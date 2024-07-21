WNBA Star Brittney Griner, Wife Cherelle Welcome First Child

WNBA star Brittney Griner and spouse Cherelle Griner have welcomed a child boy.

Brittney Griner revealed the information throughout an look Friday on the CBS Sports activities present We Must Discuss. The 33-year-old athlete, who made headlines in 2022 when she was arrested in Russia for hashish possession, shared that their son was born July 8. The couple had beforehand acknowledged their plans to call the kid Bash.

“He’s superb,” Griner informed We Must Discuss. “They are saying as quickly as you see him, the whole lot that you simply thought mattered simply goes out the window, and that’s actually what occurs.”

The athlete, who performs heart for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, is about to compete on the U.S. ladies’s nationwide basketball staff this summer season on the Paris Olympics. Griner beforehand gained gold with the staff within the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Video games.

“It type of sucks as a result of I’ve acquired to depart, however on the similar time, he’ll perceive,” mentioned Griner, who famous that she deliberate to have the kid name her “Pops.” She added, “My entire telephone is become him now.”

Cherelle Griner had been sharing images to Instagram throughout her being pregnant. “Can’t imagine we’re lower than three months away from assembly our favourite human being,” she posted in April, including the hashtag #BabyGrinerComingSoon. The couple acquired married in June 2019.

Brittney Griner was launched in December 2022 from a Russian jail as a part of a prisoner swap following her arrest in February of that yr on drug expenses. The Hollywood Reporter reported in December that Griner’s Russian detention was set to be the topic of an ESPN documentary and a possible scripted sequence from ABC Signature.