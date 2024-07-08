WOLF Plunges 19% As Experts Say This GameFi ICO Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The LandWolf value plunged 19% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0134 as of 4.20 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 26% to $11.8 million.

LandWolf (WOLF) is a Solana-based meme coin that has grow to be a beloved icon within the crypto neighborhood, and is greatest identified for its laid-back and clever demeanor.

The character behind the meme coin was created by Matt Furie, an American artist and illustrator who created the Boy’s Membership — the identical ebook/sequence that produced Pepe the Frog.

As LandWolf didn’t see any specific developments recently that may clarify its main value drop, its plunge is probably going the results of a brand new bearish wave that has pressured your entire crypto business to commerce deeply within the purple.

Proper now, even Bitcoin is almost 3% all the way down to commerce at $60,888. In the meantime, within the meme coin sector, the highest 10 largest memes are all seeing losses that modify from only one% (Dogecoin and Shiba Inu) to as a lot as 13% (Mog Coin).

Pepe, one other massive title on this sector, is down 5% as of the time of writing, whereas Dogwifhat has plunged 8%.

With that in thoughts, LandWolf’s huge value drop of almost 20% is probably going as a result of its pumped so onerous lately, hovering from $0.012 on June 30 to $0.0194 on July 1. The token has been correcting since, and whereas a robust help at $0.016 briefly stopped its descent, it has continued within the final 24 hours because the bearish affect elevated.

LandWolf Value Prediction

The LandWolf value has been dropping pretty constantly for a number of days now, ever because it hit its peak on July 1. Nonetheless, there are indicators that the token’s descent could also be over quickly, which might result in a very good funding alternative for the risk-takers keen to take their probabilities by shopping for the dip.

Some technical indicators, resembling Bollinger bands, nonetheless present sturdy bearish indicators. Proper now, the venture’s bands have narrowed considerably in comparison with earlier days, and the value is seemingly caught to the decrease band, suggesting that the market stays bearish.

However, the chart above exhibits that the venture’s Relative Energy Index (RSI) worth has dropped to the oversold zone, and that it may be prepared to begin a restoration. There are hints that merchants have already began shopping for the dip, which might quickly flip the tables on LandWolf’s value efficiency.

After all, it is a high-risk transfer proper now, and the truth that the RSI rating has reached the oversold zone doesn’t mechanically imply that it’s going to bounce again up instantly. If the general market’s bearish sentiment persists, LandWolf is unlikely to begin buying and selling towards it with no sturdy catalyst.

Nonetheless, speedy and sharp plunges just like the one seen proper now are sometimes brief and adopted by sharp surges, so even merchants keen to take the danger must be cautious however maintain an in depth eye on the token and await the appropriate time to purchase.

A Promising Various to LandWolf

Whereas the present bearish market makes investing in WOLF a dangerous transfer proper now, there are different choices for Solana-based buyers. These within the GameFi house and its huge potential might contemplate Mega Cube (DICE), a brand new cryptocurrency launched by a longtime crypto on line casino going by the identical title.

Mega Cube has been round for years, and it grew to become fairly well-known amongst crypto customers preferring to put wagers in digital property. Whereas the platform helps quite a lot of cash and tokens, it solely lately launched a local crypto, DICE, which is presently in presale.

Mega Cube is an enormous on line casino with 1000’s of video games and dozens of eSports to wager on. It has greater than 50,000 registered customers and over 10,000 month-to-month energetic members, which means that there’s already a moderately massive, established neighborhood prepared to make use of the DICE token as soon as it launches.

As well as, token holders can have entry to distinctive advantages, resembling every day rewards that rely on the on line casino’s efficiency, limited-edition NFTs, early hen bonuses for many who be part of the presale early, and extra.

With all that stated, it’s comprehensible why the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, with over 700k subscribers, asks if Mega Cube may be the subsequent crypto to blow up 100x after launch.

DICE tokens presently sells for less than $0.0866 apiece. If you wish to be part of buyers who’ve already socked greater than $1.58 million into its presale, accomplish that earlier than a value hike in rather less than 5 days.

Go to the official web site to purchase DICE tokens right here utilizing SOL, ETH, or BNB.

