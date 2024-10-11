With a slightly better Geno Smith, maybe the Seahawks beat the 49ers | Seahawks

You possibly can discuss how the Seahawks have wilted towards anybody even resembling a good opponent. That is, in spite of everything, three straight losses by at the least 9 factors.

You possibly can point out how they gave up 483 yards — reinforcing the concept that this protection stays as dysfunctional because it was when Pete Carroll departed.

The Seahawks’ 36-24 loss to the 49ers confirmed many fears a couple of group whose 3-0 begin is wanting increasingly like a ruse than a revelation.

However the reality is, this recreation might have been received if Geno Smith simply carried out decently. He did not.

The Seahawks quarterback had been enjoying Professional Bowl high quality soccer coming into Thursday’s matchup with the 49ers. He led the NFL in yards passing per recreation (293.2), was fourth in completion share (71.9) and had engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2 vs. New England. He had probably the greatest performances of the week in a loss to the Lions two Mondays in the past, when he compiled 395 yards within the air on 56 makes an attempt.

Nonetheless, when the Seahawks wanted him to maintain them above .500, Smith was under par. Credit score him for elevating expectations relating to what he is succesful of, however Thursday he needed to increase his recreation.

“Clearly we did a variety of issues that you do not wish to do if you discuss profitable soccer video games. We did not management the ball, we did not management the clock, we turned the ball over,” Smith mentioned. “After we play towards good groups, well-coached groups, you possibly can’t shoot your self within the foot.”

Geno completed 30 of 52 passing Thursday with 312 yards, one landing and two interceptions. Not a horrific stat line, however an inventory of his missteps is extra obvious.

The primary got here on the sport’s opening possession, when the Seahawks had it on third and 5 from the 49ers’ 25. Feeling some strain from the cross rush, Smith launched a ball supposed for Tyler Lockett that fell into the fingers of San Francisco security Malik Mustapha. There was nobody in charge however the QB on the throw, and the 49ers scored a area objective on the following drive.

A pair drives later, Smith airmailed receiver Jaxon-Smith Njigba on a third-and-3, which led to a punt. In time, San Francisco constructed a 16-0 first-half lead. Then, with an opportunity to doubtlessly minimize the lead in half with 45 seconds left within the first quarter, Smith underthrew a large open DK Metcalf downfield, forcing the Seahawks to accept a area objective after a would-be landing.

If the end result appeared bleak for Seattle (3-3) at that time, it appeared terminal after the 49ers opened the second half with a 70-yard landing drive to go up 23-3. Simply afterward, the Seahawks’ drum line, Blue Thunder, carried out for what may need been essentially the most deflated Lumen Discipline crowd of the season.

Then, the Seahawks’ Laviska Shenault returned a kickoff 97 yards to the top zone with 9:54 left to make it 23-10. Then, the Seahawks compelled a three-and-out and answered with a 94-yard landing drive to make it 23-17. Then, the Seahawks compelled one other punt within the fourth quarter, put it again in Smith’s fingers … solely to observe him throw an interception at his personal 35 yard-line. The 49ers (3-3) scored a landing 4 performs later to basically seal the win.

Granted, that choose could have been extra the results of Metcalf’s route than Smith’s cross. Upon reviewing the play on the sideline, Geno threw his fingers up in frustration as if to say “what simply occurred there?” Nonetheless, the sign caller walked off the sphere sporting his third straight loss whereas tossing two interceptions and misfiring on a surefire landing cross. The outcome was a postgame information convention by which he was shorter than I’ve ever seen him.

You had some throws you’d in all probability wish to have again. What did you make of these and your efficiency immediately? I requested.

“Watch the movie. Watch the movie, you may see it,” mentioned the usually introspective Smith.

What’s it in regards to the 49ers that you have struggled with in these previous few conferences? requested one other reporter.

“We misplaced only one recreation immediately. What number of video games did we lose immediately? One?

As we speak? the reporter mentioned. Yeah.

“Yeah, we misplaced one immediately.”

No different reply was a lot lengthier.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald mentioned after the sport that the group believes in Geno and that he has been enjoying nicely all season. Few will dispute that. However he added that turnovers have been a difficulty, including that “you get what you emphasize, and clearly we have not been emphasizing that sufficient.”

To be truthful, the turnover points this season have prolonged nicely past Smith. Metcalf has had two fumbles, and earlier than his 97-yard rating, Shenault fumbled a kickoff return that led to a 49ers area objective.

However as Geno mentioned after the Seahawks’ win in New England, he needs to be regarded as probably the greatest within the recreation. He wasn’t that Thursday. Something near his finest might have meant a Seahawks victory.