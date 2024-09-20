WNBA playoffs 2024: First-round predictions, X factors, keys

Can the Las Vegas Aces and celebrity A’ja Wilson three-peat as WNBA champions? Can the New York Liberty or the Connecticut Solar get their franchise’s first title? Would possibly the Minnesota Lynx declare their fifth crown? Or might the league champion come from past the highest 4 seeds? That features the Indiana Fever showing within the playoffs for the primary time since 2016, led by rookie level guard Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA playoffs open Sunday. The ultimate playoff workforce, the No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream, earned their spot Thursday, the final day of the common season. The Dream received a 78-67 victory at New York, a recreation that admittedly meant nothing to the Liberty, who have been already assured of their seed and the league’s finest document.

However now these groups will flip round and begin the playoffs at 1 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN) in New York, adopted by No. 6 Indiana at No. 3 Connecticut (ABC, 3 p.m. ET).

Then Diana Taurasi, in her twentieth and probably final WNBA season, will lead the No. 7 seed Phoenix Mercury in opposition to No. 2 Minnesota (5 p.m. ET, ESPN). That is adopted by the No. 4 Aces internet hosting the No. 5 Seattle Storm (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). The primary spherical is best-of-three collection, with the upper seed internet hosting the primary two video games.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

No WNBA workforce has gained three championships in a row for the reason that Houston Comets gained 4 straight within the league’s first 4 seasons. The Comets disbanded after the 2008 season.

The Aces, nonetheless, might face a possible assembly with the Liberty within the semifinals; these groups met within the WNBA Finals final yr. New York has performed for the WNBA championship 5 instances however hasn’t gained a title but.

The primary-round winners will play best-of-five semifinal collection, adopted by the best-of-five WNBA Finals. We break down what we’ll see because the postseason will get underway and predict which groups will advance.

Common season collection: New York gained 3-1

How New York received right here: The Liberty fell in need of their objective for a championship in final yr’s WNBA Finals however have been higher in Yr 2 of their superteam, occupying the highest spot within the standings for a lot of the season. Their beginning 5 has one other yr of chemistry underneath its belt. Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart remains to be the second-best participant on the planet. Jonquel Jones had stretches the place she appeared like her 2021 MVP kind, whereas Sabrina Ionescu took a step ahead in her improvement. Their retooled bench helped them defensively and with their general depth. Altogether, it has left Liberty followers optimistic that this would possibly lastly be their yr.

play 1:38 Tina Charles breaks two WNBA information in a single evening Try the highlights from Tina Charles’ evening as she turns into the WNBA’s all-time chief in rebounds and double-doubles within the Dream’s victory over the Liberty.

How Atlanta received right here: The 2024 Dream have been a curler coaster. Accidents to Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard throughout the first half of the season hampered their early improvement, and the Dream went 7-17. Even with these gamers again within the lineup after the Olympics, they have been simply .500 within the second half, and it took a win over the Liberty on the ultimate day of the common season to clinch a playoff spot. However Atlanta will enter its first-round collection — its second consecutive playoff look — on a three-game successful streak, tied for its longest run of the season. One shiny spot whatever the ups and downs: All-time nice Tina Charles has been a steadying power in her first season again within the WNBA since 2022, practically averaging a double-double in her thirteenth marketing campaign.

How they match up: New York dominated this regular-season collection till Thursday, when the Dream appeared like they have been preventing for his or her playoff lives, whereas the Liberty appeared like they knew that they had nothing to achieve or lose. Atlanta’s protection has been extra dependable than its offense this season, however can it actually twice decelerate a Liberty offense that has been finest within the league all summer time? On paper, the reigning WNBA Finals runners-up with a plus-11.7 web ranking (first within the league) ought to comfortably deal with the workforce with the minus-3.6 web ranking (seventh) that hasn’t gained a playoff recreation since 2018. We’ll see if Thursday finally ends up being a preview of a extra aggressive collection than anticipated.

Largest concern for the upper seed? Dropping two of their final three regular-season video games (to the Lynx and Dream) wasn’t probably the most confidence-instilling stretch for the Liberty. Ionescu hasn’t been as environment friendly within the second half of the season, Jones not as dominant. And their protection left loads to be desired in these losses. New York will hope to depart these points behind because it seeks to clinch the franchise’s first title.

What is going to most affect the collection? This matchup options two current No. 1 picks and U.S. Olympians: Ionescu (2020, 5-on-5 Olympian) and Howard (2022, 3×3 Olympian). It is exhausting to see Atlanta pulling off the upset with out a sensational collection from Howard. Ionescu, in the meantime, will look to search out some rhythm and effectivity because the postseason will get going. — Alexa Philippou

Who will win the collection:

Pelton: Liberty in 2

Philippou: Liberty in 2

Voepel: Liberty in 2

play 1:41 Lynx outlast Solar in wild back-and-forth end The Lynx outlast the Solar 78-76 after 4 lead modifications within the recreation’s last 23 seconds.

Common season collection: Minnesota gained 3-1

How Minnesota received right here: The Lynx added two key free brokers, guard Courtney Williams and ahead Alanna Smith, each of whom performed for Chicago in 2023. Mixed, they’ve averaged simply over 21 factors, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Amongst Minnesota’s returning gamers from 2023, ahead Napheesa Collier has been an MVP candidate, ahead Bridget Carleton is having one of the best of her six seasons and guard Kayla McBride is averaging probably the most 3-pointers per recreation (2.7) of her 11 years within the league.

Minnesota is first within the WNBA in defensive ranking and in 3-point share. The Lynx gained the Commissioner’s Cup last over New York on June 25, however then hit a lull tied to Collier lacking time with plantar fasciitis. Between June 27 and July 17, Minnesota was 4-5. However Collier performed extra like herself on the Paris Video games, and for the reason that Olympic break ended, the Lynx are 13-2. It is notable these two losses embody a meaningless 68-51 loss Thursday vs. Los Angeles in a recreation wherein Minnesota rested Collier and McBride. The Lynx have been one of many league’s most constant groups.

How Phoenix received right here: The Mercury have been constant, too, however not in as constructive a means because the Lynx. Phoenix has hovered round .500 the complete season. Middle Brittney Griner missed the primary 10 video games with a toe damage. Guard Natasha Cloud, wing Kahleah Copper and coach Nate Tibbett are all newcomers to the Mercury this season. Taurasi mentioned there’s nonetheless loads this workforce is determining about itself. When the Mercury have appeared good, they have been spectacular. However they’ve additionally been blown out in some video games. Copper (again damage) returned for the regular-season finale Thursday after lacking the earlier three video games. She leads Phoenix in scoring, and it appears unlikely the Mercury can upset the Lynx with out a massive collection from Copper.

Prime tales of the week from Get unique entry to hundreds of premium articles a yr from prime writers.

• WNBA rookie rankings: Clark strikes up »

• The Passans MLB awards are right here! »

• 32 NFL groups, 32 surprises thus far »

Extra ESPN+ content material »

How they match up: Minnesota’s three victories in opposition to Phoenix have been all by double digits. The Mercury’s win within the collection got here on a last-second 3-pointer by Copper for an 81-80 win on June 7. The newest matchup — an 89-76 Minnesota victory on Aug. 28 — was an instance of why the Lynx are so exhausting to beat. They play exceptionally nicely as a workforce, their chemistry has been good even with the brand new items that they’ve added and their bench has been reliable.

Largest concern for the upper seed? The Lynx have had only a few video games wherein they simply have not performed nicely, and that is very true for the reason that Olympic break. There isn’t any cause to count on a letdown now. However the Mercury could be enjoying with a variety of emotion, particularly with Taurasi doubtlessly being in her final playoff. Due to the first-round format, a doable Sport 3 in Phoenix is one thing the Lynx need to keep away from.

What is going to most affect the collection? How nicely Copper and Griner play can be an enormous think about whether or not the Mercury can hold round and doubtlessly power Sport 3. The Mercury additionally should defend the perimeter at a excessive degree with how nicely the Lynx shoot 3-pointers. If these playoff video games go the identical means the regular-season collection went, Minnesota will sweep. — Michael Voepel

Who will win the collection:

Pelton: Lynx in 2

Philippou: Lynx in 2

Voepel: Lynx in 2

play 0:21 Fever-Mystics set WNBA attendance document with 20,711 followers The Fever and the Mystics play in entrance of a sellout crowd of 20,711, which is probably the most attended recreation in WNBA historical past.

Common season collection: Connecticut gained 3-1

How Connecticut received right here: The system for the Solar has been the identical for some time, even with the change in Stephanie White taking up as coach final season when Curt Miller went to Los Angeles. Connecticut could be very sturdy defensively — which units the tone for the whole lot else the Solar do — and balanced offensively. Guard/ahead DeWanna Bonner and guard Marina Mabrey (acquired from Chicago by way of commerce on July 17) lead six Solar gamers who common double figures in scoring. Alyssa Thomas leads Connecticut in assists and rebounds.

The Solar began the season 9-0, then misplaced their first recreation to New York on June 8. Connecticut’s efficiency has been slightly extra uneven since, however all 12 of the Solar’s losses are to playoff groups.

Acquiring Mabrey was an essential transfer, as she suits very nicely with the Solar’s offense, taking pictures higher than 41% from 3-point vary. She additionally is an efficient character match for Connecticut, which has lengthy leaned into the “you are underestimating us” mentality.

How Indiana received right here: Some of the attention-grabbing storylines within the league this yr: the Fever going from a 1-8 begin to getting the No. 6 seed and ending their seven-season playoff drought. They’ve achieved it led by lottery picks: back-to-back No. 1’s Aliyah Boston (2023) and Clark (2024) and No. 2 Kelsey Mitchell (2018). Clark appears a lock to comply with Boston as Rookie of the Yr; she leads the WNBA in assists and is within the prime 10 in scoring. Clark’s connections with Boston within the publish and fellow guard Mitchell have steadily grown and made the Fever a enjoyable workforce to observe when they’re clicking on offense.

Ahead NaLyssa Smith has had massive video games and might be an essential issue on the boards. Guard Lexie Hull has been an energizing power on protection. Guard Erica Wheeler and heart Temi Fagbenle have proven terrific management as veterans in how they’ve handled younger star Clark and helped her regulate to the league. For all the warmth coach Christie Sides has taken from social media critics, she has saved the Fever’s concentrate on enhancing.

How they match up: Their first matchup — a 92-71 Solar victory — was the season-opening recreation for each groups, in addition to Clark’s WNBA debut. The groups met once more six days later at Indiana and it was a a lot completely different recreation, with the Solar successful 88-84. Connecticut gained massive once more over Indiana 89-72 on June 10. The Fever’s 84-80 victory got here Aug. 28.

The obvious distinction between the groups is expertise: The Solar’s core of Thomas, Bonner and Brionna Jones have performed within the WNBA Finals collectively. The Fever are a youthful workforce, together with a rookie level guard in Clark.

“We’re a special workforce than we have been to start out the season,” Sides mentioned. “We’re prepared and ready for Sunday. [The Sun] can play some hella protection, and we have simply received to be prepared. They will make the whole lot exhausting.”

This would be the first likelihood within the playoffs for Mitchell, and Sides mentioned that is likely one of the most gratifying elements of this season.

Largest concern for the upper seed? Stopping Indiana’s offense must be a priority, even for a superb defensive workforce just like the Solar. Mitchell and Clark have been a dynamic power within the backcourt, particularly for the reason that Olympic break.

Clark completed the common season Thursday with 8 factors, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in 20 minutes, enjoying restricted time as a result of the sport had no affect on the Fever’s seed. Mitchell performed simply 5 minutes, getting 4 factors — she was briefly shaken up and left the sport. Sides mentioned afterward Mitchell was fantastic however she did not need to take any possibilities. For the season, each Mitchell and Clark averaged 19.2 factors, with Clark including a league-best 8.4 assists plus 5.7 rebounds.

What is going to most affect the collection? Indiana actually must show it could possibly defend nicely when it means probably the most. The Fever have proven development in that space, and so they do have particular person gamers who’re sturdy defenders. However as a workforce, protection hasn’t been the Fever’s most important calling card. Turnovers are the opposite main issue; the Fever generally have had stretches the place their offense will get sloppy. And a workforce with veterans like Connecticut can reap the benefits of it. — Voepel

Who will win the collection:

Pelton: Solar in 3

Philippou: Solar in 2

Voepel: Solar in 3

play 3:00 How A’ja Wilson made WNBA historical past Chiney Ogwumike takes us on a journey by A’ja Wilson’s record-breaking season within the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces.

(4) Las Vegas Aces vs. (5) Seattle Storm

Common season collection: Las Vegas gained 3-1

How Las Vegas received right here: After cruising to the No. 1 seed final yr with a 34-6 document, the back-to-back champs confronted extra adversity throughout the 2024 common season. The Aces matched their 2023 losses throughout a 6-6 begin with out injured All-Star Chelsea Grey, and after 4 Las Vegas gamers helped the U.S. ladies to gold in Paris, the workforce got here out of the Olympic break 2-4. Since then, the Aces have appeared extra like themselves, going 9-1 over their previous 10 video games with the one loss in that stretch to the Liberty with presumptive MVP A’ja Wilson sidelined by an ankle damage.

How Seattle received right here: A yr in the past, the Storm have been making ready for the lottery. Having added All-Stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike in free company, Seattle greater than doubled final season’s 11 wins. Regardless of Diggins-Smith’s sturdy play after the Olympic break, nonetheless, the Storm went 7-6 and performed the ultimate week of the season with out key starters Jewell Loyd (knee) and Ezi Magbegor (concussion). Seattle hopes each can be again to start out the playoffs.

How they match up: It is a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Finals and a 2022 semifinals collection, however the Storm now have completely different All-Stars round holdovers Loyd, Magbegor and Gabby Williams. Seattle gained the primary assembly between the groups in Las Vegas, however the Aces gained the following three thanks partially to their taking pictures edge. Las Vegas outscored the Storm 66-27 from past the arc within the three wins.

Largest concern for the upper seed? Seattle is an atypically tough first-round matchup for the Aces, who swept below-.500 groups within the first spherical in every of the previous two years because the No. 1 seed. At 24-15 heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale, the Storm have one of the best document for any workforce with out home-court benefit since 2002. In a yr the place 5 groups separated themselves from the remainder of the league, Las Vegas may need to beat three of them to win a 3rd consecutive title.

What is going to most affect the collection? It is simplistic, however Seattle’s well being. With out Loyd and Magbegor, the Storm’s spacing and depth have been points when these groups performed Tuesday in Seattle. The Aces have been capable of stifle the Storm with a zone, holding them to 11 factors within the fourth quarter. If Loyd and Magbegor aren’t 100%, will probably be tough for Seattle to tug the upset, so it is notable that Storm coach Noelle Quinn mentioned Thursday evening that “there is no query” Loyd will play in Sunday’s Sport 1. — Kevin Pelton

Who will win the collection:

Pelton: Aces in 2

Philippou: Aces in 2

Voepel: Aces in 2