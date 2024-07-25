With the death of Chelsea Glass, we lost a fierce, funny organizer

Chelsea Glass returns to her seat after including a public remark about police reform within the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols throughout a Memphis Metropolis Council assembly in 2023. Picture by Andrea Morales for MLK50

Group organizer Chelsea Glass died Sunday from a uncommon lung illness. Glass was the lead organizer for DeCarcerate Memphis, a corporation shaped in response to “Operation LeGend,” the Division of Justice’s initiative that introduced extra federal brokers to Memphis. Glass was additionally instrumental in main the advocacy to cross ordinances reforming policing after Tyre Nichols’ beating demise by Memphis Police Division officers. Glass was married and the mom of two boys. You may assist them right here.

I’ve struggled to seek out phrases to jot down about Chelsea partly as a result of I don’t really feel certified to place sentences collectively that even come near describing all that she was to all of us, but additionally due to the crushing weight of her absence — from this earth, from this group, from my life.

This. Is. So. Laborious.

She did a lot, knew so many individuals, supported so many causes and campaigns, lifted up so many, referred to as out so many, and fought for the rights of so many who it seems like our friendship is only a tiny portion of the complete image of her life. That’s in all probability true, however our friendship was such an enormous a part of my life that I wish to try to honor her no matter approach I can with these inadequate phrases.

Let me share among the little particulars of her life that many individuals know and, I believe, will wish to bear in mind together with me. Her voice was low and breathy and delightful. Her snigger was loud and contagious and completely uninhibited — irrespective of the context or location. She cherished her associates, household, and group fiercely, and she or he had copious quantities of compassion for folks … even individuals who brazenly despised her. She was FUN.

Her spirit was so highly effective, and righteous, and decided, and protracted that generally it might frighten me — her extra cautious, introverted, and insecure sidekick. I can’t recall all of the occasions Chelsea challenged me to step past my consolation zone to do one thing we knew wanted to be executed, however I used to be too scared to do.

Glass (left) speaks throughout a press convention in August 2020. Picture by Andrea Morales for MLK50

I think about lots of people may say this about her, too. It could begin with a single-word textual content from Chelsea: “hey.” Then you definitely knew it was time to swimsuit up and prepare for one thing large and essential that might be really significant when you would do it together with her. She would maintain your hand when you wanted it. She would allow you to cry when you wanted to. She generally in all probability even yelled at you (when you wanted it), after which if you did the VERY HARD THING collectively, she was nonetheless proper there with you, prepared for no matter was subsequent. I’ve by no means identified anybody else like her, ever.

Chelsea and I did loads of issues collectively, however one among my favorites was operating for workplace in Collierville — Chelsea for college board, and I for alderman. From our joint petition-signing occasion in my entrance yard to our joint election night time social gathering surrounded by household and associates, we had been inseparable the entire approach (and to our speedy households, unbearable the entire approach).

Chelsea was already sick throughout that point and struggling to breathe, however that indomitable spirit she had compelled her to maintain standing up for college kids’ rights and to amplify their voices. She was the one who blew the whistle on the e book banning in our college district, and she or he made positive that the problem was addressed throughout a candidate discussion board in essentially the most Chelsea approach doable.

She was an excessive amount of for some folks on this city. She didn’t care.

As part of DeCarcerate Memphis, Glass (left) helped within the work of bringing gentle to the Memphis Police Division’s use of pretextual stops. The group held a collection of free brake gentle clinics, like this one in October 2021, for communities most affected as part of that marketing campaign. Picture by Brandon Dill for MLK50

When she and I joined the decades-long battle to take away the Misplaced Trigger Accomplice markers from our city sq., she acquired demise threats on-line. When some younger folks vandalized a type of markers, she was royally pissed, however she additionally organized a bail fund to get them out whereas they waited for trial. Lord, that made folks mad! They’re STILL mad. What they don’t know is that when her college board opponent (who finally received the election) was arrested for shoplifting, Chelsea’s uncompromising perception within the immorality of our money bail system meant she was making ready to bail out the varsity board member if wanted.

When her criticism in opposition to a Memphis police officer for his racist social media posting led to an inside investigation, the officer tried to intimidate Chelsea on-line. She spoke up once more regardless of the hazard, and the world discovered that the Memphis Police Division didn’t have a written coverage about this form of harassment by officers.

After we introduced we had been operating for workplace in Collierville, one among our largest “followers” created posters about every of us to place up throughout city. “Meet Chelsea Glass!” hers learn “… She is essentially the most harmful candidate for college board in Collierville historical past. Chelsea is an uneducated social justice warrior with a vivacious potty mouth […] She wears that hammer and sickle and her pronouns with nice pleasure.” The image included on her flier was her Fb cowl picture on the time: Surprise Lady – an OG Antifascist.

Whereas she all the time took threats to security significantly, she additionally knew how you can snigger issues off. These fliers made us weep from laughing so laborious NUMEROUS occasions. “It’s high quality,” she would say so usually that the viral dog-in-the-burning-house meme will eternally be synonymous with Chelsea in my thoughts. She was so fucking humorous.

There may be nothing that may exchange what we’ve individually and collectively misplaced with the demise of Chelsea Glass. But when each individual whose life she touched may pour only one ounce of that love/rage/energy/justice again into our group, we might be capable of construct the sort of world that Chelsea wished us to have. We may create the sort of world Chelsea deserved to see realized in her lifetime.

It appears becoming to shut with some phrases Chelsea wrote again in December 2021 describing that world she was preventing for.

Pricey Gods,

I wish to be delivered from programs of racism that trickle down on to everybody however particularly my Black and Brown associates and the strangers I’ve but to fulfill. I wish to be delivered from this fucking bullshit subpar inhumane crumbling ass healthcare system. I need deliverance from apartheids and plantation economics. I wish to be delivered from systemic poverty, wage theft. Water and housing is a human proper. I need this land and all of the lands the world over to be freed from colonialism and imperialism. I wish to be free from a system that not solely denies folks their most simple wants being met however denies folks their freedom, dignity and humanity. I wish to be liberated from all of this and I need it for everybody else too as a result of that is no solution to stay and it has value far too many lives. I’m madder than hell sitting on this silly ass hospital. I need higher rattling it. For all of us. Okay. I’m going again to mattress. Good night time.

Relaxation now, Chelsea. We are going to take it from right here.

Chelsea Glass sits for a portrait whereas at Crosstown Concourse together with her household in Might 2023. Picture by Andrea Morales for MLK50



Emily Fulmer is an educator, activist, and longtime good friend of Chelsea Glass. Collectively they based Collierville Group Justice (colliervillejustice.org), a various, intergenerational coalition of Collierville residents working for racial and financial justice of their group.

