“Wolves had been superb immediately and it was powerful for us. We did very well”

Gravenberch says a group like Liverpool “must be within the high 4 for positive, however we preserve pushing”.

Konate provides that “each sport may be very exhausting” within the Premier League.

“However the followers anticipate three factors, and we did it. Now we have an vital sport on Wednesday and we’ve to begin the restoration now.

““We missed focus and we’ve to work on it. The whole lot can’t be excellent each time. We’d like extra focus through the sport.”

Subsequent up

Wolves’ subsequent match sees them journey to Brentford on Saturday, for a 3pm kick-off.

Liverpool host Bologna within the Champions League on Wednesday, earlier than they too journey to south London – they face Crystal Palace within the early kick-off on Saturday.

19:37 , Chris Wilson

That end result places Liverpool high of the Premier League, with 15 factors. They sit one level above Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal.

Wolves sit on the different finish of the desk, backside with only one level gained and 10 objectives conceded.

96 minutes

Suffice to say that Wolves are taking part in fairly badly. They’re barely even keen to take the danger to throw males forwards as they search for an equaliser.

One other go is performed straight to a purple shirt and the referee blows the ultimate whistle!

Liverpool take three factors ultimately.

95 minutes

Time for yet one more Wolves assault, however it isn’t promising a lot.

liverpool give it away to Toti, who performs it throughout to Forbs. They go backwards to Lemina earlier than Semedo performs a poor cross straight to a purple shirt.

93 minutes

A slick transfer from Liverpool creates a gap within the field and the cross is fizzed throughout objective by Gakpo, however there’s no person on the top of it.

On the different finish, Alisson collects the ball as soon as extra after a quick Wolves assault.

91 minutes

Forbs has been certainly one of Wolves’ solely shiny sparks since he got here on, and he tries to get issues transferring, first with a cross after which with a dribble, however the ball finally ends up with Alisson.

There’ll be six minutes of added time.

19:21 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes

This has been a really unusual match total. Each side have been pedestrian, however Liverpool virtually look intentionally so, whereas Wolves have been compelled into it by their lack of high quality.

Wolves are actually struggling in assault in the meanwhile although, and Liverpool are completely satisfied to maintain issues as they’re.

19:19 , Chris Wilson

87 minutes

Robertson comes off for Joe Gomez.

19:18 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes

Wolves are actually missing concepts right here, as Forbs is given a yellow card for raking his studs down Robertson’s Achilles.

19:14 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes

A Liverpool nook goes all the way in which to an unmarked Jota on the far submit, however he wasn’t anticipating it and might’t react in time to show it in.

19:13 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

Salah wins a nook after bursting into the field, however he’s obtained much more urgency than his teammates in the meanwhile. Robertson swings within the set-piece however Lemina heads clear, earlier than Gravenberch does nicely to skip previous a problem within the space however then messes up the go.

78 minutes

Higher from the away aspect as Salah lays off a easy go to Jones, who fizzes in a low shot that Johnstone will get down to avoid wasting.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

77 minutes

Some poor decision-making from each side leads to Liverpool making a mistake once they actually ought to’ve scored. Semedo’s shot is charged down by Jones and Salah is clear by simply previous midway. He opts to try to play the early by ball however he performs it straight to an orange shirt! Wasteful.

Wolves deliver on Doyle for Bueno.

19:05 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes

Andre tries to string one other audacious by ball into Forbs, however Alisson was alert to it. The house aspect are preserving possession much better in the meanwhile.

19:03 , Chris Wilson

73 minutes

Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones come on for Diaz and Szoboszlai.

19:03 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes

Significantly better from Wolves as Andre wins possession they usually sweep it extensive to Forbs. He cuts inside Alexander-Arnold to shoot, however Konate has tracked again and slides in to divert the shot behind.

19:01 , Chris Wilson

69 minutes

Nonetheless pretty pedestrian from Liverpool. They’re taking part in as in the event that they’re 3-1 up within the 93rd minute, however it appears to be working to date.

Their first injection of tempo in a short time sees them win a nook.

18:59 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes

Liverpool are nonetheless responsible of some sloppy passes, however Wolves can’t take benefit but. Cunha is the newest to choose up a unfastened go, however he fires extensive from distance.

Hee-Chan Hwang replaces Strand Larsen.

18:55 , Chris Wilson

65 minutes

Half an opportunity for Salah as Mac Allister wins possession and Liverpool break. They feed it to the Egyptian on the correct, and he cuts in and hits a tame shot at Johnstone.

18:54 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes

Konate is booked for sliding in on Cunha. Wolves could have given up the second objective simply, however they appear like they’ve obtained some confidence from their objective.

18:52 , Chris Wilson

61 min

GOAL! Salah steps up and sends Johnstone the unsuitable method! 2-1.

18:51 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes

PENALTY! It’s all taking place now.

Alexander-Arnold floats in a cross and it appears to be like like Jota will get a head to it, however he’s dragged down by Semedo! Stone wall once more.

18:49 , Chris Wilson

56 minutes

GOAL! Out of nowhere, Wolves are degree!

It’s a large number from Liverpool in fact, too. It begins with good work from Lemina, who breaks free in his half and feeds Cunha. The Brazilian tries to string the ball to Strand Larsen, however Konate is overlaying. Nonetheless, the Frenchman doesn’t take care of it correctly and the Wolves man nips in to steal the ball and go throughout to Forbs.

The sub stumbles as he tries to hit it beneath a problem and the ball rolls to Ait-Nouri, who bundles it into the again of the online!

18:45 , Chris Wilson

54 minutes

Nonetheless very straightforward for Liverpool to manage this one, even when they haven’t actually left first gear. Wolves’ downside is illustrated completely as Johnstone collects a cross and there aren’t any choices for him to dump the ball to.

Wolves do mount an assault, however Cunha’s cross comes again off himself and off for a nook.

18:43 , Chris Wilson

51 minutes

Bellegarde comes off for Carlos Forbs as Gary O’Neil makes his first throw of the cube.

18:41 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes

CLOSE!

Johnstone is out of his objective and Lemina provides the ball straight to Salah with a horrible go throughout his space, however the Egyptian is compelled to take it first-time together with his weaker foot and he can’t discover the goal.

18:39 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes

Cunha is irritated as he beats two males on the wing however the referee deems the ball to have been out of play. The second half has began in a lot the identical method as the primary went.

Bellegarde tries to clip in a cross however it hits the side-netting.

18:36 , Chris Wilson

The house aspect get the second half began.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:34 , Chris Wilson

The 2 sides are re-emerging from the Molineux tunnel, so we’ll be again underway quickly.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:32 , Chris Wilson

There have been some solutions that Wolves’ place and factors tally is probably not consultant of how they’ve performed this season, although they’ve provided little or no to date this half.

Liverpool haven’t performed significantly nicely, however they’re forward and in addition had the perfect possibilities total – they need to actually be 2-0 up and out of sight.

The away aspect have a giant process on their arms to show this round, even when Liverpool are a bit of out of types.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:27 , Chris Wilson

18:22 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings the primary half to an finish on the Molineux, and Liverpool go into the break with a one-goal benefit.

Each side struggled to affect the sport for giant elements of the primary interval, however the half ends with Konate rising excessive to move his aspect into the lead.

Hardly a basic, however an fascinating second half to return. Liverpool are high of the league because it stands.

18:20 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes

Bellegarde tries to discover a method by however he’s dispossessed. Fairly than fly ahead for the short counter, Liverpool are completely satisfied to maintain the ball and see the half by.

18:19 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes

GOAL! And the away aspect are forward!

They’ve performed a couple of balls into the field, however this one adjustments issues! Jota takes his man on down the left and hooks in an ideal cross – Ibrahima Konate is there to rise highest and energy a header downwards and previous Johnstone.

18:17 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

There’ll be 4 minutes of added time right here.

It’s Liverpool ending the half on high in the meanwhile.

18:16 , Chris Wilson

44 minutes

There’s an actual lull in exercise on the Molineux because the half attracts to an in depth. The house aspect try to launch a counter, with Cunha bursting into the Liverpool half and to the field, however there’s no assist and he loses out.

18:13 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes

Each side are nonetheless responsible of losing possession and potential possibilities, with each additionally utilizing tactical fouls to disrupt the stream of the sport.

18:12 , Chris Wilson

38 minutes

CLOSE! How has this not gone in?!

Van Dijk finds Robertson with an outstanding by ball, and the Scot’s cross is equally as good. It’s put between Toti and the ‘keeper, and it’s straight to Szoboszlai, however he can solely direct his effort proper at Johnstone, and he makes an ideal save.

18:08 , Chris Wilson

36 minutes

Ait-Nouri fizzes a ball throughout the field however there’s no person there to transform, and Alisson collects. Wolves can’t appear to get well that early tempo that they confirmed.

18:06 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes

Jota is available in from behind on Lemina, together with his foot happening his Achilles, and the Gabonese midfielder stays down for therapy.

The Liverpool man is given a yellow card after a quick VAR test.

18:04 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes

That free-kick was the primary shot heading in the right direction to date (to offer some indication of the type of match it’s been).

It’s nonetheless fairly stop-start on the Molineux, with little taking place of word.

18:02 , Chris Wilson

30 minutes

Liverpool look to have settled now they usually’re on high in the meanwhile. They’ve simply gained a free-kick close to the sting of the field as Andre lunges in on Mac Allister.

It’ll be Alexander-Arnold to take – and he fires it straight at Johnstone.

17:59 , Chris Wilson

28 minutes

Alexander-Arnold performs a superb early cross in, however Jota narrowly misses it. Higher from Liverpool.

17:58 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes

Liverpool win a nook and it’s Alexander-Arnold to ship, however it’s a poor ball in. Liverpool come once more however Wolves are making life tough for them, and Johnstone finally will get it clear.

Not so much taking place for Arne Slot’s aspect but, however they’ve grown into it over the past 5 minutes or so.

17:54 , Chris Wilson

23 minutes

Bellegarde is dispossessed in his personal half and the ball is performed to Salah, however his cross is poor.

17:52 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes

Two half-chances for Wolves in as many minutes. The primary comes after nice work from Semedo, who beats three males on the touchline and delivers a harmful cross that Alisson has to return out and punch away. It’s virtually cleared however Lemina dispossesses Diaz and places one other inviting cross in, which is headed away.

17:50 , Chris Wilson

19 minutes

A go again to the centre-back from Bellegarde attracts an irritated response from the group. He tries to tackle Konate subsequent time, however loses out.

Liverpool lose possession rapidly although – they haven’t fairly obtained to grips with this sport but.

17:47 , Chris Wilson

17 minutes

The makes an attempt to play it out from the again go unsuitable and Liverpool win a nook. Robertson will get a second likelihood to ship and it’s ball in, however Wolves handle to take care of it.

17:45 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes

Diaz’s ball is caught by Johnstone, and Wolves counter, however Bellegarde’s cross has an excessive amount of on it for Strand Larsen.

No huge possibilities for both aspect but.

17:43 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes

Muted shouts for a penalty as Salah is dragged down in a tangle with Bueno as they fought to get to Robertson’s cross, however nothing doing for the referee.

17:41 , Chris Wilson

11 minutes

Salah curls in an inviting cross as Jota’s making the diagonal run, however it simply misses the foot of the Portuguese ahead.

17:40 , Chris Wilson

9 minutes

Cunha tries to get in behind the away defence however van Dijk is the same as it. Liverpool try to break however Szobozslai’s ball to Salah is sloppy.

17:38 , Chris Wilson

7 minutes

Wolves haven’t began badly, they usually work an honest mixture in midfield between Bellegarde and Ait-Nouri earlier than he latter is fouled. His set-piece supply is definitely handled.

17:37 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes

Alexander-Arnold is given an early reserving for kicking the ball away after he’d made a foul.

17:35 , Chris Wilson

4 minutes

Lastly an honest half-chance as Wolves assault, with the ball flicked on to Bellegarde earlier than his cross is lower out by van Dijk.

Moments later, the Frenchman snaps at a shot and it’s proper at Alisson.

17:34 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes

Van Dijk makes an attempt the lengthy ball excessive to Salah, however it runs to Johnstone. Not a lot motion at the beginning of this one.

17:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Wolves look to make a fast begin they usually’re on the assault right away, however it isn’t troubling the Liverpool defence.

17:31 , Chris Wilson

The away aspect get us underway.

17:27 , Chris Wilson

The edges are within the tunnel and we’re approaching kick-off. Liverpool will go high of the league with a win immediately keep in mind.

Wolves would climb from backside to sixteenth with a win.

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Wolves match information

17:15 , Chris Wilson

The house aspect have misplaced extra Premier League video games in opposition to Liverpool than they’ve vs another opponent – 16.

Wolves have misplaced 14 of their final 15 in opposition to the Reds within the league, with the exception being a 3-0 residence win in February 2023.

Gary O’Neil’s aspect are with no league win to date this season, having drawn one sport and misplaced 4. Solely in 2003/04 (first seven) and 2019/20 (first six) have they gone longer with no victory from the beginning of a Premier League marketing campaign.

No Premier League aspect is on an extended run with no clear sheet than Wolves, who’ve conceded in every of their final 17 league matches.

For the reason that begin of final season, Matheus Cunha has been concerned in additional Premier League objectives for Wolves than another participant, with 21 – 14 objectives and seven assists.

Liverpool match information

17:08 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool have gained 5 of their final six Premier League video games, preserving a clear sheet in every victory.

As well as, the Reds have stored a clear sheet in 65 per cent of their Premier League video games in opposition to Wolves.

Arne Slot’s aspect have conceded the fewest objectives of any Premier League aspect to date this season (only one), whereas no group has shipped greater than Wolves’s 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s help in opposition to Bournemouth final weekend was his 59th within the Premier League, transferring him degree with teammate Andrew Robertson for many assists by a defender within the competitors’s historical past.

Luis Díaz has been concerned in six objectives in his final 4 Premier League appearances, scoring 5 and helping one. He’s scored a brace in two of his final three for the Reds.

Premier League outcomes

17:01 , Chris Wilson

Listed here are the opposite outcomes from across the Premier League then, as we strategy the ultimate match of the day.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester Metropolis

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Brentford 1-1 West Ham

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham

Wolves v Liverpool head-to-head

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool and Wolves have performed a complete of 116 matches, with the primary going down in September 1894. Liverpool have gained 61, with Wolves successful 37 and the opposite 18 matches ending in attracts.

The Reds gained each matches final season, successful 3-1 on the Molineux in September 2023 earlier than securing a 2-0 victory at Anfield on the ultimate dauy of the season.

16:40 , Chris Wilson

If plainly Arne Slot is selecting on Trent Alexander-Arnold within the Liverpool dressing room, it’s not due to an issue between them. Fairly the other, truly. As a result of the right-back had an uncommon request. He needed his supervisor to criticise him, generally in entrance of his teammates. He requested him to say each time a ahead beat him and to model it unacceptable. It’s a punishing strategy designed to make him higher. He feels that Slot, together with his consideration to element and observe report of enhancing gamers, may help.

There’s an comprehensible give attention to their relationship. Alexander-Arnold represented one of many nice triumphs of Jurgen Klopp’s administration: first his resolution to not purchase a right-back as a result of he knew of a teenage expertise within the ranks, then as a unprecedented creator who reshaped Liverpool’s techniques because the full-backs attacked greater than the midfield, and eventually because the vice-captain who inverted into midfield.

It didn’t escape consideration that Slot substituted Alexander-Arnold in every of his first three video games or that the 25-year-old was sad to be taken off in opposition to Brentford. It’s a reason behind some concern that Alexander-Arnold is within the final yr of his contract at Anfield. But if mentions of his future can contain speak of a free switch final summer season, Alexander-Arnold voiced his personal ambition: to change into the hardest defender to come across in Europe.

Can't defend? Trent Alexander-Arnold out to reinvent himself as Europe's hardest full-back

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool sit second within the Premier League desk after a formidable bounceback win over Bournemouth on the weekend and Jamie Carragherhas made a contemporary title prediction involving the Reds after watching Arsenal’s draw at Manchester Metropolis.

Arne Slot’s aspect responded to their shock 1-0 Anfield defeat by the hands of Nottingham Forest per week in the past by brushing apart Bournemouth due to a Luis Diaz double and Darwin Nunez’s beautiful end.

That victory has taken them to 12 factors after simply 5 video games, with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s stunner for Forest the one objective they’ve conceded within the league to date this time period, as Slot has rapidly put his stamp on the aspect within the post-Jurgen Klopp period.

However regardless of Liverpool’s robust begin, Reds legend and present Sky Sports activities pundit Carragher admits that Arsenal and Metropolis are nonetheless above Slot’s males as favourites for the title.

“I believe will probably be just like final season the place Liverpool are simply barely behind these two groups,” stated Carragher on the Gary Neville Podcast. “By subsequent season they could possibly be actually enhancing and possibly trying to go for it when the supervisor is aware of all the things about his squad.”

Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool title race prediction after Man Metropolis-Arsenal draw

Group information

16:26 , Chris Wilson

Arne Slot has made two adjustments to the aspect that eased previous Bournemouth final week in that 3-0 victory.

Alisson returns instead of Kelleher in objective, whereas in assault Darwin Nunez drops to the bench in favour of Diogo Jota.

Group information

16:21 , Chris Wilson

Wolves have made two adjustments to the aspect that misplaced that Midlands derby final weekend. They’re each in defence, with the injured Mosquera being changed by Santiago Bueno, and Craig Dawson changed by Toti Gomes.

Group information

16:18 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Stand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Doherty, Hwang, Gomes, Forbs, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Pond.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Group information

16:12 , Chris Wilson

The road-ups are only a few minutes away…

Prediction

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool could have sufficient to return by the match unscathed, piling additional distress on to Wolves and cementing their very own place close to the highest of the Premier League.

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

16:02 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Bellgarde, Gomes, Lemina, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Odds:

Wolves 11/2

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 1/4

Wolves group information

15:55 , Chris Wilson

Wolves will probably be with out Yerson Mosquera after the Colombia defender needed to be stretchered off in opposition to Aston Villa. He’ll possible get replaced by Santiago Bueno in central defence.

The midfield and assault will possible stay the identical because it was in opposition to Villa, with Mario Lemina, João Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha having cemented their locations within the beginning eleven.

As well as, new signing Jørgen Strand Larsen will possible begin up entrance as soon as extra.

Liverpool group information

15:50 , Chris Wilson

For Liverpool, Arne Slot has no new harm considerations after the sport in opposition to West Ham. Alisson is concentrating on a return for this weekend, although Slot could also be compelled to go together with Caoimhin Kelleher once more in objective.

Federico Chiesa might play after that includes in opposition to West Ham in midweek, although he’s unlikely to begin forward of Salah and the in-form Diaz.

In defence, the standard quartet will possible begin, as will Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister in midfield. It stays to be seen whether or not slot will as soon as once more favour Darwin Nunez up entrance over ex-Wolves man Diogo Jota.

15:45 , Chris Wilson

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, on the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

How can I watch it?

The match will probably be proven dwell on Sky Sports activities Important Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League, with the build-up ranging from 5pm BST.

In case you’re not a Sky buyer, you may seize a NOWTV Day Cross right here to observe with no subscription.

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool journey to Wolves in Saturday’s late match within the Premier League, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST on the Molineux Stadium.

The Reds have had fortnight for the reason that loss to Nottingham Forest, beating AC Milan 3-1 on the San Siro earlier than a 3-0 win in opposition to Bournemouth at Anfield final weekend.

Arne Slot’s aspect stay close to the highest of the Premier League desk after 5 matches of the Dutchman’s tenure, and a win immediately would assist to additional solidify their title credentials.

Wolves have had a contrasting begin to their season, with Gary O’Neil’s aspect sitting backside of the league with only one level gained and 14 objectives conceded.

Whereas a win this afternoon would elevate the temper on the Molineux, it’s tough to see the house aspect troubling a Liverpool aspect that appears to be having fun with its improvement beneath a brand new supervisor.

15:31 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Impartial’s dwell protection of this night’s match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool on the Molineux.

Wolves head into the weekend at backside of the Premier League desk, having gained only one level over their first 5 matches.

Conversely, Liverpool begin the weekend in second, only one level behind Manchester Metropolis, having gained 4 and misplaced certainly one of their opening matches.