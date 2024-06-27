With latest missile test, North Korea aims to overwhelm US defenses   

North Korea claimed progress Thursday on testing a missile meant to include a number of warheads, a sophisticated weapon aimed toward penetrating U.S. missile defenses.

In response to the state-run Korean Central Information Company, North Korea “efficiently carried out the separation and steerage management check of particular person cell warheads” throughout a Wednesday launch.

KCNA mentioned the primary stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile carried the warheads, which “have been guided accurately to the three coordinate targets.”

The check, which additionally included decoy warheads, was aimed toward securing the aptitude for a number of independently targetable reentry automobiles, or MIRVs, KCNA added.

If confirmed, analysts say the event would mark important progress towards North Korean chief Kim Jong Un’s purpose of creating a long-range missile with a number of warheads that might overwhelm U.S. missile defenses, which have restricted interceptors.

An ‘exaggeration,’ says South

South Korea’s navy initially reported the launch as a failure, noting it led to a mid-air explosion throughout the early levels of its flight.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Employees caught by that evaluation, dismissing the North Korean declare as a “deception and exaggeration.”





Whereas the warheads on such a missile usually separate within the descent stage, the JCS spokesperson mentioned the North Korean missile exploded mid-air throughout an early stage of flight.

“Quite a lot of movies and pictures taken by the personal sector yesterday present that the missile’s flight was not regular,” he mentioned.

South Korean broadcasters on Wednesday aired a number of movies exhibiting an object that appeared to spin uncontrolled earlier than exploding and plunging towards earth. The movies have been taken by residents in South Korea’s far northwestern islands.

Decker Eveleth, who research North Korea’s strategic forces for the Middle for Naval Analyses, mentioned it’s arduous to find out the success of the launch with certainty, given the accessible public proof.

“The stage was spinning on the finish. Generally that is an intentional maneuver and generally it isn’t,” Eveleth instructed VOA.

Missile protection woes

North Korea has beforehand carried out checks of varied MIRV parts, together with programs meant to goal a number of warheads. However the newest launch seems to have gone additional, utilizing a number of warheads in addition to decoys, which goal to confuse missile protection shields.

The USA is at present protected, in principle, by a missile protection protect with 44 interceptors designed for ICBM missiles. That determine is about to broaden to 64. These numbers permit little room for error, even earlier than factoring in missiles with a number of warheads, in line with analysts.

With MIRVs, North Korea has a “a lot, a lot larger likelihood of overwhelming American missile protection,” Eveleth mentioned.

“Many nuclear specialists spent a few decade arguing that missile protection was not price efficient and the DPRK would merely outbuild the protect after they acquired a program rolling. These issues have been dismissed, largely as a result of folks didn’t assume the DPRK was able to a program of that scale. And right here we’re,” Eveleth instructed VOA.

By inserting a number of warheads on a single missile, North Korea can even cut back the necessity for cell missile launchers, or TELs, which it has had issue producing.

What’s subsequent

North Korea’s launch represents the newest effort to work via a wish-list of strategic weapons laid out by Kim in 2021. The listing additionally included hypersonic missiles, spy satellites, solid-fuel ICBMs, and submarine-launched missiles — all areas the place North Korea has since made advances.

Kim says his nuclear weapons program is important to discourage assaults from america, which has tens of hundreds of troops within the area. He has additionally warned he may preemptively use nuclear weapons to counter what he says are hostile forces within the area.

Analysts are particularly searching for any indicators of Russian assist with North Korean weapons. Earlier this month, Russia and North Korea signed a mutual protection treaty. After the signing, Russian President Vladimir Putin advised the association may assist facilitate arms transfers.

On Thursday, a South Korean navy spokesperson mentioned it was troublesome to find out whether or not the newest launch included any assist from Russia.

Provided that North Korea claimed solely “pretty modest and technical” successes with its newest MIRV launch, extra checks utilizing such know-how are doubtless, mentioned Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at Washington’s Carnegie Endowment for Worldwide Peace.

“If their claims are true, I might count on to see additional iteration,” Panda mentioned. “Even when this wasn’t a complete success, I think the Missile Administration acquired helpful information that’ll contribute to advancing their missile capabilities, together with a MIRV functionality.”

Lee Juhyun contributed to this report.