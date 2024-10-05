WNBA playoffs: Lynx take Game 3 over Sun for 2-1 series lead behind Napheesa Collier’s 26 points

The Minnesota Lynx are one win away from the WNBA Finals after a 90-81 victory over the Connecticut Solar in Sport 3 of their semifinals matchup. The Lynx took a 2-1 lead within the best-of-five sequence.

Connecticut minimize Minnesota’s result in 86-79 with 1:20 remaining within the fourth quarter, however might get no nearer than that in a recreation the Lynx managed all through. Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton nailed bounce photographs within the ultimate minute to make sure the win.

Napheesa Collier bounced again from scoring 9 factors in Sport 2 with 26 factors and 11 rebounds to guide Minnesota on Friday. She had 16 within the first half, making 7-of-10 photographs and surpassing her 14-point common for the primary two video games of the sequence.

Williams added 16 factors and eight assists. Kayla McBride contributed 13 factors with 5 assists, whereas Carleton scored 12 factors and grabbed six rebounds.

The Solar’s DeWanna Bonner scored 16 factors and handed Candace Parker for No. 2 on the WNBA’s all-time playoff scoring listing. Bonner now has 1,159 factors to Parker’s 1,149. Solely Bonner’s former Phoenix Mercury teammate, Diana Taurasi, (1,455) has scored extra postseason factors throughout her profession.

Brionna Jones led the Solar with 21 factors, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, adopted by Marina Mabrey with 14 factors. Alyssa Thomas scored 13 factors with 9 rebounds and 7 assists, taking part in all 40 minutes of the sport, whereas DiJonai Carrington added 13 factors with 5 rebounds.

All 5 of the Solar’s starters scored in double figures, however the reserves added solely 4 factors. By comparability, the Lynx obtained 16 factors from their bench.

Poor 3-point taking pictures damage Connecticut. At one level, the Solar missed 9 consecutive photographs from behind the arc and shot 3-for-20 general from 3. Mabrey went 1-for-11 on her 3-point makes an attempt.

That contributed to Connecticut taking pictures 41% from the ground, with solely Jones and Thomas taking pictures 50% or higher. In the meantime, Minnesota shot 57.4% general, which could greatest clarify the ultimate rating. Collier shot 11-of-19 and Williams made 7-of-10 photographs.

Sport 4 of the sequence is scheduled for Sunday, with the Lynx having a chance to shut it out and advance to the WNBA Finals.