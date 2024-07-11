With a late goal fit for a king, England reaches another Euro final by beating Netherlands 2-1

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England is into one other European Championship ultimate after its newest dramatic, come-from-behind win that even took King Charles III on a curler coaster experience.

Ollie Watkins, who got here on for captain Harry Kane in a daring name by England coach Gareth Southgate, scored within the first minute of stoppage time to earn England a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday and a shot at Spain within the title match.

Within the knockout stage at Euro 2024, England has scored a stoppage-time equalizer by Jude Bellingham earlier than edging previous Slovakia within the final 16 and wanted a penalty-shootout to see off Switzerland within the quarterfinals.

The English are preserving their supporters again residence on the sting of their seats as the boys’s workforce strikes nearer to a primary title for the reason that 1966 World Cup — and that features its monarch.

“If I could encourage you to safe victory earlier than the necessity for any final minute wonder-goals or one other penalties drama, I’m certain the stresses on the nation’s collective coronary heart fee and blood stress could be significantly alleviated!” the king stated in a congratulatory message quickly after the sport in Dortmund.

Watkins’ purpose was match for a king.

He had solely made one earlier look at Euro 2024 — instead within the group recreation in opposition to Denmark — so it was a shock when he was launched by Southgate within the eightieth minute in England’s greatest match thus far.

The gamble paid off.

Fed by one other substitute in Cole Palmer, Watkins took a contact along with his again to purpose simply inside the world and, from a decent angle, smashed a fierce shot into the underside nook.

“Unbelievable — I’ve been ready for that second for weeks,” stated Watkins, the Aston Villa striker who was the fourth-equal prime scorer within the Premier League final season. “It’s taken plenty of arduous work to get to the place I’m right this moment. I received the chance and took it with each fingers.”

It was painful for Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

“I had a sense towards the top of the match that perhaps we may rating,” Koeman stated, “and for certain in additional time I’d have put cash on us.”

England will play Lamine Yamal and Spain in Sunday’s ultimate in Berlin. It will likely be the nation’s first title match on overseas soil, having gained the World Cup in 1966 and misplaced to Italy within the Euro 2020 ultimate — each instances at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s going to be unbelievably robust – a very tough recreation,” Kane stated of the title match, with Spain broadly thought to be the very best workforce on the event. “Another recreation to make historical past.”

The ocean of orange within the big South Stand at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion fell silent for the primary time after Watkins’ late purpose. It housed essentially the most vocal of the Dutch supporters who dominated town middle earlier than marching of their 1000’s to the stadium forward of the sport. Police reported three separate clashes between followers from each nations within the metropolis.

It gave the event the sensation of a house match for the Dutch and England was up in opposition to it much more after the 21-year-old Xavi Simons turned the second youngest scorer for the Netherlands at a Euros.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder dispossessed Declan Rice about 40 meters (yards) out, drove ahead and unleashed a shot into the far nook from exterior the world.

In comparison with the 16-year-old Yamal, Spain’s new celebrity, Simons is a soccer veteran however this was one other case of a younger participant shining on the massive stage on the Euros.

Kane has had loads of massive moments at main tournaments and he had one other when he slotted residence a penalty after Denzel Dumfries’ outstretched leg made contact with Kane’s foot because the England striker tried a shot.

Kane turned the sixth participant to be on three objectives for the event.

An open first half, which noticed Dumfries and England’s Phil Foden hit the purpose body, made approach for a decent and tense second half that had an enormous two-minute spell when Bukayo Saka had a purpose disallowed earlier than Kane and Foden have been taken off.

It’d rank as Southgate’s finest name in his eight-year England tenure. And that the purpose was arrange by Palmer, who entered instead the identical time as Watkins, can have have made it even sweeter.

“We’re giving individuals some superb nights … however we’re not completed,” Southgate stated.

