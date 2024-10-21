WNBA Finals: New York Liberty beat Minnesota Lynx in OT to win first title

NEW YORK (AP) — As confetti fell and Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” blared by way of the world, the New York Liberty celebrated the tip of a 27-year odyssey.

The staff that at all times fell quick, ranging from their days in Madison Sq. Backyard, by way of detours to Radio Metropolis Music Corridor and Westchester County Middle, lastly discovered their strategy to the highest.

Begin spreading the information, certainly: There’s lastly a professional basketball champion in New York once more after a 67-62 additional time win over Minnesota in Sport 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday evening.

“I’ve been manifesting this second for awhile, There’s no feeling prefer it,” Breanna Stewart mentioned. “Credit score to Minnesota, they gave us a tricky sequence. The followers have been wonderful all over the place we’ve gone. To carry a championship to New York, first ever in franchise historical past it’s an unbelievable feeling. I can’t wait to proceed to have a good time with the town. It’s going to be bonkers.”

Jonquel Jones scored 17 factors to steer New York, which was one of many authentic franchises within the league. The Liberty made the WNBA Finals 5 occasions earlier than, shedding each, together with final season. This time they wouldn’t be denied, though it took an additional 5 minutes.

With stars Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu struggling on offense, different gamers stepped up. Leonie Fiebich began off OT with a 3-pointer, after which Nyara Sabally had a steal for a layup to make it 65-60 and produce the sellout crowd to a frenzied state.

“Whoever scores in additional time first often wins,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello mentioned.

Minnesota didn’t rating in OT till Kayla McBride hit two free throws with 1:51 left. The Lynx missed all six of their subject aim makes an attempt in additional time. After Ionescu missed a shot with 21 seconds left, her 18th miss on 19 shot makes an attempt, the Lynx had one final likelihood, however Bridget Carleton missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

Stewart, who missed a free throw with 0.8 seconds left in the long run of regulation in Sport 1, hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds left in additional time to seal the victory.

As the ultimate seconds ticked off the clock the gamers hugged and streamers fell from the rafters at Barclays Middle. Stewart and Jones hugged. The 2 prize free agent signees two years in the past helped get this staff its first title.

New York trailed by two in regulation when Stewart was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. After a prolonged video evaluation, Stewart calmly hit two free throws to tie the sport at 60.

McBride, who completed with 21 factors, had an open search for a 3, however it fell off the rim and the sport went to OT.

Lots of the former Liberty greats have been within the viewers, together with Teresa Weatherspoon, who hit a half-court heave within the 1999 WNBA Finals to power a decisive Sport 3 that yr. That was the final time that New York had an opportunity to play in a championship-deciding recreation till this yr.

Jones, who was the one participant on the Liberty to compete in a Sport 5 earlier than when she was with Connecticut in 2019, earned MVP honors.

“I may by no means dream of this. You know the way many occasions I’ve been denied. It was delayed. I’m so comfortable to do it right here,” she mentioned.

Napheesa Collier scored 22 factors to steer Minnesota earlier than fouling out with 13 seconds left in OT.

The Lynx have been attempting for a file fifth WNBA title, breaking a tie with the Seattle Storm and Houston Comets. Minnesota gained 4 titles from 2011-17 behind the core group of Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore. That was the staff’s final look within the WNBA Finals till this yr.

“Congratulations to the Liberty on their first championship,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve mentioned. “It took them 28 years, congrats to them. We have been that near our fifth, it simply didn’t occur.”

That is the primary time since 2019 that the WNBA Finals have gone the gap. For the reason that league switched to a best-of-five format in 2005, seven different sequence have gone to a Sport 5 and the house staff had gained 5 of these earlier contests, together with in 2019.

This sequence has been a becoming conclusion to a record-breaking season for the league. All 5 video games got here right down to the previous couple of possessions and have included two additional time video games and a last-second shot, which have led to file scores.

The primary three video games every had over one million viewers on common, with the viewers rising for every contest. In addition they have had big crowds in attendance.

Liberty fan Spike Lee was courtside over an hour earlier than tipoff chatting with the media whereas sporting his Ionescu jersey. As soon as Ionescu completed warming up pregame, the pair had a quick trade and hugged. Lee was a part of a sellout crowd of 18,090 that helped this sequence set each the general attendance file for a WNBA Finals in addition to the common attendance mark.

