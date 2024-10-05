WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces stave off elimination, Minnesota Lynx take 2-1 series lead





CNN

—



Because the WNBA season hurtles in the direction of its conclusion and 4 groups compete for a spot within the finals, the Las Vegas Aces staved off elimination with a win towards the New York Liberty, whereas Napheesa Collier made franchise historical past for the Minnesota Lynx as they took a 2-1 collection lead over the Connecticut Solar.

Dealing with elimination and the prospect of being swept within the WNBA semifinals, the two-time defending champions romped to a 95-81 victory over the Liberty in Sport 3 of the best-of-five collection on Friday.

Victory retains Las Vegas’ three-peat hopes alive for now, however the franchise will nonetheless must make WNBA historical past to advance, since no group has ever overcome a 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five playoff collection.

“Every part was simply on level with everyone,” Aces coach Becky Hammon instructed reporters afterward. “I believe that was in all probability our most full sport of the season, the sport I’ve been ready for and believing in that they’d.”

The sport was nonetheless hanging within the steadiness on the half with the Aces main 52-49. However after the break, the defending champions went on a 16-point run within the third quarter and led by 24 factors at one level within the fourth to grab management of the sport.

Jackie Younger scored 24 factors and Kelsey Plum scored 20 factors, whereas league MVP A’ja Wilson tallied 19 factors and 14 rebounds.

In the meantime, the Aces’ protection successfully shut down Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, holding her scoreless till the fourth quarter, not giving her “the sunshine of day,” as she stated afterward, per ESPN.

“They misplaced two video games permitting me to come back off screens and choose them aside offensively,” she stated. “So I believe this sport you had been capable of see the changes they made – sending two or three to the ball at one time and never letting me get something simple. There have been often three individuals in my face, it doesn’t matter what.”

Till Friday, the Aces hadn’t defeated the Liberty all season, dropping their three common season video games in addition to the primary two video games on this playoff collection. The win additionally marked Las Vegas’ twelfth consecutive house playoff victory, breaking the WNBA document beforehand shared by the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-04) and Sacramento Monarchs (2003-06).

Vegas will as soon as once more have house courtroom benefit when the groups subsequent play on the Michelob Extremely Area on Sunday at 3pm ET in Sport 4 of the collection.

Elsewhere on Friday, Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90-81 victory over the Connecticut Solar, scoring 26 factors as she bounced again after struggling in Sport 2.

The Lynx now maintain a 2-1 lead within the collection and may advance to the WNBA Finals for the primary time since 2017 in the event that they win Sport 4 on Sunday.

Collier made franchise historical past along with her efficiency as she contributed 26 factors and 11 rebounds, changing into the primary Lynx participant to tally a number of 25-point, 10-rebound video games within the playoffs.

“It’s the regulation of averages. Typically you’ve got an off night time,” she instructed ESPN, afterward, referring to her Sport 2 efficiency the place she scored 9 factors. “However I knew I needed to are available – it’s the playoffs. It’s a must to play with an aggressive mindset, not remembering what occurred the sport earlier than, however staying within the current second.”

Sport 4 is in Connecticut on Sunday at 5pm ET.